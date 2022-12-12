ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news – live: Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago classified documents

By Oliver O'Connell and Alex Woodward
 3 days ago

A judge has denied a request from prosecutors with the US Department of Justice to hold Donald Trump ’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the government documents he is accused of illegally keeping after leaving the White House.

The former president’s lawyers claimed in federal court that he has fulfilled subpoena requests to provide papers in his personal possession, while prosecutors say searches carried out on the former president’s behalf have not been satisfactory.

The judge instead urged the two sides to resolve the dispute themselves.

Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol is reportedly considering criminal referrals for at least four of Trump ’s associates: former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows , lawyer John Eastman, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

The panel is convening on 11 December to determine referrals to the Justice Department. A final report from the committee is due later this month.

Oren Peek
5d ago

Wow. If us regular people would of stolen top secret papers, then lied about it,then turned some over and saying that was all of them. Then his people turned more over. We would be in prison. The first thing they would get us on is contempt. I don't care what party you belong to. Wrong is wrong.

Sandy Davis
5d ago

So much for real justice. If the common man committed such, they would be throw in jail and not see daylight. So tired of the elite, politicians, celebrities and such getting away with things that the common man is held accountable for. Another example is Rick Scott who oversaw the largest Medicaid Fraud in the history. He is now Chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. A regular man with a felony can't find jobs or housing. Sick of double standards.

Mr. Mustard
5d ago

It was only an accident he was using the a Declaration of Independence to wrap his valuable wresting belts. Slither away Trump

