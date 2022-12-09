Read full article on original website
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Investigate Cause Of Early-Morning House Fire
Tulsa Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Fire officials say the blaze broke out at a home near East 46th Street North and M.L.K. boulevard. Officials say nobody was in the house when the fire broke out.
KOKI FOX 23
Crews on scene of dump truck rollover crash in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in north Tulsa. FOX23 viewers sent in photos of the wreck on State Highway 11 in between North Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive. The Tulsa Fire Department said a dump truck carrying asphalt overturned on the highway....
news9.com
Fire Crews Contain Apartment Fire In Tulsa, No Injuries Reported
Tulsa Fire crews battled a small fire at an apartment Sunday evening. Crews responded to reports of the fire near 1200 S. 73rd E. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to Ltd. Bullock with the TFD, the fire started due to cat litter being to close to a space heater, causing it to ignite.
Body Found Under Bridge In Stillwater; Police Investigating
A body was found under a bridge at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near East Virginia Avenue and Perkins Road in Stillwater, according to police. The Stillwater Police Department responded to the area where a pedestrian reported that someone was under the bridge and unresponsive. Stillwater officers and detectives are currently...
news9.com
Community Supports Tulsa Donut Shop After Burglary
A donut store that's already been struggling to stay afloat, between the pandemic and inflation, took yet another blow. Someone broke into the Tulsa business and caused more than $1,000 in damages. The manager of Big Baby Donuts said this was tough because they're barely making it month to month.
Man Injured After Shooting In Tulsa, Police Investigating
One man is injured after being shot near 8003 S. Wheeling Ave. in Tulsa on Monday evening, officers said. The suspect left the scene of the shooting in her own car, police said. Police have not released information on the suspect at this time. Police said they believe this is...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Fourth arrest made months after deadly shooting on BA Expressway
TULSA, Okla. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Chairs was shot and killed on July 31. Over the past five months, three people have been arrested; Brandon Jefferson, Izayaih Shanks, and Tayveon Harring. 19-year-old Linus...
KOKI FOX 23
Man found dead in Wagoner County with truck in creek
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
Police Arrest 3rd Suspect In Connection To Deadly Gun Battle Outside Tulsa Hookah Lounge
Tulsa Police have arrested the third and final suspect allegedly involved in the murder of a 17-year-old during a gun battle back in May of 2022. According to police, officers arrested Darius McGee on Monday night. Authorities say McGee is charged with first-degree murder. Police arrested Deontre Reed in August...
Authorities identify man who died in Wagoner County crash
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities identified a man who died Monday after his truck went off a highway and into a creek in Wagoner County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 69, just north of West 80th Street. According to...
news9.com
Crews Making Progress On Improvement Project On Highway 51
Crews are making progress on a highway improvement project in Tulsa County. Osage SkyNews6 offered an overhead look at the work happening at the intersection of Highway 51 and 265th West Avenue. Highway 51 is down to one lane in each direction until work wraps up in the Spring.
Woman Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase In Stolen Vehicle Arrested
Tulsa police say one person is in custody on Monday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen that was also involved in an armed robbery. Police say it all started around 3:30 a.m. when officers got an alert from their Flock Safety system about a vehicle that officers say was stolen in an armed robbery.
KOKI FOX 23
New license plate cameras lead to chase and arrest in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Monday in north Tulsa. The cameras read license plates and quickly run them through the police data base, in this case alerting officers in the same area that a stolen car just drove by.
KOKI FOX 23
Downtown Tulsa one step closer to getting full-service grocery store
TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa may finally be getting a grocery store. Ryan Cronk, one of the partners on the project Flaherty & Collins Properties, told FOX23 they’ve reached a lease deal with Oasis Fresh Market to open a 20,000 square foot grocery store. Last Thursday, the Tulsa...
Tulsa man arrested, facing four felony charges in Ottawa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Child predator Units partnered with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of a Tulsa man who is now facing four felony charges. Michael Loren Lamb Jr., 30, was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Tulsa...
News On 6
Missing 69-Year-Old Man Located; Silver Alert Canceled
UPDATE 12/11/22 12:53 P.M.: The silver alert issued for a missing 69-year-old man in Tulsa has been canceled after he was located, according to Tulsa Police. The previous story follows. Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man that was last seen Friday night in Tulsa. The...
news9.com
Construction On McCullough Park Additions Nearing Completion
Tulsa Parks say renovations for one of its East Tulsa parks are almost done. McCullough Park will soon have a new splash pad, playground, pump track and multisport courts. That's in addition to the baseball diamonds already at the park near 25th and Garnett. Construction started last December and is...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Family finds late father’s stolen watch inside Rogers County pawn shop
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — It’s a Christmas miracle. Brenda Lundquist Cunningham says she was contacted last week by a family friend who had found a special watch that belonged to her father in a Rogers County pawn shop. Cunningham’s father was Mike Lundquist, a defensive end for the...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Searching For Man They Say Stole Cigarettes From Gas Stations
Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say stole cigarettes from several stores recently. Police say he broke into gas stations and filled up trash cans with cigarettes near 91st and Delaware and 81st and Sheridan. Surveillance video shows the man breaking a glass door and taking the cigarettes.
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
