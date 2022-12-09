ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news9.com

Tulsa Firefighters Investigate Cause Of Early-Morning House Fire

Tulsa Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Fire officials say the blaze broke out at a home near East 46th Street North and M.L.K. boulevard. Officials say nobody was in the house when the fire broke out.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Crews on scene of dump truck rollover crash in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in north Tulsa. FOX23 viewers sent in photos of the wreck on State Highway 11 in between North Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive. The Tulsa Fire Department said a dump truck carrying asphalt overturned on the highway....
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Fire Crews Contain Apartment Fire In Tulsa, No Injuries Reported

Tulsa Fire crews battled a small fire at an apartment Sunday evening. Crews responded to reports of the fire near 1200 S. 73rd E. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to Ltd. Bullock with the TFD, the fire started due to cat litter being to close to a space heater, causing it to ignite.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Community Supports Tulsa Donut Shop After Burglary

A donut store that's already been struggling to stay afloat, between the pandemic and inflation, took yet another blow. Someone broke into the Tulsa business and caused more than $1,000 in damages. The manager of Big Baby Donuts said this was tough because they're barely making it month to month.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fourth arrest made months after deadly shooting on BA Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Chairs was shot and killed on July 31. Over the past five months, three people have been arrested; Brandon Jefferson, Izayaih Shanks, and Tayveon Harring. 19-year-old Linus...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man found dead in Wagoner County with truck in creek

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Crews Making Progress On Improvement Project On Highway 51

Crews are making progress on a highway improvement project in Tulsa County. Osage SkyNews6 offered an overhead look at the work happening at the intersection of Highway 51 and 265th West Avenue. Highway 51 is down to one lane in each direction until work wraps up in the Spring.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New license plate cameras lead to chase and arrest in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Monday in north Tulsa. The cameras read license plates and quickly run them through the police data base, in this case alerting officers in the same area that a stolen car just drove by.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Downtown Tulsa one step closer to getting full-service grocery store

TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store. Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store. Last Thursday, the Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Missing 69-Year-Old Man Located; Silver Alert Canceled

UPDATE 12/11/22 12:53 P.M.: The silver alert issued for a missing 69-year-old man in Tulsa has been canceled after he was located, according to Tulsa Police. The previous story follows. Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man that was last seen Friday night in Tulsa. The...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Construction On McCullough Park Additions Nearing Completion

Tulsa Parks say renovations for one of its East Tulsa parks are almost done. McCullough Park will soon have a new splash pad, playground, pump track and multisport courts. That's in addition to the baseball diamonds already at the park near 25th and Garnett. Construction started last December and is...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Searching For Man They Say Stole Cigarettes From Gas Stations

Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say stole cigarettes from several stores recently. Police say he broke into gas stations and filled up trash cans with cigarettes near 91st and Delaware and 81st and Sheridan. Surveillance video shows the man breaking a glass door and taking the cigarettes.
