Michigan, native tribes reach new Great Lakes fishing deal
Four Native American tribes have agreed with Michigan and federal officials on a revised fishing policy for parts of three of the Great Lakes, officials said Monday.
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
Gov. Whitmer signs bills expanding affordable housing in Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a collection of bills Tuesday geared toward expanding affordable housing in the state.
Tudor Dixon says she will not run for Michigan Republican chair
Tudor Dixon, the failed Republican governor nominee whom part of the establishment blamed for losses up and down the midterm ticket, will not be her party’s next leader. Dixon, in an interview Monday with conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, criticized Republican leadership but said she will not run for Michigan GOP chair.
WILX-TV
Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are at risk of losing your home, need help with home repairs and weatherization, or if you need some help keeping your electricity and heat on, you can get the resources you need. The State Emergency Relief and Weatherization Assistance Program combines financial assistance...
Michigan’s housing market is in crisis. Climate change could make it worse.
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. For three years Ethan Hornacek has been shopping for a house in his hometown. Unfortunately for him, his hometown is Traverse City – one of the state’s most desired cities in one of the fastest growing counties.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
‘Bad faith’ recount; Shirkey’s conspiracies: The Week in Michigan Politics
🙂 Happy Sunday! ❄️ If you don’t see snowflakes outside, don’t fret: The long-term forecast is dreaming of a white Christmas. MLive’s political team, however, is still dreaming of a long-term breather after that historic election a month ago. Here’s what you need to...
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
New EV battery plant coming to Michigan helping to create thousands of jobs
The announcement, which will benefit the industry and workers, was made by former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy.
Michigan man charged with making machine guns, silencers in anticipation of biker club war
BAY CITY, MI — An Ogemaw County man is charged with a federal felony for allegedly making and selling machine guns and silencers in preparation for a war between motorcycle clubs. Jason W. Myers, 53, on Dec. 2 had his first appearance before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Patricia T....
Michigan seeing massive increase in marijuana poisonings with young kids
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Michigan since 2018, and cannabis use is up. But, marijuana poisonings are also up, not just in Michigan, but nationwide.
michiganchronicle.com
U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm, Labor Deputy Secretary in Detroit Monday
On Monday, December 12, 2022, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm will visit Michigan with Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Labor Julie Su to jumpstart the Biden-Harris Administration’s latest effort to support the development of America’s modern battery industry. In Metro Detroit, Secretary Granholm...
Massive Storm Hitting Most of US – But Not in Michigan (Yet)
In Northern Michigan, a system rolls in Wednesday night with some rain/snow for parts of the region. The 9&10 Weather team is tracking the system, and some accumulation is expected. Check out the latest reports on our Weather page.
Recycling Today
Michigan passes recycling overhaul legislation
During the final hours of a lame-duck session Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate approved a package of eight bills that would modernize the state’s waste and recycling collection system. If signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the package will go into effect next year. The package, HB 4454-4461, seeks to...
National media eyes Gov. Whitmer as potential presidential candidate
One national publication featured an upbeat photo of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer under the heading "presidential material."
Michigan’s Zug Island…..It Ain’t No Paradise
That's right - Zug Island ain’t no paradise or tropical getaway, that’s for sure. From the air it looks dirty, dismal, dank, and industrial. And it is. It’s full of steel mills and blast furnaces. But it wasn’t always this way... Zug Island started out as...
Lake Superior gains astounding 6 trillion gallons in same time Lakes Michigan, Huron lose 7 trillion
Lake Superior’s water level has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from the other four Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are in the normal seasonal decline. As the air turns colder, precipitation amounts are lower. At the same time, the big temperature difference between near the water surface and higher altitudes creates more evaporation. Lake Superior water levels and the rest of the Great Lakes usually decline from November to December.
Do You Need to Use Your Turn Signal While Using a Michigan Roundabout?
Roundabouts have been in Michigan for a while now. In fact, according to Sinas Dramis, the first roundabout was "built by the Oakland County Road Commission in 1996." However, despite the fact that roundabouts have been in Michigan for 26 years, drivers still seem to have no idea what to do sometimes. To the point where I've had drivers come at me head-on driving the wrong way on a roundabout...I guess they thought it'd be easier to cut across rather than go in a full circle. But I digress...
