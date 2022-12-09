The Altamont girls basketball team handed North Clay their first National Trail Conference loss of the season as the Lady Indians staged a fourth quarter comeback for the 51-45 win. Altamont fell behind in the first quarter as a three-pointer from Grace Nelson and a basket from Kaylee Lurkins were the only offense for the Indians as they trailed 13-5 at the end of the first. Altamont was able to outscore the Cardinals 14-10 in the second quarter and cut the North Clay lead in half, trailing just 23-19 at halftime. The two teams would score fairly evenly in the third quarter with North Clay having a 13-12 advantage in the quarter leaving Altamont still trailing by two possessions, 36-31. The Lady Indians would turn up the defensive pressure and with Nelson leading the way on offense with 16 points in the quarter, Altamont outscored the Cardinals 20-9 in the fourth quarter to get the come from behind 51-45 win. With the win, Altamont improves to 9-1 overall on the season and 3-1 in the NTC. They will have another NTC matchup on Thursday when they go on the road to take on CHBC.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO