Cedar Rapids, IA

98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Crepe Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors

Just nine months after opening, the owners of Tasty Crepe have decided to shut down their business at Rapid Foods in Cedar Rapids. Back in late November, Tasty Crepe posted an important update on social media. The post read:. "Good evening! We wanted to write a short message tonight to...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

45 Years After First Opening, Cookie Company Opens in Corridor

I'm really sorry if that picture immediately made you hungry. It did the same thing to me. If you're a cookie connoisseur, you've probably been seeking them out on family vacations for years. And now a third Iowa location is coming, right here in the Corridor. Great American Cookies is on its way. Go ahead, and grab a virtual bite of the Kitchen Sink Cookie (above) or the Pumpkin Spice Cookie (below) and let's forge ahead.
CORALVILLE, IA
104.5 KDAT

A Linn County Neighborhood Has Over 100,000 Christmas Lights

For over a decade, a neighborhood over in Walker, Iowa has been blowing people away with their impressive holiday lights. Blue Creek Christmas, located at 4942 Blue Creek Court, is the perfect example of a community coming together to spread Christmas cheer AND raise money for a deserving cause!. Aaron...
WALKER, IA
homegrowniowan.com

West African restaurant makes move in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s definitely not another fast-food joint. Tee’s Liberian Dish uses totally fresh ingredients in its authentic West African cuisine, making the resulting meals worth the wait. The locally owned restaurant opened Dec. 5, 2022, in its new location at 529 Fifth Ave. SE,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Wild Crash in Waterloo

A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
WATERLOO, IA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Iowa City 2023

Known for its liberal attitude, rich pioneer history, eclectic art and music scenes, academic and cultural appeal, local breweries, traditional German food offerings, and abundant recreations, Iowa City is an outstanding destination for a laid-back vacation full of exploration. Discover prehistoric stone tools at the University of Iowa Museum of...
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa

Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Marengo residents taking stock after explosion

KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked with firefighters about how this will impact their work.
MARENGO, IA
iheart.com

GoFundMe page created for Heartland Crush worker hurt in explosion

(Marengo, IA) -- A GoFundMe page is raising money for a Heartland Crush worker who was hurt in the biofuels plant explosion in Marengo. The page aims to raise at least $25,000 for Cody and his wife Taylar. Organizer Dionne Halstead says Cody is in critical condition and on a ventilator after getting severely burnt Thursday. Cody and Taylar have a young daughter and are expecting twin boys in February.
MARENGO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa School District Changing Up Student Dress Code

When you hear of a school district changing its dress code mid-year, you tell yourself that it must be getting stricter. Students simply aren't obeying the rules. But in one Eastern Iowa School District, it is just the opposite. KWWL reports that students in the Waterloo School District will have...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Young Entrepreneurs Market helps the next generation of business owners

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday was the Young Entrepreneurs Market at Newbo Market. The market is part of a collaboration between Newbo and schools in the Cedar Rapids area like Metro High School. Students learn how to create, produce, and then sell products. Teachers said that the market is helping build up valuable skills.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Recovery from Marengo explosion and fire continues

A Black Student is suing the Waukee School District after she says she and two other black students were forced to sit in the back of the bus on a band trip. A unique market in Cedar Rapids helped foster the next generation of business owners.
MARENGO, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Photos: Crash with building, Waterloo Dec. 12, 2022

One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Peoples Square, Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Originally published on wcfcourier.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Armed robbery in Iowa City

Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

