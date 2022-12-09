Read full article on original website
sh bas
3d ago
oh my ....right to have whatever talent u want to work for you...what are the stats at Twitter..number if employees..male/ female, yrs employed ( seniority ), need to know breakdown before can even make an assumption
Trump Won
3d ago
Elon has the right to fire whoever.He should sue all who Censored President Trump
Related
Twitter’s Ex-Safety Head Flees Home After Musk’s Child Sexualization Smears: Report
Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, left his home over threats stirred up by Elon Musk’s targeted smear campaign against him in recent days, CNN reported Monday, citing a source close to the matter. Roth’s departure from his home comes just days after Musk falsely implied that Roth, who is gay, had advocated for the sexualization of children in the past. On Saturday, Musk shared an excerpt from Roth’s 300-page 2016 PhD dissertation on Grindr, titled “Gay Data.” Alongside the snippet, in which Roth suggested that “safety strategies” should be crafted to protect queer youth who choose to use the app, Musk wrote, “Looks like Yoel is arguing in favor of children being able to access adult Internet services in his PhD thesis.” Deployment of the anti-LGBTQ+ trope that conflates queer identity with sympathy to pedophilia is a favorite smear tactic of far-right and conspiracy theorist circles. Though Roth had been the target of fierce criticism, largely from Musk’s disciples, since he quit Twitter in the early days of the billionaire’s takeover, the threats against him “escalated exponentially” following Musk’s baseless claim, CNN reported.Read it at CNN
Elon Musk associate told fired Twitter cleaning staff they would be replaced by robots, says report
An Elon Musk associate told Twitter’s fired cleaning staff they would be replaced by robots, according to a report.The employees at the San Francisco headquarters of the social media platform, which the billionaire bought for $44bn, told the BBC that they were fired without any severance pay.Now the firings are being investigated by San Francisco city attorney, David Chiu, to see if the world’s richest person broke the law.“Elon Musk has had a long history of flouting labour laws,” Mr Chiu told the outlet. “While I’m not surprised this happened, I feel for these workers. We will be looking...
Free speech warrior Elon Musk reportedly threatens to sue Twitter staff if they leak to media
Elon Musk has reportedly threatened Twitter staff who leak confidential information about the company to the press after he approvingly released internal messages from employees to select pundits.The new owner of the social media company – who has repeatedly endorsed free speech absolutism and asserted “transparency is the key to trust” and that “sunlight is the best disinfectant” – has ordered staff to sign a document acknowledging the warning, according to reporting from Platformer managing editor Zoe Schiffer.“As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a...
Female truckers allege Facebook ads ‘discriminate’
A women's advocacy group representing truckers has filed a complaint against Facebook parent Meta.
CNN Journalist Announces She’s Moving to NY to Deliver Baby Due to Horrific Statistics About Black Women During Childbirth
OkayMedia CEO and former CNN anchor Isha Sesay made national headlines last month after she revealed she was set to give birth without a partner at the age of 46. Now as she awaits her delivery date she says she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York due to “concerns in healthcare” specifically as it relates to the morbid statistics about Black women and childbirth.
Futurism
Elon Musk Deletes Tweet Clarifying That Actually, Only Ten Percent of the Crowd Was Jeering Him
After videos began to surface online of him getting relentlessly booed during a surprise appearance at a Dave Chapelle show on a Sunday night in San Francisco, Elon Musk took to Twitter to clarify that, um, actually, he was not getting booed by the whole crowd — just some of them.
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide, a crime that only 16 countries recognize despite gender-based violence being a global issue
The US does not differentiate femicide from homicide, but prosecutors in Mexico are looking into 25-year-old Robinson's death as femicide.
A Gay Man Is Behind Tucker Carlson's Hate-Filled Agenda, LGBTQ Journalist Writes
A gay man helped craft and disseminate the "horrendous demonization against his own community," Michelangelo Signorile reported.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Some Twitter staff were cut off after missing a Saturday deadline from Elon Musk because they didn't check emails at the weekend, report says
Some employees didn't sign Elon Musk's NDA pledge before the Saturday deadline because they weren't checking emails at the weekend, per Platformer.
A hospital apologized for 'disrespectful and unprofessional comments' made by nurses in a TikTok video that discussed their patient 'icks'
A group of nurses in Atlanta appear to have been fired after mocking patients on social media as Emory Healthcare called them "former employees."
Upworthy
An 1889 magazine asked women why they were spinsters. Their responses are hilariously badass.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 2, 2022. It has since been updated. Historian Dr. Bob Nicholson, who runs a blog called The Digital Victorianist, was studying an 1889 edition of Tit-Bits Magazine a few years ago when he stumbled on an interesting segment titled "The Spinsters' Prize." It was a competition that offered a reward to unmarried women who could provide the best answer as to why they were yet to find themselves a husband. The page-full of responses published on April 27, 1889, made one thing abundantly clear: Women in Victorian England had a badass sense of humor.
Elon Musk defends FBI, but says old Twitter was ‘Democratic Party activist machine’
Elon Musk defended the FBI even after the latest Twitter Files disclosure showed the agency operating closely with the company’s former owners in the run-up to the 2020 election. “With rare exception, the FBI seems to want to do the right thing,” Musk said Friday when independent journalist Matt Taibbi released new inside information. But in the same breath, Musk also savaged Twitter’s former leaders, saying they had “operated as a Democratic Party activist machine.” Musk said it was “unequivocally true” that his company censored President Trump in the days before the 2020 election. “The evidence is clear and voluminous,” Musk said. Previous 1 of 10 Next Previous 1 of 10 Next Previous 1 of 9 Next Previous 1 of 10 Next Previous 1 of 6 Next “Election interference by social media companies obviously undermines the public’s faith in democracy and is wrong,” he added. Additional Twitter Files disclosures are expected Saturday.
Hispanics accounted for 52% of the U.S population increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group.
Hispanics have played a major role in driving U.S. population growth over the past decade. The U.S. population grew by 23.1 million from 2010 to 2021, and Hispanics accounted for 52% of this increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group. The number of non-Hispanic people who identify with two or more races increased by 8.3 million during this time, accounting for 36% of the overall U.S. population increase.
Facebook knew Instagram was pushing girls to dangerous content: internal document
A previously unpublished internal document reveals Facebook, now known as Meta, knew Instagram was pushing girls to dangerous content.In 2021, according to the document, an Instagram employee ran an internal investigation on eating disorders by opening a false account as a 13-year-old girl looking for diet tips. She was led to graphic content and recommendations to follow accounts titled "skinny binge" and "apple core anorexic."Other internal memos show Facebook employees raising concerns about company research that revealed Instagram made 1-in-3 teen girls feel worse about their bodies, and that teens who used the app felt higher rates of anxiety and...
MedicalXpress
One in ten Australian women report disrespectful or abusive care in childbirth
Having a baby can be an empowering experience when women are treated with kindness and respect. However, some women are left feeling traumatized by how they were treated. When women receive disrespectful and abusive care from health providers during pregnancy, labor and birth, or after the baby is born, it's called obstetric violence. This includes verbal, physical and emotional abuse, threats or coercion by health providers.
Engadget
Elon Musk says Twitter is developing a feature that shows if you've been 'shadowbanned'
Elon Musk has announced that Twitter is currently working on a software update that will give you access to a tool that can clearly show whether you've been shadowbanned. The term means different things for different platforms, but being shadowbanned typically makes your posts invisible to other users or makes your profile hard to find without your knowledge. Musk says the upcoming tool will also explain the reason why you've been shadowbanned and will give you instructions on how to submit an appeal.
Elon Musk mocked for claiming there's a 'woke mind virus' that must be defeated
For months, Elon Musk has been claiming there is a "woke mind virus" taking over society, claiming it is "pushing civilization towards suicide." This "woke mind virus" seems to be Musk's way of claiming left-wing ideology, like political correctness, is toxic.In the past, the Twitter owner, 51, criticized Netflix for succumbing to wokeness and tweeted that "the woke mind virus will destroy civilization and humanity."Now, Musk, 51, is calling for the "woke mind virus" to be defeated - ultimately leading to mockery.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters," Musk...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Musk Says "Shutting Down IP Addresses Of Known Bad Actors Today" On Bots On Twitter - Tweet
* MUSK SAYS "SHUTTING DOWN IP ADDRESSES OF KNOWN BAD ACTORS TODAY" ON BOTS ON TWITTER - TWEET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
MedicalXpress
Why women sometimes stay with abusers: Insights from a Nigerian study
Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner. The Nigerian government has set up policies and...
