How to watch the 2022 Texas high school football state championship games
Starting with the Class 1A 6-Man championships Dec. 14 all the way through the Class 6A championships Dec. 17, schools have a chance to etch their names in Texas high school football history.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Hawley, Albany, Westbrook and Loraine head to AT&T with state on their minds
Four Big Country schools are headed to Arlington to play for Texas high school football state championships. The Hawley Beacats and head coach Mitch Ables return to the Class 2A Division I championship game for the second year in a row. The Bearcats rolled through the playoffs. They won their five games by an average score of 51-7. State power Refugio is next for Hawley. Refurgio enters the game as the second ranked team in the state. They beat a top-five teams in the quarters and semis. Hawley is at the top of the Class 2A Division I Harris Ratings. Hawley and Refugio open the day on Thursday with an 11 a.m. kickoff.
Three Lubbock ISD teams remain in latest TABC Girls Rankings
LUBBOCK, Texas – After going 2-0 last week, Frenship fights its way back into the Class 6A top 25, checking in at No. 23 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings released Monday. The Monterey Lady Plainsmen remain the top-ranked team in Class 5A after defeating the No. 2 ranked Amarillo Friday. Lubbock-Cooper […]
Texas basketball coach arrested on assault charge against family member
Texas head men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on Monday according to CBS Sports Beard, was arrested on a third-degree charge of assault against a family member. CBS Sports says police responded to a “disturbance hot shot,” at 12:15 a.m Monday morning. Beard is in his second season with the Longhorns after a six-year […]
Arrest affidavit details Texas coach Chris Beard's alleged assault
The Travis County Clerk's office has released details of the alleged assault involving Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard that led to his arrest on third-degree felony charges Monday morning and his suspension without pay from Texas. Horns247 obtained the arrest affidavit from the Travis County Clerk, which details the allegations against the second-year head coach — made by Beard's finance of three years, as stated in the affidavit.
WFAA
Tornado confirmed near Eastland, Erath counties in Texas
It was reported southeast of Ranger and moving northeast at about 40 mph. WFAA's Greg Fields also takes a look at other severe weather warnings and watches in place.
KXII.com
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
Myhighplains.com
Gunter ISD bus hit by FedEx truck traveling to playoff game against Canadian
ABILENE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Gunter ISD released information regarding a wreck on Friday involving a FedEx truck. According to a GISD press release, the Gunter ISD football team was traveling to a football playoff game in Abilene on Friday when one of their buses was hit by a FedEx truck.
colemantoday.com
Thunderstorms Expected Tonight
Thunderstorms are expected overnight Monday night and a few may become strong to severe capable of producing quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph. Most likely time for the storms to occur will be between midnight and 6:00 am. "Storms are forecast to develop to the north of Abilene by midnight, then grow into a line south of I-20 and expand toward San Angelo by around 2:00 am then move through Coleman County prior to 6:00 am," said Randy Turner, KOXE Meteorologist. Expect the rain chance to be over by 9:00 am followed by gusty west wind and gradual clearing.
cbs7.com
Virginia couple traveling the country to visit Texas Roadhouses stopped in Midland for the 314th visit
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Virginia couple is traveling the country to visit as many Texas Roadhouses as possible and today their journey brought them to Midland. Judy and Mike McNamara are determined to visit 500 Texas Roadhouse locations and they’re already more than halfway there, today’s visit marked 314.
Texans Ranked High For Driving Drowsy Good News Is Numbers Are Dropping
"It's over the river and through the woods, to grandmother's house we go. The horse knows the way to carry the sleigh through the white and drifted snow." While the horse may know the way and will more than likely stay awake during the entire trip. We Texans need to stay awake and alert while traveling during the holidays.
Texas’ Best Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions
According to the website Wallet Hub, these are some of the best cities in Texas to live in if you want to keep your New Year’s resolutions this coming New Year. Fortunately, there are several cities in the Lone Star State that made it on the National list. We Texans are not afraid to make a resolution especially if it's school or work-related.
Can You Take Roadkill Off the Highway in Texas?
It is a sad fact. There are a lot of dead animals along Texas roadways. Texas leads the nation in the number of vehicle/animal collisions. According to the Insurance Council of Texas, more than 5,000 vehicle/animal collisions occur annually on Texas highways. Sometimes, unfortunately, the animals aren't the only ones...
PLEASE HELP: This veteran has no family to attend his burial in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The public is invited to attend an unaccompanied veteran burial in Abilene. U.S. Air Force Veteran Technical Sergeant (TSgt) Steven Liszkai will be buried at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 16. TSgt has no known next-of-kin, so the Texas Veterans Land Board is asking […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday December 12th
We have got a couple of days to enjoy unseasonably warm weather before we shift over to cooler weather and eventually much colder temps as we head into the weekend for the area. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high around 69 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see a 40% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wrong Way Semi Crashes Into Charter Bus Carrying Students to HS Playoff Game
A crash between a charter bus and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto County for several hours Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. Highway 281 in Santo. The westbound lanes of I-20 reopened at about 5 p.m.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
Paramount Abilene announces lineup for 2023 film series
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene has announced the lineup for their 2023 film series. All tickets will be $7 for adults or $6 for students, military, and seniors for each of the following shows listed below (read the graphic for additional information about each film): Visit ParamountAbilene.com to learn […]
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
San Angelo LIVE!
Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash
BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
