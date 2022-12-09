Read full article on original website
China's planned 'nuclear island' is taking shape with the installation of its first reactor
The construction of Linglong One, a multi-purpose pressurized water reactor with several uses, has started in the Hainan Province in south China, according to a Sunday report by China Central Television (CCTV), reports the Global Times. The China National Nuclear Corporation is building Linglong One based on China's independent research...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
Lenzing Ecovero Hits Production Milestone, Doubles Capacity
Lenzing Group celebrated the key milestone of production of 300,000 tons of Lenzing Ecovero branded viscose fibers since the brand’s inception in 2017 and said it plans to double production capacity in 2023 to meet the rising demand from leading brands across the world. “As we celebrate our milestone of over 300,000 tons produced, we look forward to achieving even higher capacity in 2023 with the addition of a new site for Lenzing Ecovero fiber production,” said Caroline Ledl, head of product management textiles at Lenzing. “With the increase in Lenzing Ecovero capacity, our value chain partners and brands can benefit...
Gizmodo
Renewable Energy Set to Overtake Coal Power Globally by 2025
On this fine Wednesday, may I present you with a rare bit of positive climate news: Sustainable energy is on the rise. Globally, the amount of renewable energy from sources like wind and solar is set to increase as much in the next five years as it did over the past 20, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. And, in that doubling, renewable power will overtake coal by 2025, accounting for more than 90% of all electricity expansion between now and 2027, the IEA forecasted.
Jalopnik
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen
Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
The world will gain enough renewable energy in 5 years to power China, says IEA
Global renewable power capacity is set to grow as much in the next five years as it has over the past two decades, as soaring energy prices and the climate crisis force governments to ditch fossil fuels.
Canada aims to speed up new projects with critical minerals strategy
OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday unveiled a new strategy to ramp up production and processing of critical minerals vital to power electric vehicle (EV) batteries as the world seeks to shift away from fossil fuels toward cleaner technologies.
rigzone.com
Zephyr Secures Funds For Paradox Project
Zephyr Energy has signed an amended cooperation agreement with the DoE, securing an additional $1 million for the Paradox project. — ZephyrEnergy has signed an amended cooperation agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy and its National Energy Technology Laboratory securing an additional $1 million in non-dilutive research grant funding.
gcaptain.com
Nor-Shipping targets renewable potential with first Norwegian Offshore Wind pavilion
Nor-Shipping has announced that its 2023 event, taking place in Oslo and Lillestrøm, 6-9 June, will feature a dedicated offshore wind pavilion for the very first time. Hosted by specialist cluster organisation Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW), the area aims to showcase national expertise to a global audience, opening up business opportunity for stakeholders throughout the maritime and ocean industries. Floating offshore wind will be a key focus, highlighting the potential of an energy niche set for “explosive growth”.
Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Exploration Drill Program at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Drills up to 6.00% Cg Over 45.0m Along Southwestern Margin of Battery Zone
MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the seventh round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005359/en/ Figure 1 : Battery Zone Drill Hole Locations (Graphic: Business Wire)
U.S., UK export controls hit China's access to Arm's chip designs - FT
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd cannot buy some of the most advanced chip designs after the SoftBank-owned (9984.T) British chip tech firm Arm Ltd determined that U.S. and Britain would not approve licences to export technology to China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
maritime-executive.com
Hyundai Will Design Ammonia FSRU to Develop Import Industry
South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and its shipbuilding division Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering are looking to build early expertise in the handling of ammonia anticipating a rapidly emerging market in the coming years. Working on projects, including one with the Korea National Oil Corporation, they look to develop systems for the handling of the import of ammonia including the first floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) designed specifically for the unique challenges of handling ammonia.
rigzone.com
TC Energy Notifies Customers of Force Majeure on Keystone System
TC Energy has notified customers of a force majeure on its Keystone Pipeline System as a result of the Kansas incident, the company confirmed to Rigzone on Tuesday. On December 7, TC Energy responded to a release of oil from its Keystone system into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, according to a statement posted on the company’s website, which adds that the affected segment has been isolated and the downstream migration of the release has been contained. As of late Monday, TC Energy had recovered 2,598 barrels of oil and water from the creek, the company’s site highlights.
rigzone.com
Equinor Fires Up Askeladd Field To Feed More Gas To Hammerfest LNG
Equinor has fired up Phase 1 of the Askeladd field which will bring 18 bcm of gas to the market via the Hammerfest LNG plant. — Equinor has fired up Phase 1 of the Askeladd field which will bring 18 billion cubic meters of gas and two million cubic meters of condensate to the market via the Hammerfest LNG plant.
Solar power will beat out coal in 3 years, IEA predicts
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency.The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said."Renewables were already expanding quickly, but the global energy crisis has kicked them into an extraordinary new phase of even faster...
rigzone.com
Abu Dhabi Trio Aim To Make Masdar Global Clean Energy Powerhouse
TAQA, Mubadala, and ADNOC have completed the Masdar transaction, becoming shareholders in Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company. — Three major Abu Dhabi state-run companies have come together to create the emirate’s flagship clean energy company, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar). The trio completing the Masdar transaction, becoming shareholders in Masdar, are Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).
rigzone.com
Analyst Looks at Vessel Bottleneck in Straits of Bosphorus
Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators focus on the vessel bottleneck in the Straits of Bosphorus, the effect of a European price cap on Russian crude, daily oil price moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
rigzone.com
New Bill Could Give Australian Gov't Full Control Of Gas Market
Australia's oil and gas industry has asked for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister after a draft of legislation revealed a possible damaging influence on the gas market across the whole of Australia. — Australia’s oil and gas industry has asked for an urgent meeting with the country’s Prime Minister after a draft of legislation revealed a possible damaging influence on the gas market across the whole of Australia.
China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector
China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
gcaptain.com
KPI OceanConnect on Asia’s marine fuels market
By Jesper Sørensen, Managing Director of KPI OceanConnect Singapore and Susanna Lai, Managing Director of KPI OceanConnect Hong Kong. Shipping’s energy transition is a defining time for the industry. Transformative in how global supply chains operate, with myriad risks for those that fail to adapt, but also great opportunities for organisations that seize the potential change always brings.
