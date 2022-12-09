Read full article on original website
Many kids are struggling. Is special education the answer?
Schools contending with soaring student mental health needs and other challenges have been struggling to determine just how much the pandemic is to blame
MedicalXpress
Half of patients in telemedicine program for opioid use disorder current with medication a month later
More than half of the patients who were prescribed medication to treat opioid use disorder through a virtual program established during the pandemic continued with their treatment at least a month later, according to a NEJM Catalyst study from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
45-year-old R.G. Drage Career Center enjoying record student enrollment
MASSILLON — With around 900 students this year, the R.G. Drage Career Technical Center is seeing its largest enrollment since opening its doors in 1977. Students are walking out of the school with jobs, apprenticeships, industry credentials and even associate degrees. ...
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
The nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.
Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
A Pennsylvania student tells U.S. Senators that more money is needed for teens’ mental health
In front of a committee of U.S. Senators, senior Brooklyn Williams said that her mental health issues were overlooked as a child and like many of her peers, her symptoms worsened during the pandemic. The Baldwin-Whitehall student told the Senate committee on health education, labor and pensions Wednesday during a...
How parents can play a key role in the prevention and treatment of teen mental health problems
More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide. The COVID-19 pandemic is a likely contributor to these startling figures, but rates of teen mental illness have been rising over the past decade. One crucial factor that has received little attention in supporting teen mental health is the role that parents can play. This is surprising,...
2minutemedicine.com
Use of restorative hearing aid devices improves cognition and reduces risk of dementia in patients with hearing loss
1. The use of a restorative hearing aid in patients with hearing loss decreased the hazard of developing dementia by 19%. 2. Hearing aid use was associated with a 3% increase in cognitive test scores. Level of Evidence Rating: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hearing loss is a common and undertreated...
Recession-Proof Careers in Healthcare
Looking for a career where you can help people, but not sure what you can do?. You are probably already aware of the many opportunities in the Nursing field, but did you know that there are a number of healthcare careers that not only give you the option to help people, but are recession-proof?
College students struggle with suicides during finals: Why?
If you are in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Lifeline provides confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Support is also available via live chat. Para ayuda en español, llame al 988.
nativenewsonline.net
Government Expands Native American Maternal Health Resources
The government is dedicating new resources to improving maternal health outcomes for American Indian and Alaska Native women. In 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health (OMH)— in partnership with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention— announced a new campaign: “Hear Her.”
AMA
4 ways to help shield physicians from work stressors, burnout
Burnout among physicians and other health professionals increased as the pandemic has dragged on, with a new study published in JAMA Health Forum™ showing that more than 60% of the over 20,000 surveyed were burned out by the end of 2021. That’s up from 45% who felt that way in 2019.
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
Maths, music and then... mindfulness? Meditation lessons should be part of national curriculum to combat stress of going to secondary school, experts say
Children should be given mindfulness lessons to overcome self-esteem woes they suffer after moving up to secondary school, a study suggests. Most students experience a sharp decline in their well-being during the transition from primary school, regardless of their background, Cambridge and Manchester University researchers found. A UK study of...
docwirenews.com
Black Nurses Provide Insight Into Culturally Specific Perinatal Health Care
In an article published in the Journal of Transcultural Nursing, Black nurses revealed the benefits and difficulties related to providing culturally specific perinatal health care. “Black perinatal health [care] workers are part of a tradition of Black people fighting for the well-being of Black communities,” the authors wrote. Investigators...
MedicalXpress
New visions for mental health care
Globally, 1 in 5 people will be affected by a serious mental health issue. Yet, according to Thomas Insel, the former head of the National Institute of Mental Health, despite tens of billions of dollars invested in neuroscience and genetics research, we've hardly moved the needle in improving the lives of people living with mental illness.
MedicalXpress
Care home nurses still need support to recover from COVID trauma, research shows
Those on the front line of the COVID pandemic need mental health support to help them recover from—or manage—the stress and trauma they faced, according to University of East Anglia research. A new report published today investigates the impact of the pandemic on nurses working in care homes....
technologynetworks.com
Math Trick Taught in Schools Enhances Cognitive Flexibility
At school or in everyday life, proportional reasoning is essential for many activities. This type of reasoning allows us to adapt the quantity of ingredients in a recipe or to calculate the distance travelled as a function of speed by relying on ratios and proportions. In school settings, certain intuitive conceptions of proportions can mislead students and hinder their learning. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) shows that multiple categorization in mathematical problems - the ability to adopt several points of view on the same problem - makes it possible to go past this obstacle. These results open up new perspectives for the learning of mathematics but also for other disciplines. They can be found in the Journal of Numerical Cognition.
KevinMD.com
U.S. adults should get routine anxiety screening. But then what?
For the first time, primary care physicians (PCPs) are being urged to screen their patients, above and below age 65, for mental health concerns alongside screening for physical health conditions. The United States Preventive Services Task Force has published its first recommendation for PCPs to screen adults for anxiety as standard practice. This recommendation followed a peak in the prevalence of mental illnesses in 2020. During this time and continuing to present, 1 in 3 U.S. young adults experience a mental illness leading to a 31 percent increase in mental health-related emergency room visits. Early detection can often mean less time plagued by the impact anxiety has on daily life, such as excessive fear, worry, or intrusive thoughts. The published recommendation places ethical responsibility on the PCP to connect a patient with anxiety to appropriate care, yet it fails to identify pathways on what constitutes appropriate. Occupational therapy is one pathway to meaningful care for patients.
bhbusiness.com
Behavioral Health Startup Grow Therapy Expands into 22 States
Mental health tech startup Grow Therapy has announced that it is expanding into 22 new states. The New York-based company now offers its services in a total of 36 states. Grow Therapy developed technology that enables mental health clinicians to start their own practice. Providers in Grow Therapy’s network can access digital tools including scheduling, billing, telehealth infrastructure, electronic health records and marketing resources.
