Read full article on original website
Related
KOAT 7
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
Engineers use sound waves to boost green hydrogen production by 14 times
Sound waves make it much easier to extract hydrogen from water.
foodlogistics.com
Shippers Confidence Index Outlines Growth, Shrinkage to Overall Industry Volume: Research
When asked the expected revenue growth for the next quarter, shippers indicate a sharp downturn but positivity still holds the majority, according to new research released by BlueGrace Logistics. In terms of the growth/shrinkage impact on inventory levels, respondents indicate inventory growth has moved into neutral. “Creating the BlueGrace Logistics...
foodlogistics.com
Top Software & Tech Providers Award: Visibility, Supply Chain Management Lead the Way
In February 2020, MIT Management Sloan School predicted that machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics would be the top supply chain technologies set to deliver the most competitive advantage. And, then COVID-19 hit, catapulting these technologies into the forefront of supply chain operations worldwide. Fast forward to three...
MedicalXpress
Tackling the ethical considerations of dementia research
When Emily Largent worked as an ICU nurse at UCLA, she didn't shy away from the difficult cases. It wasn't necessarily the medical procedures themselves that were challenging; caring for patients after organ transplants or managing a patient on life support were part of the job description. What really drew Largent to a case was the tough decisions that were involved. Should this patient really be a candidate for an organ transplant? What do we do when a patient's family disagrees about ending life support?
MedicalXpress
New mobile health technology for sleep apnea care to address individual patient needs
Sleeping with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, machine is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea, yet getting patients to use the devices consistently remains a major challenge. Now, a development by University of Chicago Medicine and Northwestern University scientists gives both patients and physicians a new tool for monitoring adherence to therapy.
neurologylive.com
Strong Communication on Seizure Management Leads to Improved Care in Dravet Syndrome
A qualitative study presented at the 2022 AES annual meeting showed that effective communication between clinicians and caregivers of patients with dravet syndrome improves care. In a recent qualitative study, findings suggested that a strong foundation of trust between clinicians and the caregivers of patients with Dravet syndrome (DS) is...
Benzinga
Pacylex Pharmaceuticals Is Poised to Begin a Second Independent Clinical Trial for Its innovative Anti-Cancer Drug
Pacylex Pharmaceuticals plans to begin a second independent clinical trial of its anti-cancer drug, PCLX-001. The firm has recently been in the news for receiving FDA fast-track designation for PCLX-001 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Three weeks ago, the company announced that it had received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA and clearance of an IND (Investigational New Drug) application to start dosing AML patients.
foodlogistics.com
More Than Half of Fleets Adopted Fuel-Efficient Practices in 2022: Study
Fleet-wide average fuel economy from fleets were flat at 7.24 MPG from 2018 through 2021, after 7 consecutive year-over-year increases averaging 2%, according to the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) Annual Fleet Fuel Study (AFFS). The average MPG of the nation’s fleet also rose from 5.98 MPG to...
labpulse.com
Clinical-grade wearables developer Cardiosense raises $15.1M in Series A financing
Cardiosense said on Thursday that it has raised $15.1 million in a Series A financing to support team expansion, accelerate product development, and fund an expansive heart failure study. The Chicago-based digital health company is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and multisensor devices to develop tools that enable the early detection...
verywellmind.com
The Mental Health Benefits of SAMe
S-adenosyl-L-methionine, more commonly known as SAMe, is a dietary supplement available in the United States. It's also known as S-adenosyl methionine and S-adenosylmethionine. Like with many nutritional supplements, your body naturally produces SAMe and uses it to regulate cell function. Abnormal levels of SAMe have been observed in people with...
The Harmful Effects Of Taking Ativan
Ativan is a commonly prescribed medication for a variety of conditions, including anxiety. Learn about the potentially harmful effects of the drug.
MedicalXpress
Does persistent pain impact older adults' physical function, cognition, and well-being?
In a study in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society of 5,589 US adults aged 65 years and older, persistent pain was common and was linked to meaningful declines in physical function and well-being over 7 years. Investigators found that 38.7% of participants reported persistent pain, and 27.8% reported...
psychologytoday.com
AI Can Use Your Voice to Detect Depression
Current depression screenings tend to be subjective. AI can be a useful tool to screen depression by recognizing biomarkers in the human voice. AI might be more accurate than human screenings, although it raises concerns about privacy and ethics. “Prevention is key.” Wise words often spoken by medical practitioners. There...
MedicalXpress
Use of hearing aids and cochlear implants associated with a decreased risk of developing dementia
Researchers have published findings which suggest that the use of hearing aids and cochlear implants can reduce the risk of developing dementia by slowing down cognitive decline, such as memory loss. The use of hearing aids and cochlear implants by people with hearing loss was found to reduce long-term cognitive...
neurologylive.com
NeuroVoices: Sube Banerjee, MD, MSc, MBA, FRCPsych, on Replacing Traditional Noneffective Agents for Alzheimer Agitation
The professor of dementia and executive dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Plymouth provided perspective on the SYMBAD trial, and eliminating the use of mirtazapine and carbamazepine as medications to treat Alzheimer agitation. Of the numerous complications patients with Alzheimer disease (AD) face, agitation remains one...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Elanco Announces FDA Approval Of Bexacat™ (Bexagliflozin Tablets) – The First-Of-Its-Kind Oral Feline Diabetes Treatment Option
* ELANCO ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF BEXACAT™ (BEXAGLIFLOZIN TABLETS) – THE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND ORAL FELINE DIABETES TREATMENT OPTION. * ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC - BEXACAT IS ANTICIPATED TO BE AVAILABLE TO U.S. VETERINARIANS IN Q1 OF 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Regulation in staffing, training may be needed to improve safety in assisted living: study
Assisted living direct care workers have significantly worse perceptions of patient safety culture than their administrators, requiring a renewed focus on quality in the industry, according to the results of a new study published in JAMDA, the official journal of AMDA–The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine. In...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Employer-based treatment programs could reduce absenteeism, be ‘powerful ally’ against substance use disorders, study finds
Employees who use opioids and other substances are more likely to miss work. Employers that promote employee treatment programs are able to reduce absenteeism, according to a recent Boston University study. “Substance use is associated with absenteeism and presents a compelling argument for employers to promote programs that support treatment...
verywellmind.com
What to Know About Off-Label Use of Mental Health Medications
Most medications are formulated to treat a particular condition or set of symptoms. They go through multiple trials and human studies before being approved by the Food and Drugs Association (FDA) for public use. However, it's common practice for some medications to be prescribed off-label, especially when it comes to...
Comments / 0