FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 47 Diamond Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a three-story residential building at 47 Diamond Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Located between Driggs Avenue and Nassau Avenue, the lot is a short walk to the Nassau Avenue subway station, serviced by the G train. Daniel Kaykov of Giron Contracting Inc. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1477 Third Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Permits have been filed for a 15-story mixed-use building at 1477 Third Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Located between East 83rd Street and East 84th Street, the lot is two blocks from the 86th Street subway station, serviced by the Q train. Noam Shemel of Kano Real Estate Investments is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
City Council Approves 10.5-Acre ‘Urban Village’ in East New York, Brooklyn
The New York City Council has approved plans to construct Urban Village, a 10.5-acre mixed-use campus near the East New York waterfront in Brooklyn. The development team includes the Gotham Organization, Monadnock Development, and the Christian Cultural Center, the city’s largest mega church with around 37,000 active members. Located...
New York YIMBY
Third And Final Journal Squared Tower Rises in Jersey City, New Jersey
The 19th-tallest building on our December construction countdown is Journal Squared‘s Tower 3, a 575-foot tall, 60-story residential skyscraper at 595 Pavonia Avenue in the Journal Square section of Jersey City, New Jersey. Designed by HWKN Architecture and Handel Architects and developed by Kushner Real Estate Group and National Real Estate Advisors, the structure is the final component in the three-tower complex that anchors the western edge of the Jersey City skyline. Tower 3 will feature the same architectural design as its two completed siblings and will rise the second highest, adding 600 more rental apartments to the total inventory. AJD Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located by the three-way intersection of Summit, Pavonia, and Central Avenues.
New York YIMBY
Two-Tower Complex Begins Ascent at 346 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
At number 20 on YIMBY’s annual countdown of the tallest buildings underway in New York is 346 Kent Avenue, a two-tower residential complex in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Ismael Leyva Architects and developed by Two Trees, the 565-foot-tall project is also known as Site D in the Domino Sugar waterfront master plan from SHoP Architects and James Corner Field Operations. YIMBY last reported that 346 Kent Avenue will consist of 36- and 31-story towers rising from a shared eight-story podium, as well as a landscaped public plaza directly to the north between 346 Kent Avenue and the former Domino Sugar Refinery at 292 Kent Avenue. 346 Kent Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Kent Avenue to the east and River Street and Domino Park to the west. A previous height of 575 feet tall was proposed, but YIMBY was told the new number has been scaled down, though an exact figure has yet to be given.
therealdeal.com
Ohana snags Tillary Hotel from bankruptcy as it battles squatters
Ohana Real Estate can bring Downtown Brooklyn’s Tillary Hotel into its family after a messy bankruptcy battle. The hospitality firm acquired the 174-room hotel and 64-unit apartment building in an auction last month, almost two years after an entity tied to Brooklyn dealmaker Isaac Hager and his business partner Lipa Rubin put the property into bankruptcy.
New York YIMBY
Gotham Point’s North Tower Wraps Up Construction in Hunters Point South, Queens
At number 21 on YIMBY’s year-end countdown of the tallest projects underway in the city is Gotham Point’s north tower, a 57-story residential skyscraper at 1-15 57th Avenue in Hunters Point South, Queens. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Gotham Organization and Riseboro Community Partnership, the 559-foot-tall structure will yield 692 rental units and is also known as Parcel F in a two-tower master plan alongside the 33-story, 443-foot-tall Parcel G. The property is bound by Center Boulevard to the north, 56th Avenue to the east, and 57th Avenue to the west.
hypebeast.com
OMA Adds Pair of Blocky Towers to Brooklyn Waterfront
OMA partner Jason Long has completed a new development in Brooklyn, which sees a pair of towers and a lower-story building added to the area’s waterfront. Named Eagle + West, the buildings encompass two towers, a seven-floor building, and a series of public spaces. According to OMA, the new...
Major grocery store chain closing another New York location
A major grocery store chain is closing another New York location next month, leaving local residents concerned and saddened. The closure of a major grocery store can have an enormous economic and community impact. It can lead to job losses, increased prices for groceries, and even the loss of certain goods in the area.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 64-34 175th Street in Fresh Meadows, Queens
Permits have been filed for a three-story school building at 64-34 175th Street in Fresh Meadows, Queens. Located between 64th and 65th Avenues, the lot is closest to the 169th Street subway station, serviced by the E and F trains. NYC School Construction Authority is listed as the owner behind the applications, which will be adjacent to J.H.S. 216 George J. Ryan, a middle school located at 64-20 175th Street.
brownstoner.com
Happy Days Diner on Montague Street Closes After More Than 20 Years in the Neighborhood
Montague Street staple Happy Days Diner closed its doors for the final time in November, ending a run of at least 22 years on the Brooklyn Heights block. On a walk by Monday afternoon, Brownstoner noticed that while signage for the diner is still up, the venue is definitely closed and a marshal’s order showing the landlord has taken possession of the premises is posted on the glass window. A phone call to the restaurant was met with a disconnected line.
therealdeal.com
Adams’ first rezoning plans centers on 46-block stretch of the Bronx
The city’s rezoning plans in the Bronx and Brooklyn is quickly coming into focus as the mayor announces the first steps to his “moonshot” goal. The city’s proposed rezoning of a 46-block stretch of the borough is already kicking into high gear, City Limits reported. The Department of City Planning is starting public hearings this week and the application is expected to begin the Universal Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) by the summer.
New York YIMBY
Construction Begins on Metro-North Penn Station Access Project in The Bronx
State officials joined leaders from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to celebrate the commencement of construction on the Metro-North Penn Station Access Project in The Bronx. The project will extend Metro-North rail lines to four new stations in the borough, the largest expansion of the line since 1983. The new stations...
New plans to fix BQE in Brooklyn Heights revealed
A rendering of a proposed renovation of the BQE in Brooklyn Heights that would cap the highway with greenspace. Each proposal would place the roadway in a slightly different position, leaving room to cap the highway with new greenspace. Each option would still have two lanes of traffic and leave a third lane for either a breakdown lane or for high occupancy vehicles. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Giant crane falls off truck at BQE entrance in Brooklyn Heights
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A large crane fell off a truck as it was moving up the Atlantic Avenue ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) during the morning rush on Monday, according to Linda DeRosa, president of the Willowtown Association. Willowtown is a distinctive sub-neighborhood tucked into the southwest section...
Riding NYC buses and subway may cost over $3 as MTA considers a fare hike
The Metropolitan Transit Authority, the agency that runs the New York City bus and subway system, is considering a fare hike that would start in the middle of 2023 and push fares to $2.90 per ride and to $3.02 per ride by 2025 in order to close an ever-increasing budget gap.
archpaper.com
Mayor Eric Adams wants to build 500,000 apartments in New York City
Last week New York City Mayor Eric Adams debuted a housing plan with over 100 reforms intended to make it easier to build homes throughout the five boroughs. “Get Stuff Built” has an extremely ambitious, “moonshot” goal to build half a million new homes in the next decade to ameliorate a housing shortage that’s reached crisis proportions.
brownstoner.com
‘All I’m Asking Is for a Normal Life,’ Crown Heights Tenant Pleads in Harassment Trial
Francis Roberts fought back tears in the witness stand of a Brooklyn courtroom Thursday as he explained how alleged harassment by his landlord and a tenant in his building has affected his life. “I’ve had to take on a whole new different lifestyle. It has affected my life in terms...
bkreader.com
Public Housing Residents in BK Are Helping the NYC Comptroller Audit NYCHA
A committee of 21 New York City Housing Authority residents — which was assembled by NYC Comptroller Brad Lander — just had its first meeting this month to discuss how public housing in NYC can be improved. The inaugural resident committee was put together to assist the Comptroller’s...
8 hurt in fire at Brooklyn NYPD warehouse where evidence is stored
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Red Hook warehouse that shares an address with an NYPD auto pound, officials said. The FDNY was battling the blaze at the waterfront facility on Columbia Street, which went up in flames around 10:35 a.m. and sent plumes of thick, […]
