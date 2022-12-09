Read full article on original website
High school basketball: Chestatee girls fall to Walnut Grove in battle of Top-10 ranked programs
The late minutes weren’t very kind to either Chestatee’s girls or boys in their Region 8-4A basketball home doubleheader against Walnut Grove on Tuesday night. After battling back from as much as a nine-point deficit in the third quarter, the girls used a late rally in the period to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Minus Gormley and coach, change is now a constant for North Quincy girls basketball
QUINCY -- Ironically, for a team that returned four starters from a club that went 24-1 last winter, you can't say that stability is a hallmark of the North Quincy High girls basketball program these days. For the second straight year, the Raiders have had to endure a coaching change on the eve of the season. And the one starter from 2021-22 who isn't back was the one NQ was hoping to build a state-championship team around....
