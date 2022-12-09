When Emily Largent worked as an ICU nurse at UCLA, she didn't shy away from the difficult cases. It wasn't necessarily the medical procedures themselves that were challenging; caring for patients after organ transplants or managing a patient on life support were part of the job description. What really drew Largent to a case was the tough decisions that were involved. Should this patient really be a candidate for an organ transplant? What do we do when a patient's family disagrees about ending life support?

8 DAYS AGO