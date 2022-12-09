ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

More snow on the way; Much colder later this week

The storm isn't over yet! Even though it's moved to the east of Utah, moisture wrapped around the storm will keep snow showers going again today. Most of it will be across Northern Utah & SW Wyoming with snow showers largely tapering off by early evening in the valleys and over the mountains later tonight.
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Snowy & cold this week!

A slow-moving storm will keep snow showers going off and on for the next couple days. Snow showers could linger into Wednesday, with accumulations most likely across Northern & Central Utah. It'll likely dry out on Thursday and Friday, but it's going to get a lot colder by then!. SALT...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Winter storm to bring heavy snow and winds through Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a winter storm warning and advisory, expecting heavy snow and powerful winds throughout the state. Snowfall is expected to roll in across the mountains Sunday, lasting through Tuesday. It may begin as rain and transition...
UTAH STATE
OutThere Colorado

18-year-old killed while tubing on ski slope after dark

An 18-year-old woman from Oregon was killed at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah while tubing with friends on the slopes after dark. At about 9 PM, the woman collided with a chairlift tower of Silver Strike Express. Her friends called 911 and took her to the base of the lift, where the Park City Fire Department responded.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman

RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
RIVERTON, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

You still have time to be there for A Kurt Bestor Christmas in SLC

Kurt Bestor Christmas is celebrating 35 years of entertaining Utah audiences. He joined us in studio to play his arrangement of "I'll Be Home for Christmas". Kurt was on the fluglehorn and Jenny played keyboard. You still have time to get your tickets for the Salt Lake City shows, which...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE

