The Conversation U.S.

Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast

Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
The Conversation U.S.

How parents can play a key role in the prevention and treatment of teen mental health problems

More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide. The COVID-19 pandemic is a likely contributor to these startling figures, but rates of teen mental illness have been rising over the past decade. One crucial factor that has received little attention in supporting teen mental health is the role that parents can play. This is surprising,...
MONTCO.Today

Recession-Proof Careers in Healthcare

Looking for a career where you can help people, but not sure what you can do?. You are probably already aware of the many opportunities in the Nursing field, but did you know that there are a number of healthcare careers that not only give you the option to help people, but are recession-proof?
Edy Zoo

College students struggle with suicides during finals: Why?

If you are in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Lifeline provides confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Support is also available via live chat. Para ayuda en español, llame al 988.
nativenewsonline.net

Government Expands Native American Maternal Health Resources

The government is dedicating new resources to improving maternal health outcomes for American Indian and Alaska Native women. In 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health (OMH)— in partnership with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention— announced a new campaign: “Hear Her.”
AMA

4 ways to help shield physicians from work stressors, burnout

Burnout among physicians and other health professionals increased as the pandemic has dragged on, with a new study published in JAMA Health Forum™ showing that more than 60% of the over 20,000 surveyed were burned out by the end of 2021. That’s up from 45% who felt that way in 2019.
HIT Consultant

How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare

Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
Daily Mail

Maths, music and then... mindfulness? Meditation lessons should be part of national curriculum to combat stress of going to secondary school, experts say

Children should be given mindfulness lessons to overcome self-esteem woes they suffer after moving up to secondary school, a study suggests. Most students experience a sharp decline in their well-being during the transition from primary school, regardless of their background, Cambridge and Manchester University researchers found. A UK study of...
docwirenews.com

Black Nurses Provide Insight Into Culturally Specific Perinatal Health Care

In an article published in the Journal of Transcultural Nursing, Black nurses revealed the benefits and difficulties related to providing culturally specific perinatal health care. “Black perinatal health [care] workers are part of a tradition of Black people fighting for the well-being of Black communities,” the authors wrote. Investigators...
MedicalXpress

New visions for mental health care

Globally, 1 in 5 people will be affected by a serious mental health issue. Yet, according to Thomas Insel, the former head of the National Institute of Mental Health, despite tens of billions of dollars invested in neuroscience and genetics research, we've hardly moved the needle in improving the lives of people living with mental illness.
MedicalXpress

Care home nurses still need support to recover from COVID trauma, research shows

Those on the front line of the COVID pandemic need mental health support to help them recover from—or manage—the stress and trauma they faced, according to University of East Anglia research. A new report published today investigates the impact of the pandemic on nurses working in care homes....
technologynetworks.com

Math Trick Taught in Schools Enhances Cognitive Flexibility

At school or in everyday life, proportional reasoning is essential for many activities. This type of reasoning allows us to adapt the quantity of ingredients in a recipe or to calculate the distance travelled as a function of speed by relying on ratios and proportions. In school settings, certain intuitive conceptions of proportions can mislead students and hinder their learning. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) shows that multiple categorization in mathematical problems - the ability to adopt several points of view on the same problem - makes it possible to go past this obstacle. These results open up new perspectives for the learning of mathematics but also for other disciplines. They can be found in the Journal of Numerical Cognition.
KevinMD.com

U.S. adults should get routine anxiety screening. But then what?

For the first time, primary care physicians (PCPs) are being urged to screen their patients, above and below age 65, for mental health concerns alongside screening for physical health conditions. The United States Preventive Services Task Force has published its first recommendation for PCPs to screen adults for anxiety as standard practice. This recommendation followed a peak in the prevalence of mental illnesses in 2020. During this time and continuing to present, 1 in 3 U.S. young adults experience a mental illness leading to a 31 percent increase in mental health-related emergency room visits. Early detection can often mean less time plagued by the impact anxiety has on daily life, such as excessive fear, worry, or intrusive thoughts. The published recommendation places ethical responsibility on the PCP to connect a patient with anxiety to appropriate care, yet it fails to identify pathways on what constitutes appropriate. Occupational therapy is one pathway to meaningful care for patients.
bhbusiness.com

Behavioral Health Startup Grow Therapy Expands into 22 States

Mental health tech startup Grow Therapy has announced that it is expanding into 22 new states. The New York-based company now offers its services in a total of 36 states. Grow Therapy developed technology that enables mental health clinicians to start their own practice. Providers in Grow Therapy’s network can access digital tools including scheduling, billing, telehealth infrastructure, electronic health records and marketing resources.

