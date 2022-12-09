Kansas MIAA college basketball scores
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — College basketball teams from across the state of Kansas were in action on Thursday evening. Here are the scores.
Kansas MIAA women’s basketball scores
Missouri Southern 72, at Central Oklahoma 61
Emporia State 84, at Rogers State 79
Nebraska-Kearney 65, at Missouri Western 68
Kansas MIAA men’s basketball scores
Emporia State 68, at Rogers State 75
Missouri Southern 56, at Central Oklahoma 50
Nebraska Kearney at Missouri Western, was postponed.
