Sartell, MN

valleynewslive.com

Semi rolls on I-29 after hitting patch of ice

NEAR MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was hurt after losing control of a semi during wintry weather conditions on Tuesday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the semi was heading north from Fargo enroute to Grand Forks around 8:00 a.m. when the semi drove over an area of ice. The crash report says the driver lost control and rolled the rig.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Teenager dies in crash near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 17-year-old driver died of injuries in a rollover in Stearns County on Saturday night. Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene south of St. Cloud. Boike was driving an SUV about five miles south of St. Cloud. The vehicle left the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kduz.com

Fatal Stearns Co Crash

One person died in a single vehicle crash south of St. Cloud Saturday night. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30pm, they received a report of a crash with injuries near 21879 23rd...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kduz.com

Two Injured in Stearns Co Pursuit/Crash

A complaint of a possible drunk driver led to a crash in St. Cloud Monday morning injuring two drivers. Just before 11:00am, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible drunk driver driving on the wrong side of the road in St. Wendel Township. Deputies located...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Public Schools Principal resigns after several complaints

(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Public Schools principal has resigned. The West Fargo School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to release Jeffry Johnson from his contract. The district says at least one of two complaints against Johnson has been substantiated. Johnson, who had been Principal of Freedom Elementary...
WEST FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Two are injured in crash near Holmes City

(Douglas County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that two people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. The crash reportedly took place on Friday evening on Highway 27 and County Road 7, in Holmes City Township. A Ford F-150 pick-up, driven by Shawn Blahosky, 47, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on Highway 27, while a Ford Focus, driven by a 17-year-old female, was traveling southbound on Country Road 7, when one of the vehicles reportedly failed to stop at the intersection resulting in a T-bone crash.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Times-Online

Winter storm cancellations/announcements....

• I-94 closed Bismarck to Fargo, 7PM, Dec. 13th. Do not go around barriers or travel on back roads. No travel advised in Barnes County. • No school/Virtual learning day and all activities cancelled for December 14th - VCPS, St. Catherine’s, Barnes County North, Maple Valley, Litchville-Marion.
BISMARCK, ND
lptv.org

Brainerd Officers Find Body of Deceased Woman Inside Burned Residence

The Brainerd Police Department has discovered the body of a deceased woman inside a residence following reports of a fire today. According to the Brainerd Police Department, officials received a report of a house fire on December 9 at approximately 12:12 p.m. The fire was reported to be at 700 block of 7th Ave. NE in Brainerd. When officers arrived on the scene with emergency personnel, they found the residence was filled with smoke.
BRAINERD, MN
St. Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

