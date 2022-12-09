Read full article on original website
Related
Up North Voice
Rosco Rotary gives out 25k in grants
ROSCOMMON – Roscommon Rotary President Nate White oversaw $25,000 worth of grants to local organizations including: the Michigan Assessment Center; Roscommon High School Volleyball; Football Mom’s Club; Roscommon Area Recreation Authority; Higgins Lake Property Owners Association Clean Water; Roscommon Historical Society; Big Brothers and Big Sisters; and the Charles M Engel VFW Post 4159.
Up North Voice
Christmas feast and light parade
WEST BRANCH- The first annual Ogemaw County Christmas Feast will be Sun. Dec. 18 from 3-7 p.m. Stop in for some good home cooking that is open to the community. They are also accepting donations for those in need. Wish list items include grocery or fuel gift cards, unwrapped toys, items for food baskets, or money donations are also accepted. Contact Kimberly Wangler at 989-213-8663 by Dec. 15 for more information on how you can help, or if you know a family in need this holiday season.
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
Holiday light displays in Traverse City: 10 spots not to miss
TRAVERSE CITY - What spot has a vibrant downtown for shopping and restaurants but still has that small-town Up North feel for the holidays? For many, Traverse City is a favorite place to get festive. Whether you’ve still got some gift-buying to do, or just need a pre-holiday break with a little walking by Grand Traverse Bay or a trip to a nearby winery, could there be a little getaway in your future?
Up North Voice
Local officers bring smiles to The Brook
HOUGHTON LAKE – Roscommon Undersheriff Ben Lowe and Deputy Austin Martin dedicated their time this Thanksgiving season visiting with some of the residents at the Brook Retirement Community in Houghton Lake. Each resident was gifted a fleece blanket, handmade card from a local student, and a Hallmark card from...
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
Up North Voice
Barbara Clark, 84, of Roscommon
Barbara Lee Clark, age 84, of Roscommon, died on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. Barbara was born April 30, 1938, in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of Micheal and Bessie (VanMeer) Swerdan. Barbara married Robert Lawrence Clark on September 20, 1958, in Gaines, Michigan. They had 46 wonderful years...
Michigan, native tribes reach new Great Lakes fishing deal
Four Native American tribes have agreed with Michigan and federal officials on a revised fishing policy for parts of three of the Great Lakes, officials said Monday.
UpNorthLive.com
Hillman Community Schools to close due to illnesses
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hillman Community Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday, Dec. 14. District Secretary Char Kendzorski stated in an email the closure was due to illnesses among students and staff.
wrif.com
3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
Up North Voice
Robb Huiskens, 57, of Alger
Robert James Huiskens, age 57, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at his home in Alger, MI surrounded by his family. He was born on January 11, 1965, in Bay City, MI to Rito Rodriguez and Maureen Huiskens. He lived in Alger for the past 11 years formerly of Alpena and Bay City.
Up North Voice
Michiganders can receive help with heating bill this winter
MICHIGAN – Consumers Energy today is providing $7.25 million to help customers pay heating bills this winter. The new contributions are going to eight Michigan nonprofit organizations that will help people directly with Consumers Energy bills. “Consumers Energy understands many Michiganders are facing challenging times, and no one wants...
themanchestermirror.com
Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes
Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
Gov. Whitmer signs bills expanding affordable housing in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a collection of bills Tuesday geared toward expanding affordable housing in the state.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze
Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Proposed expansion to military training airspace has Thumb-area residents concerned
A proposed expansion of military combat training airspace by the Michigan Air National Guard has some Thumb-area residents concerned. Bill Collins, Executive Director of the Thumb Land Conservancy, reminds Thumb residents that Wednesday, December 14th is the last day that people can file public comment regarding the proposed airspace expansion. Collins says the proposal is expected to be approved and implemented by late summer of 2023, and will expand and intensify military training airspace to an additional 1,633 nautical square miles–covering Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac Counties, extending as far south as the Port Sanilac area. Collins adds that a portion of the proposed training area in the Thumb would allow military aircraft to train as low as 500 feet above the ground.
actionnews5.com
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A dog who was found stranded on a marshy island in Michigan in the fall has officially been adopted, according to the animal shelter that had taken her in. Zaria, a Great Dane, was stranded on an island in the middle of Cranberry Lake...
Up North Voice
Clair ‘Ducky’ Nash, 97, of East Tawas
Clair “Ducky” Arden Nash, of East Tawas, passed away peacefully at his home under the loving care of his family and hospice on Thursday, December 8, 2022, age 97 years. Clair was born to Leslie and Anna (Roiter) Nash in East Tawas at the family home on November 25, 1925. He proudly served our country during World War II along with his brothers, Charles, Carlton, Claude, and William. After his honorable separation from the military, Clair returned home to begin his long career working for Consumer’s Power. While with Consumer’s Power Company, Clair worked primarily cutting trees for powerline access. He had a successful career and had the opportunity to retire at an early age and begin to enjoy his well-deserved retirement years!
