Kansas State

Kansas MIAA college basketball scores

By Daniel Fair
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — College basketball teams from across the state of Kansas were in action on Thursday evening. Here are the scores.

Kansas MIAA women’s basketball scores

Missouri Southern 72, at Central Oklahoma 61
Emporia State 84, at Rogers State 79
Nebraska-Kearney 65, at Missouri Western 68

Kansas MIAA men’s basketball scores

Emporia State 68, at Rogers State 75
Missouri Southern 56, at Central Oklahoma 50
Nebraska Kearney at Missouri Western, was postponed.

