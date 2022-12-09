Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Liebert ranch forced to haul water this winter
EDEN, Mont. – Due to the ongoing drought conditions in north central Montana, the Liebert ranch is being forced to haul water daily from the Eden Community well to their ranch south of Great Falls, Mont. “The drought this year had made the creeks low and slow this winter,...
agupdate.com
Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future
A $100 million investment in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo building would translate into another 100 days of use each year and another half-million dollars in economic impact for the Sioux Falls area. Those figures represented just a few of the conclusions from a consultant who presented to a Monday...
agupdate.com
Cattle tucked away in perfect terrain for this mild winter
ASKOV, Minn. – About 3 inches of snow lay on the ground in Pine County. Temperatures were cold enough that resorts were making snow for ski or tube runs. Fishing folks had their temporary ice houses on nearby lakes, although the DNR had not posted ice-in dates as of Dec. 5, the day of David Becker’s report. Median ice-in date for the region is late November.
agupdate.com
Drought expected to impact cattle numbers, prices for years to come
“I think the message is we’ve had mass liquidation.”. That’s the take of Kevin Good of CattleFax describing how the 2022 drought affected the U.S. cattle industry. It’s the fourth-straight year of herd liquidation and the third year of a la Niña weather pattern, so where are we at, and what’s ahead?
agupdate.com
Canola market bounces from lower Canadian crop production
It appears government actions could not match Mother Nature. Recent actions in the market have certainly sent oilseeds on a roller coaster. First, the EPA announced volumes for biomass-based fuels under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program for the next three years that left biodiesel and renewable diesel producers unhappy. The proposed volumes were not even at levels of current renewable diesel production, much less anticipated production. Some think that maybe the levels will now just serve as a floor for the fuels rather than a ceiling and that individual state incentives will provide a market for renewable diesel. Nonetheless, soybean oil was pounded into oblivion from the news, dropping nearly 20 percent since the announcement. This negatively impacted other oilseeds, causing canola prices to drop over $1 per hundredweight on Dec. 1.
agupdate.com
Conservation feeds dairying passion
MEDFORD, Wis. – Just beyond the northwestern limit of Marathon County, Wisconsin, lies the unincorporated village known as Gad in Taylor County, Wisconsin. Just east from there, beyond the long-defunct Gad cheese factory, lies the original farm where Joe Tomandl III and his wife, Christy, began their dairy-farm-ownership career in 1998. They purchased 40 cows and an 80-acre dairy near Medford.
agupdate.com
Report backs up nitrogen, tillage changes with data
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Earlier this year, the Precision Conservation Management program — a program led by the Illinois Corn Growers Association and Illinois Soybean Association — released its data summary report for 2015-21. The report provides anonymized results for over 12,000 agricultural fields in Illinois demonstrating the financial and environmental differences resulting from various tillage, nutrient management and cover crop practices.
agupdate.com
Carpet farming on home-turf
Kids love pulling toy tractors across fields of carpet, but now they can “carpet farm” on their home ground. An agricultural marketing specialist dreamed up the idea with a friend. It all stemmed from realizing her child needed more space while he was playing with his farm toys.
