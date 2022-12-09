ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rigzone.com

Equinor Fires Up Askeladd Field To Feed More Gas To Hammerfest LNG

Equinor has fired up Phase 1 of the Askeladd field which will bring 18 bcm of gas to the market via the Hammerfest LNG plant. — Equinor has fired up Phase 1 of the Askeladd field which will bring 18 billion cubic meters of gas and two million cubic meters of condensate to the market via the Hammerfest LNG plant.
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Money

Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States

Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
GEORGIA STATE
NASDAQ

U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies

U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
PYMNTS

Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending

Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
rigzone.com

Oil Rises as Traders Scoop up Bargains

Traders swooped in to buy oil at the lowest price this year, as markets digested the fact that a key North American crude pipeline remains shut with no timeline for reopening. West Texas Intermediate rose 3% to settle above $73 a barrel. Oil rallied Monday after prices plunged 11% last week to settle at the lowest price in 2022. Last week, crude closed below its nine-day relative strength index for three days, breaching a technical indicator that suggests oil is oversold and presents a good buying opportunity for some traders.
rigzone.com

New Bill Could Give Australian Gov't Full Control Of Gas Market

Australia's oil and gas industry has asked for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister after a draft of legislation revealed a possible damaging influence on the gas market across the whole of Australia. — Australia’s oil and gas industry has asked for an urgent meeting with the country’s Prime Minister after a draft of legislation revealed a possible damaging influence on the gas market across the whole of Australia.
rigzone.com

Oil Rallies as US Inflation Eases

Oil rallied for a second day after US inflation rose less than expected and bad weather delayed initial efforts to restart a key oil pipeline. West Texas Intermediate rose 3% to settle above $75 a barrel on Tuesday. US consumer price figures posted a smaller-than-expected gain, making traders more optimistic that the Federal Reserve will ease the pace of interest rate hikes. Compounding bullish sentiment, China’s ambassador to the US said the country will continue relaxing its pandemic curbs and will welcome more international travelers soon, lifting demand prospects in the world’s top oil importer.
NBC Miami

Germany's Housing Market Is Facing a Serious Downturn in Prices, Analysts Say

The German housing market has been remarkably strong for decades, but it faces a serious fall in prices over the next couple of years, according to some analysts. House prices will drop up to 25% from peak to trough, forecasts Jochen Moebert, a macroeconomic analyst at Deutsche Bank. The German...

