Little Falls Murder Still Divides Minnesotans 10 Years Later
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- It's been ten years since the murder of two teenagers rocked the town of Little Falls and divided the community over whether the killings were justified under Minnesota's castle doctrine. Byron Smith shot and killed 18-year-old Haile Kifer and 17-year-old Nick Brady after they had...
valleynewslive.com
Semi rolls on I-29 after hitting patch of ice
NEAR MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was hurt after losing control of a semi during wintry weather conditions on Tuesday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi was heading north from Fargo enroute to Grand Forks around 8:00 a.m. when the semi drove over an area of ice. The crash report says the driver lost control and rolled the rig.
kfgo.com
Teenager dies in crash near St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 17-year-old driver died of injuries in a rollover in Stearns County on Saturday night. Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene south of St. Cloud. Boike was driving an SUV about five miles south of St. Cloud. The vehicle left the...
kduz.com
Fatal Stearns Co Crash
One person died in a single vehicle crash south of St. Cloud Saturday night. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30pm, they received a report of a crash with injuries near 21879 23rd...
kduz.com
Two Injured in Stearns Co Pursuit/Crash
A complaint of a possible drunk driver led to a crash in St. Cloud Monday morning injuring two drivers. Just before 11:00am, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible drunk driver driving on the wrong side of the road in St. Wendel Township. Deputies located...
This Central Minnesota House Is Emitting Nothing But Holiday Cheer!
I love looking at everyone's cheerful holiday displays and when I saw this, I just had to share it!. Val and Mike Lambrecht and their family love to celebrate the holiday season and for the past 10 years, they all get together to decorate their home and share their Christmas spirit with everyone.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Public Schools Principal resigns after several complaints
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Public Schools principal has resigned. The West Fargo School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to release Jeffry Johnson from his contract. The district says at least one of two complaints against Johnson has been substantiated. Johnson, who had been Principal of Freedom Elementary...
Holiday Train Passing Through Central Minnesota Wednesday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A cross-country holiday experience is coming to central Minnesota this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making its annual trek across the northern United States, and will be making stops in Buffalo at 5:45 p.m., Annandale at 7:15 p.m., and Eden Valley at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night.
WATCH Video Shows MN Deputy Justified In Shooting Woman (Update)
This incident happened back in March of this year in Mahnomen county. A Mahnomen County Deputy, Czerny chased and eventually stopped a speeding vehicle. While attempting to apprehend the occupants of the car a women got out and pointed a gun at the deputy. The deputy fired his weapon, wounding...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two are injured in crash near Holmes City
(Douglas County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that two people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. The crash reportedly took place on Friday evening on Highway 27 and County Road 7, in Holmes City Township. A Ford F-150 pick-up, driven by Shawn Blahosky, 47, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on Highway 27, while a Ford Focus, driven by a 17-year-old female, was traveling southbound on Country Road 7, when one of the vehicles reportedly failed to stop at the intersection resulting in a T-bone crash.
Minnesota Grain Bins Turned into Luxury Suites Where You Can Spend the Night
This place looks luxurious but also unique and I love that! If you're looking for a nice place to stay but something that's not ordinary may I show you these grain bins in Minnesota that have been turned into suites. They're up in Alexandria, MN. From the outside, you can...
Monticello Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 25 in Buffalo
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A Monticello woman was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo Saturday morning. The incident happened shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Highway 25. The Minnesota State Patrol says a van and two SUVs were all going north on Highway 25 when they collided. The driver of...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Times-Online
Winter storm cancellations/announcements....
• I-94 closed Bismarck to Fargo, 7PM, Dec. 13th. Do not go around barriers or travel on back roads. No travel advised in Barnes County. • No school/Virtual learning day and all activities cancelled for December 14th - VCPS, St. Catherine’s, Barnes County North, Maple Valley, Litchville-Marion.
Big On Fresh! Check Out This Beef Steer Checking Out A Minnesota Kwik Trip!
I know Kwik Trip is all in on the phrase big on fresh, low on price but this beef steer in Hutchinson simply wanted to see it for himself. Someone was able to take a pic of the heifer and Kwik Trip got a hold of it and the rest is internet history!
lptv.org
Brainerd Officers Find Body of Deceased Woman Inside Burned Residence
The Brainerd Police Department has discovered the body of a deceased woman inside a residence following reports of a fire today. According to the Brainerd Police Department, officials received a report of a house fire on December 9 at approximately 12:12 p.m. The fire was reported to be at 700 block of 7th Ave. NE in Brainerd. When officers arrived on the scene with emergency personnel, they found the residence was filled with smoke.
valleynewslive.com
WFPS Freedom Elementary’s principal wants to resign following possible complaints
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Freedom Elementary’s principal is looking to get out of his contract with West Fargo Public Schools. Members of the WFPS school board are expected “review and take action on a release of contract request from Jeffry Johnson” during Monday’s meeting.
Annandale Man Pleads Guilty to Murder in Fatal Drug Overdose
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Annandale man has pleaded guilty to murder in the drug overdose death of another man in 2021. Court records show 26-year-old Zachary Wolf pleaded guilty in Stearns County District Court to one count of 3rd-degree murder for providing the victim the meth/fentanyl mixture that led to his death.
kfgo.com
Fargo Police use stolen laptop to help track down driver of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police say a laptop left inside a stolen vehicle helped officers track down the thief. Sunday night, officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle that had been left unattended with the engine running. The owner said the laptop was still transmitting its location...
Mille Lacs Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Police Dog
MILLE LACS (WJON News) - The Mille Lacs County Sherriff has a new police dog working the streets. Boots is a German Sheppard imported from Slovakia through Performance Kennels, the same company that has provided all of the police dogs for the Mille Lacs County Sherriff’s Office. Boots arrived...
