Memphis, TN

Kendric Davis named AAC Player of the week for his seventh time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Senior point guard Kendric Davis was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Monday. This is the second time he has received the AAC weekly honor in three weeks and his seventh during his college career. Davis has averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds,...
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for 25-year-old Barshay Wilson on Monday afternoon. Police say Wilson left his friend’s home on Dec. 9 and has not been heard from or seen since then. Wilson was last seen on Green Drive, wearing a purple...
Tracking a cold front that could bring heavy rainfall & storms Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After rain this past weekend, more rain is on the way as a strong cold front will move into the Mid-South by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm out ahead of the front, mid 60s which could make conditions ripe for thunderstorms. Right now the main threats will be heavy rainfall and the potential for a few gusts with storms along the front. Some areas could pick up 1 to over 2 inches of rain in a short amount of time, which could lead to some flooding.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Memphis lounge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a double shooting on Walnut Street that left one man dead and another injured. According to MPD, one man was pronounced dead on the scene at the J and B Lounge on Monday just after midnight. Another man was taken to...
1 victim injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that left one victim injured on Saturday night. Officers responded to the shooting at 8:43 p.m. on Wilshire Road. One male victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Police say the victim was transported to the...
Transfer hearing set for teens charged in murder of Memphis pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two 15-year-olds charged in the murder of Memphis Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams will soon find out if they are going to be tried as adults or juveniles. Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo were charged in the case nearly four months ago. On Monday, a judge...
MPD: Shooting in Orange Mound leaves 1 man injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the shooting at 12:40 a.m. on Baltimore Street. Police say a male victim was located and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical...
Girl Scouts visit Memphis Animal Shelter to make animal enrichment toys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Girl Scouts visited the Memphis Animal Shelter on Saturday afternoon to create enrichment toys for animals. It started with misprinted University of Memphis t-shirts. Since they could not be distributed or printed over, Amelia Mayahi, Sustainability Manager at University of Memphis wanted to find a way to reuse them.
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 30 cars were broken into Saturday evening in Downtown Memphis. The 30 vehicles were parked in the 300 block of Wagner Place. An Action News 5 viewer says the victims were attending an office Christmas party nearby. At least two of the cars belonged to visitors from out of state.
MPD investigates double shooting at lounge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a double shooting on Walnut street. According to MPD, two people were injured at the J and B Lounge on Monday just after midnight. Police say two people were taken to Regional One hospital, and their condition is unclear. There is...
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 5. Police responded to the shooting at 12:25 p.m. at B-52 Market on 1254 Hollywood Street. Police say the victim was standing outside the store when a gray four-door SUV drove past when the victim...
Black and low-income drivers impacted most by traffic stops in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organization, “Decarcerate Memphis” is a coalition of community leaders, activists, lawyers, and concerned citizens working to apply common sense strategies and a community-oriented approach to policing. The group was established in 2020 and now wants to see more transparency from Memphis police and...
Board-up block party at the Klondike Smokey City neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis organizations are working together to clean up local neighborhoods. “When people can live in a nice environment it definitely does something to the mental state of mind,” said Reginald Randolph, Blight Director Klondike Smokey City CDC. It’s just one reason organizers from the Klondike...
MPD: Driver dead after car crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash on Monday morning. Police say the driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers say the one-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 40 and Germantown Parkway just after midnight.
MPD: Man wanted for repeated shoplifting at Kohl’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at a Kohl’s that happened on Friday morning with one repeat shoplifter, according to police. Officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at 11:05 a.m. at the Kohl’s on 2335 Germantown Parkway. Police say a man entered the...
