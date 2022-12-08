HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - One man was transported to the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Homewood Sunday afternoon. Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting at East 16th Avenue and McClure Street intersection just before 3 p.m. First responders found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to his shoulder as well as upper and lower extremities, per an official release from the department.

