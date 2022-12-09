ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

WILX-TV

Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are at risk of losing your home, need help with home repairs and weatherization, or if you need some help keeping your electricity and heat on, you can get the resources you need. The State Emergency Relief and Weatherization Assistance Program combines financial assistance...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm, Labor Deputy Secretary in Detroit Monday

On Monday, December 12, 2022, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm will visit Michigan with Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Labor Julie Su to jumpstart the Biden-Harris Administration’s latest effort to support the development of America’s modern battery industry. In Metro Detroit, Secretary Granholm...
DETROIT, MI
Recycling Today

Michigan passes recycling overhaul legislation

During the final hours of a lame-duck session Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate approved a package of eight bills that would modernize the state’s waste and recycling collection system. If signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the package will go into effect next year. The package, HB 4454-4461, seeks to...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Lake Superior gains astounding 6 trillion gallons in same time Lakes Michigan, Huron lose 7 trillion

Lake Superior’s water level has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from the other four Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are in the normal seasonal decline. As the air turns colder, precipitation amounts are lower. At the same time, the big temperature difference between near the water surface and higher altitudes creates more evaporation. Lake Superior water levels and the rest of the Great Lakes usually decline from November to December.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Do You Need to Use Your Turn Signal While Using a Michigan Roundabout?

Roundabouts have been in Michigan for a while now. In fact, according to Sinas Dramis, the first roundabout was "built by the Oakland County Road Commission in 1996." However, despite the fact that roundabouts have been in Michigan for 26 years, drivers still seem to have no idea what to do sometimes. To the point where I've had drivers come at me head-on driving the wrong way on a roundabout...I guess they thought it'd be easier to cut across rather than go in a full circle. But I digress...
MICHIGAN STATE

