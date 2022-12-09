Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
i70sports.com
Lady Indians Get Come From Behind Conference Win
The Altamont girls basketball team handed North Clay their first National Trail Conference loss of the season as the Lady Indians staged a fourth quarter comeback for the 51-45 win. Altamont fell behind in the first quarter as a three-pointer from Grace Nelson and a basket from Kaylee Lurkins were the only offense for the Indians as they trailed 13-5 at the end of the first. Altamont was able to outscore the Cardinals 14-10 in the second quarter and cut the North Clay lead in half, trailing just 23-19 at halftime. The two teams would score fairly evenly in the third quarter with North Clay having a 13-12 advantage in the quarter leaving Altamont still trailing by two possessions, 36-31. The Lady Indians would turn up the defensive pressure and with Nelson leading the way on offense with 16 points in the quarter, Altamont outscored the Cardinals 20-9 in the fourth quarter to get the come from behind 51-45 win. With the win, Altamont improves to 9-1 overall on the season and 3-1 in the NTC. They will have another NTC matchup on Thursday when they go on the road to take on CHBC.
i70sports.com
Hagy Blocks Potential Game Winner as Vandalia Wins 3rd In A Row
After a blowout win on Friday night, the Vandals had to battle for the win on Saturday, beating Carlyle 45-43 in exciting fashion. The Vandals outscored Carlyle 11-6 in the first quarter and maintained their 5-point lead at halftime, 25-20. Coming out in the second half, the Vandals again outscored Carlyle, 12-7, to double their lead to ten points, going up 37-27. Carlyle would get their offense going in the fourth and close the game back up. Vandalia held a 43-41 lead with under a minute to go when Carlyle would tie the game at 43-43. Preston Nestrick would put the Vandals back on top 45-43. After Carlyle would call a timeout with 2.9 seconds left on the clock, Carlyle’s inbounds pass would be thrown in for a 3-point attempt to try and win it but the Vandals Matthew Hagy would block the shot to seal the 45-43 win. The Vandals have went 3-0 this past week winning two road games in the process and improving their record to 4-3 on the season. The boys will now have several days off before being back in action on Friday at Hillsboro for their second South Central Conference game.
i70sports.com
Lady Indians Take Down Central A&M; Nelson Becomes All-Tine Leading Scorer at ACHS
The Altamont Lady Indians bounced back from their first loss of the season earlier in the week with a 63-40 win over Central A&M at Lake Land College on Saturday. Altamont was able to get out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter of the game and pushed that lead out to 33-20 at halftime. The Lady Indians would open up the game in the third quarter, outscoring A&M 18-10 to really take control with a 51-30 lead. After a 12-10 fourth quarter run, the Indians closed out the 23-point win. Altamont is now 8-1 on the season and will return to action on Monday when they host North Clay in National Trail Conference action. It will be a Varsity only contest starting at 7:00pm.
i70sports.com
62nd Annual St. Elmo Holiday Tournament Kicks Off Tonight, Games on WKRV
The 62nd annual St. Elmo Holiday Tournament kicks off tonight with three local teams in action. Top-seeded Hillsboro and #8 Mulberry Grove will get things started at 6:15pm with host and #4 seed St. Elmo-Brownstown taking on #5 seed Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at 7:45pm. The remaining four teams in the tournament will be in action on Wednesday night when #2 seed Cumberland faces #7 Ramsey at 6:15pm and #3 Windsor/Stew-Stras takes on #6 seed Patoka-Odin at 7:45pm. The tournament will then have one championship semifinal and a consolation semifinal on Thursday and Friday nights before the tournament wraps up with the four place games on Saturday.
i70sports.com
Vandalia High School Cheerleaders Qualify for Second Division of ICCA State
The Vandalia High School cheerleading squads January trip to the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association State Championships will now be a little bit busier after the Vandals qualified for a second division of the championships. The Vandals competed at the ICCA’s Pinckneyville Invitational on Sunday in both the Small Varsity Routine division and the Small Team Game Day division. The Vandals brought home first place hardware in the Game Day division which was brought back and revamped this year after debuting as the “Game Day Cheer” division back in 2008 and then discontinued after the 2012 competition year. Vandalia also placed 6th in the Small Varsity Routine division, reaching the state qualifying standard for a second weekend in a row. The ICCA State Championships being held at the Bank of Springfield Center on January 21 and 22.
wfcnnews.com
Southern Illinois hunter snags extremely rare "hairless deer"
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - A deer hunter in Southern Illinois is getting lots of attention after hunting an extremely rare "hairless deer". "My second season ending up with me getting one of the most unique deer I or anyone else I know or shown it to has ever seen," explained New Baden resident Jay Kehrer.
Effingham Radio
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months, of Edgewood, Illinois went to be with the Lord away at 8:32 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Nathan Delks will be officiating. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood. Memorials may go to the Makenna’s Sunshine Trust.
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this week
If you're in the mood to try something new, you may be interested to know that a fast-growing food chain is opening a new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more.
newschannel20.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
Comments / 0