Trump news – live: Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago classified documents

A judge has denied a request from prosecutors with the US Department of Justice to hold Donald Trump ’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the government documents he is accused of illegally keeping after leaving the White House.

The former president’s lawyers claimed in federal court that he has fulfilled subpoena requests to provide papers in his personal possession, while prosecutors say searches carried out on the former president’s behalf have not been satisfactory.

The judge instead urged the two sides to resolve the dispute themselves.

Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol is reportedly considering criminal referrals for at least four of Trump ’s associates: former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows , lawyer John Eastman, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

The panel is convening on 11 December to determine referrals to the Justice Department. A final report from the committee is due later this month.