Related
Falling Gas Prices May Be Sign of Looming Economic Disaster
Gas prices have fallen to averages not seen since before Russia invaded Ukraine, a sign that the global economy is in rough shape.
What the OPEC+ oil production cut means for gas prices
The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.
Oil Prices Keep Dropping Amid Economic Fears — Could It Last Through the Holidays and Beyond?
Oil prices dipped to their lowest point of the year this week despite the recent announcement by OPEC and its allies to keep cutting supplies as fears of a global recession outweigh supply...
Benzinga
Gas Pump Prices Continue To Fall In US, But Some States Have Further To Go
The national average pump price for a gallon of gas decreased by 12 cents to settle at an average of $3.44. GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan suggests prices could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas. According to AAA, gas prices continue to plummet, with the previous week marking the...
rigzone.com
Equinor Fires Up Askeladd Field To Feed More Gas To Hammerfest LNG
Equinor has fired up Phase 1 of the Askeladd field which will bring 18 bcm of gas to the market via the Hammerfest LNG plant. — Equinor has fired up Phase 1 of the Askeladd field which will bring 18 billion cubic meters of gas and two million cubic meters of condensate to the market via the Hammerfest LNG plant.
Will Diesel Prices Go Down?
The national average is hovering around $5.35 per gallon, nearly $2 higher than this time last year.
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States
Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
Gas Prices Will Soon Be Cheaper Than They Were a Year Ago
Gas prices are plunging around the U.S., and any day now drivers could be paying less at the pump than they did a year ago. The national average is likely to dip below $3 in the coming weeks as well. The price for a gallon of gas has fallen by...
Inflation in 2022: A Look at How Prices Changed Throughout the Year
The last two consumer price index (CPI) reports gave cash-strapped consumers a reason to be optimistic. There is now solid evidence that inflation is finally on the wane -- but 2022 will be the...
Big Oil stocks are pointing to higher gas prices to come
Brutally high oil and gas prices were the talk of the town in 2022 and one of the largest contributing factors to sky-high inflation. The thing is: When you reach the top, there's nowhere to go but down. And that's exactly where oil is going.
NASDAQ
U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies
U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending
Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?
Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...
‘Winter is coming’ to UK housing market as prices tumble; China trade slumps – as it happened
Average house prices fell 2.3% in November, biggest drop since financial crisis, knocking average house price down by almost £7,000
rigzone.com
Oil Rises as Traders Scoop up Bargains
Traders swooped in to buy oil at the lowest price this year, as markets digested the fact that a key North American crude pipeline remains shut with no timeline for reopening. West Texas Intermediate rose 3% to settle above $73 a barrel. Oil rallied Monday after prices plunged 11% last week to settle at the lowest price in 2022. Last week, crude closed below its nine-day relative strength index for three days, breaching a technical indicator that suggests oil is oversold and presents a good buying opportunity for some traders.
rigzone.com
New Bill Could Give Australian Gov't Full Control Of Gas Market
Australia's oil and gas industry has asked for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister after a draft of legislation revealed a possible damaging influence on the gas market across the whole of Australia. — Australia’s oil and gas industry has asked for an urgent meeting with the country’s Prime Minister after a draft of legislation revealed a possible damaging influence on the gas market across the whole of Australia.
rigzone.com
Oil Rallies as US Inflation Eases
Oil rallied for a second day after US inflation rose less than expected and bad weather delayed initial efforts to restart a key oil pipeline. West Texas Intermediate rose 3% to settle above $75 a barrel on Tuesday. US consumer price figures posted a smaller-than-expected gain, making traders more optimistic that the Federal Reserve will ease the pace of interest rate hikes. Compounding bullish sentiment, China’s ambassador to the US said the country will continue relaxing its pandemic curbs and will welcome more international travelers soon, lifting demand prospects in the world’s top oil importer.
kitco.com
Higher oil prices are coming in 2023, European energy crisis is not over - Josh Young
(Kitco News) - The WTI crude oil price has fallen 40 percent from their peak of $123 per barrel in March, but don't expect them to keep falling, said Josh Young, CIO of Bison Investments. Young, who spoke to David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News, claimed that oil prices will keep rising in 2023.
NBC Miami
Germany's Housing Market Is Facing a Serious Downturn in Prices, Analysts Say
The German housing market has been remarkably strong for decades, but it faces a serious fall in prices over the next couple of years, according to some analysts. House prices will drop up to 25% from peak to trough, forecasts Jochen Moebert, a macroeconomic analyst at Deutsche Bank. The German...
