Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
More snow on the way; Much colder later this week
The storm isn't over yet! Even though it's moved to the east of Utah, moisture wrapped around the storm will keep snow showers going again today. Most of it will be across Northern Utah & SW Wyoming with snow showers largely tapering off by early evening in the valleys and over the mountains later tonight.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Snowy & cold this week!
A slow-moving storm will keep snow showers going off and on for the next couple days. Snow showers could linger into Wednesday, with accumulations most likely across Northern & Central Utah. It'll likely dry out on Thursday and Friday, but it's going to get a lot colder by then!. SALT...
KSLTV
Snowstorm hits No. Utah, impacting morning commutes and some schools; avalanche warning issued
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning will be in effect through Tuesday morning for the northern Wasatch Front as snow showers move into the area. Snow has made for a messy morning commute north of Salt Lake City while Salt Lake and Utah counties have mainly seen cloudy skies and light snow showers Monday morning.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah
Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
ksl.com
Weather service extends some advisories into Wednesday as snow persists in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service on Tuesday extended a winter weather advisory for the northern portion of the Wasatch Front, saying that weather models are starting to indicate that a few more inches of snow are possible in parts of the state. The extended advisory stretches...
KSLTV
Winter storm to bring heavy snow and winds through Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a winter storm warning and advisory, expecting heavy snow and powerful winds throughout the state. Snowfall is expected to roll in across the mountains Sunday, lasting through Tuesday. It may begin as rain and transition...
NOW: 30 firefighters on scene of Salt Lake City 2-alarm warehouse fire
Salt Lake City Fire Dept. crews are currently on scene of a commercial warehouse fire.
KUTV
UDOT urges drivers to stay off roads altogether ahead of incoming storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the incoming snow expected to make for some treacherous road conditions on Monday, UDOT is encouraging people to consider staying home and off the roads altogether. UDOT spokesman John Gleason told 2News on Sunday evening that crews were already out pre-treating the roads....
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
18-year-old killed while tubing on ski slope after dark
An 18-year-old woman from Oregon was killed at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah while tubing with friends on the slopes after dark. At about 9 PM, the woman collided with a chairlift tower of Silver Strike Express. Her friends called 911 and took her to the base of the lift, where the Park City Fire Department responded.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Stio on Historic Main Street in Park City will keep you warm this winter
Looking for great mountain gear? You can find it at Stio Mountain Studio on Historic Park City Main Street. Jenny talked with Sarah Niklas to learn more about the shop. Stio started in Jackson, and Park City is the third location to open. They have products that will keep you...
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
Utah homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping
A 38-year-old homeless man was run over by a mid-size SUV while he was sleeping Monday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
KSLTV
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
You still have time to be there for A Kurt Bestor Christmas in SLC
Kurt Bestor Christmas is celebrating 35 years of entertaining Utah audiences. He joined us in studio to play his arrangement of "I'll Be Home for Christmas". Kurt was on the fluglehorn and Jenny played keyboard. You still have time to get your tickets for the Salt Lake City shows, which...
Man dies in Cache Valley house fire
An 89-year-old man was found dead inside a home that caught fire Sunday morning in Lewiston, Cache County.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Homeless man sleeping under I-15 ramp run over by SUV, critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A homeless man sleeping under an Interstate 15 off ramp was critically injured Monday when he was run over by the driver of an SUV looking for a place to park. Dispatch was alerted at 5:53 a.m., and Salt...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
Avalanche triggered by snowboarder in Dutch Draw
PARK CITY, Utah — The Summit County Search and Rescue team was activated yesterday for a soft slab avalanche near Dutch Draw. According to an observation report from the Utah […]
Teen paralyzed in snowboarding accident
A West Haven teen is recovering in the ICU and is lucky to be alive after breaking his neck in a snowboarding accident.
