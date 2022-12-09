ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, TX

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountryhomepage.com

Hawley, Albany, Westbrook and Loraine head to AT&T with state on their minds

Four Big Country schools are headed to Arlington to play for Texas high school football state championships. The Hawley Beacats and head coach Mitch Ables return to the Class 2A Division I championship game for the second year in a row. The Bearcats rolled through the playoffs. They won their five games by an average score of 51-7. State power Refugio is next for Hawley. Refurgio enters the game as the second ranked team in the state. They beat a top-five teams in the quarters and semis. Hawley is at the top of the Class 2A Division I Harris Ratings. Hawley and Refugio open the day on Thursday with an 11 a.m. kickoff.
ARLINGTON, TX
247Sports

Arrest affidavit details Texas coach Chris Beard's alleged assault

The Travis County Clerk's office has released details of the alleged assault involving Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard that led to his arrest on third-degree felony charges Monday morning and his suspension without pay from Texas. Horns247 obtained the arrest affidavit from the Travis County Clerk, which details the allegations against the second-year head coach — made by Beard's finance of three years, as stated in the affidavit.
AUSTIN, TX
Myhighplains.com

Gunter ISD bus hit by FedEx truck traveling to playoff game against Canadian

ABILENE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Gunter ISD released information regarding a wreck on Friday involving a FedEx truck. According to a GISD press release, the Gunter ISD football team was traveling to a football playoff game in Abilene on Friday when one of their buses was hit by a FedEx truck.
GUNTER, TX
colemantoday.com

Thunderstorms Expected Tonight

Thunderstorms are expected overnight Monday night and a few may become strong to severe capable of producing quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph. Most likely time for the storms to occur will be between midnight and 6:00 am. "Storms are forecast to develop to the north of Abilene by midnight, then grow into a line south of I-20 and expand toward San Angelo by around 2:00 am then move through Coleman County prior to 6:00 am," said Randy Turner, KOXE Meteorologist. Expect the rain chance to be over by 9:00 am followed by gusty west wind and gradual clearing.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

Texas’ Best Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions

According to the website Wallet Hub, these are some of the best cities in Texas to live in if you want to keep your New Year’s resolutions this coming New Year. Fortunately, there are several cities in the Lone Star State that made it on the National list. We Texans are not afraid to make a resolution especially if it's school or work-related.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Can You Take Roadkill Off the Highway in Texas?

It is a sad fact. There are a lot of dead animals along Texas roadways. Texas leads the nation in the number of vehicle/animal collisions. According to the Insurance Council of Texas, more than 5,000 vehicle/animal collisions occur annually on Texas highways. Sometimes, unfortunately, the animals aren't the only ones...
TEXAS STATE
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday December 12th

We have got a couple of days to enjoy unseasonably warm weather before we shift over to cooler weather and eventually much colder temps as we head into the weekend for the area. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high around 69 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see a 40% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Paramount Abilene announces lineup for 2023 film series

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene has announced the lineup for their 2023 film series. All tickets will be $7 for adults or $6 for students, military, and seniors for each of the following shows listed below (read the graphic for additional information about each film): Visit ParamountAbilene.com to learn […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Three Texas Panhandle Teens Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash

BORGER, TX – Three teenagers will killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 7 at around 7:15 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to Ranch to Market 1319, about two miles northwest of Borger, for the report of a rollover crash.
BORGER, TX
Rock 108

Rock 108

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://keyj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy