Potential portal targets that make sense for Clemson

Transfer portal season is here, and nearly every college football program is losing players to it.

But teams can also find replacements in the portal to help replenish their rosters. The Clemson Insider has already looked at a handful of positions that the Tigers could start with when targeting players in the portal after losing nine of their own since it officially opened Monday, but there could be even more that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney take a look at based on need and other circumstances.

With that in mind, based on players that have entered the portal as of Thursday, here are some potential targets that could help the Tigers next season:

OT Ajani Cornelius, Rhode Island

Clemson will have to replace its best offensive lineman, left tackle Jordan McFadden, after this season. With freshmen Tristan Leigh and Blake Miller (who could theoretically move over from right tackle) already on the roster, the Tigers could have the answer internally.

If Swinney and his staff don’t think any of their in-house options are ready to take over at such a premier position up front, though, the Tigers will need to go to the portal for McFadden’s successor. And Cornelius is about as established of an option as there is there.

At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Cornelius was a two-year starter at right tackle for Rhode Island, where he was a first-team all-Colonial Athletic Association performer as a sophomore this season. Cornelius already has plenty of Power Five interest with reported offers from Oregon, Nebraska, Auburn and Tennessee among others.

WR RaRa Thomas, Mississippi State

Clemson seems to have found its slot receiver of the future in Antonio Williams, a breakout freshman who will end the season as the Tigers’ leading receiver. The outside receiver spots are far more unsettled.

Clemson hasn’t had a consistent big-bodied playmaker on the outside since the days of Mike Williams, Tee Higgins and, most recently, Justyn Ross. Joseph Ngata (if he decides to return for a fifth season, which is far from certain) and sophomore Beaux Collins have shown flashes, but there are more established pass-catchers in the portal who could help bring back that explosiveness on the outside.

Thomas is at or near the top of that list. The 6-3, 200-pound sophomore caught 44 balls for 626 yards this season. He had 12 touchdown receptions for the Bulldogs in Mike Leach’s pass-happy scheme, including a team-best seven this season. A native of Eufaula, Alabama, Thomas is also from Swinney’s home state, one Clemson has had plenty of success recruiting during his tenure.

DE/Edge Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina

Clemson is already losing K.J. Henry (eligibility exhausted), Myles Murphy (NFL) and Kevin Swint (transfer) off the edge of its defensive line. And there could be even more attrition there depending on what Justin Mascoll and Xavier Thomas decide to do.

In other words, there’s a lot of experienced production the Tigers need to replace, and younger players who’ve been biding their time yet have limited game reps may not be the immediate solution. Stewart makes a lot of sense for what may be Clemson’s biggest position of need heading into the offseason.

Stewart put his name in the portal after his coach at Coastal Carolina, Jamey Chadwell, bolted for the same position at Liberty, giving plenty of Power Five suitors their crack at one of the Group of Five’s top pass rushers. Stewart racked up 25.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in just two seasons with the Chanticleers. His 12.5 sacks as a true freshman are a single-season program record.

Michigan has already offered him. So has Southern Cal among others. But, if interested, Clemson gives him the opportunity to stay in state if that’s something Stewart wants to do.

DE/Edge Dasan McCullough, Indiana

For the reasons stated above, it’s not crazy to think Clemson could target more than one edge defender in the portal. McCullough has as much upside as any of them.

A four-star recruit during the 2022 recruiting cycle, McCullough was the highest-ranked signee in Indiana football history. It didn’t take long for the 6-5, 245-pounder to show what the hype was about. He played in 12 games as a true freshman and tallied 49 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Add the three seasons of eligibility he has remaining to his potential, and McCullough is now one of the more sought-after portal players at a position where Clemson could use some immediate help.

CB Fentrell Cypress, Virginia

Clemson is losing another starting corner – its third in the last two seasons – with senior Sheridan Jones on the way out, and a potential replacement, Fred Davis, has already entered the portal. So it makes sense for Clemson to at least explore some outside options.

Outside of Jones and Davis, freshmen Jeadyn Lukus, Toriano Pride Jr. and Myles Oliver (who’s redshirting this season) made up 60% of the scholarship corners on this year’s roster, so Clemson is also young at the position for next season. Bringing in an experienced corner like Cypress would help with that.

Cypress started 15 games in three seasons at Virginia but broke out this fall. He led the Cavaliers with 14 pass breakups en route to second-team all-ACC honors. Clemson has reportedly reached out to the 6-0, 185-pounder, who’s also a South Carolina native who played his high school ball in Rock Hill. Might a return home be a fit for both sides?

