‘When’s he due?’ – Overweight Adrien Broner reveals Feb opponent
Adrien Broner confirmed his next Pay Per View opponent but looked massively overweight as he took the stage. Appearing ahead of the Terence Crawford Black Prime event, Broner boasted a pot belly as he said he’d fight in nine weeks. If he can get in fighting shape to battle...
Bowe vs Holyfield: A Heavyweight Trilogy for the Ages
On the back of a forgettable heavyweight trilogy in December, WBN looks at one of the best-ever three-war events in Bowe vs Holyfield. Over 25 years on from the first Riddick Bowe vs Evander Holyfield fight, those memorable bouts involving boxing greats live long in the memory. Holyfield entered the...
Teofimo Lopez dropped TWICE in controversial decision victory
Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez headlined Madison Square Garden for the first time and scraped a controversial victory. Lopez improved to 18-1 with a hard-earned split decision win over Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin. The bout was a ten-round final eliminator for the WBC crown. One judge had the bout...
‘I want to cry!’ Manny Pacquiao teases return as win divides opinion
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao divided opinion with a dominant triumph against a combat YouTuber in his first fight since 2021. Pacquiao, who lost out on a bid to become Filipino President during his time away, had far too much for DK Yoo in Korea. The eight-weight champion didn’t have to...
Warrington’s Confidence Misplaced As Lopez Takes It On Points
Everyone in the world of professional Boxing knows that the Josh Warrington versus Luis Alberto Lopez fight could really set the Leeds born fighter up for some ‘dream’ challenges abroad – particular the United States of America – even at his later age of 32 years old.
Deontay Wilder ‘would still be unbeaten if it wasn’t for Jack Reiss’
Deontay Wilder should still be undefeated as a heavyweight and possess the WBC title he held from 2015 to 2020. Wilder knocked rival Tyson Fury out in the twelfth round of their first heavyweight meeting of three in 2018. The count has since been branded long, even by compatriots of Fury in his homeland.
World Boxing Council issue denial as boxer, 19, dies without doctor
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman spoke out after the death of a 19-year-old boxer at an amateur event. Amateur Hector Hernandez Hernandez suffered a cerebral edema after an exhibition match occurring at Zaragoza Park in the port of Veracruz, Mexico. The Mexican Boxing Federation has since released a statement...
How Boxing and Poker Are Similar
Comparing poker, a card game played mostly for pleasure, to boxing, a fighting sport, you can see how they are unique. In contrast to the physical prowess required in a boxing match, poker’s focus is on skill and strategy – at least that is what many people believe. As a result, it is understandable if you would think there’s no connection between them at first.
Deontay Wilder proved Floyd Mayweather Sr. ‘trash’ critique wrong
Deontay Wilder’s comeback victory proved wrong the comments made by Floyd Mayweather Sr. after his first defeat. Mayweather Sr. gave a scathing assessment of Wilder after he went down in seven rounds in Las Vegas against Tyson Fury. After sitting ringside to watch the fight at the MGM Grand,...
Floyd Mayweather cancels $330k King appearance over payment
Floyd Mayweather has canceled an appearance at this month’s “King MisuZulu International Boxing Tournament,” scheduled for Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The event, belatedly taking place on Tuesday, December 13, featuring several fighters, was due to feature Mayweather at the event in a non-fighting capacity. His only duty was to sit next to King MisuZulu and watch the event.
Record number of world titles won by Manny Pacquiao is incredible
Boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao won so many world titles during his spectacular career that it’s hard to keep up. Pacquiao remained the only fighter on the planet to win five weight lineal championships and recognized titles in eight separate weight divisions. ‘Pac-Man’ won the WBN Fighter of the Decade...
Conor Benn says drug tests a ‘minor setback’ as innonence proven
British welterweight boxer Conor Benn released a lengthy statement breaking his silence further on two failed drugs tests flagged two months apart. “The Destroyer” claims his team has proved his innocence. However, Benn did not reveal any details of how this was obtained. Benn has been mainly out of...
Video Games Boxing Lovers Must Play
Video games are a great way to have fun and relax. Boxing lovers can enjoy the game and compete with their friends in the ring. At present, one of the most well-liked sports-themed video games is the boxing genre, and you can even bet on these games via Bitcoin slots that are becoming increasingly popular.
Underlying issue eclipses Teofimo result as Gervonta, Kingry react
An underlying issue has overshadowed a shockingly bad decision in the Teofimo Lopez fight as rivals Gervonta Davis, and Ryan Garcia blasted the win. Lopez was visibly questioning himself inside the ring, on the back of much-publicized personal issues, leading to concern over his welfare and mental state. Captured on...
Terence Crawford punches hole through gloves, remains at P4P six
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford moved to 39-0 and solidified his place as the Pound for Pound number six on Saturday night. Crawford scored a knockout victory over European champion David Avenesyan in a fight that wasn’t much to write home about. “Bud” delivered a stoppage in the sixth...
