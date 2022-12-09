Read full article on original website
BBC
World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco
The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - have safely returned home to Mali after spending the first 19 months of their lives in Morocco. The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive. Ahead of...
‘Focus on the joy’: Morocco v France match is symbolic for Moroccan diaspora
Behind the counter of his grocery store in the Goutte d’Or neighbourhood in northern Paris, Abdel was on a video call to his cousin in a village in the Atlas mountains. Morocco’s historic World Cup semi-final match against France on Wednesday was all they could talk about, and the mood could be summed up in one word, he said, shaking his shoulders: “Dancing!”
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'Qatar 2022 on the brink of becoming Lionel Messi's World Cup'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Lionel Messi's last dance will continue until the music stops in Qatar on Sunday as he...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi called best player ever as pundits react to Argentine's masterclass
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Lionel Messi was dubbed the greatest player of all time as he led Argentina into the...
BBC
Twenty-seven bodies dumped by the roadside in Zambia
The bodies of 27 people, believed to be migrants from Ethiopia, have been "dumped" by the roadside in Ngwerere area north of Zambia's capital Lusaka. They are likely to have suffocated to death while in transit, Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale told the BBC. One survivor found "gasping for air" has...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
