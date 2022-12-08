ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS News

Chicago's "Walking Man" dies months after being set on fire

Joseph Kromelis, known as Chicago's "Walking Man" has died, months after he was set on fire while sleeping on the street, CBS Chicago's Elyssa Kaufman reports. Kromelis was sleeping when a man threw gasoline on his head and set him ablaze. The 75 year-old wasn't expected to survive. But in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Truck crash on Interstate 55 causes backup near Shorewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A semi-trailer crash on Interstate 55 has traffic backed up for miles in Will County. Illinois State Police said a truck crashed and rolled over in the southbound lanes of I-55 near milepost 251 near Shorewood shortly before 8:30 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

1 man transported to hospital after shooting in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - One man was transported to the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Homewood Sunday afternoon. Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting at East 16th Avenue and McClure Street intersection just before 3 p.m. First responders found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to his shoulder as well as upper and lower extremities, per an official release from the department.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS News

10 taken to hospital after crash involving school bus in Oak Brook

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police continue to investigate the crash involving a school bus on Monday morning. ISP said it happened around 8:17 a.m. at I-88 westbound, west of I-294 York Road In Oak Brook, involving three vehicles, including the school bus and a van. "(The) crash involving at...
OAK BROOK, IL

