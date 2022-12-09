Read full article on original website
State Farm ends retiree charitable matching gifts
In a surprising move that has implications for not-for-profit organizations in central Illinois, State Farm is cutting back on its charitable giving in at least one area. The company website notes retirees will no longer be eligible for the company's charitable matching gift program, effective with the new year. The...
Company donates more than $130,000 to Springfield cancer institute
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois cancer charity received a six-digit donation this week. According to a press release, Springfield Plastics donated $137,069 to SIU’s Simmons Cancer Institute at a check ceremony Monday as a part of their annual Drain for Plastics campaign. “We are proud to have such a generous community around us […]
Pekin sells land for dollars an acre as business development incentive
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is willing to sell some it’s property at about $3 an acre - with the expectation a developer will build a sports complex. Monday night, Pekin City Council agreed to sell up to 70 acres of un-developed land the city owns. Nearly half the property, 33 acres is being sold for $100.
Proposed Cannabis Craft Grow Facility Greenlit by City Council
Jacksonville is set to be the home of a new industry now that the city has approved measures allowing a proposed cannabis craft grow facility to move forward. The Jacksonville City Council approved a pair of measures related to the former AC Humko plant during their only regular December meeting last night.
Bloomington to collect more taxes next year despite spending concerns
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington will collect more in property taxes next year to help pay down its obligations to police and fire pensions, and to pay off some of the bonds for expansion and renovation of the city’s public library. About $22.3 million will be collected for...
Walgreens, CVS agree to $10B settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use. […]
JSD 117 Receives Less Than Stellar Audit
Jacksonville School District 117 saw a drop in designation on their financial audit for Fiscal Year 2022. A two-point drop in score from their financial audit was largely due to the district spending more this past fiscal year and the recent bond sale, according to Principal CPA Suzanne Steckel of accounting firm Zumbahlen, Eyth, Surratt, Foote & Flynn: “You guys have always been, as long as I’ve been coming in…and probably years before that, always coming in at recognition [status]. This year we dropped down to the review [level] at [a score] of 3.35. So in order to be at recognition, you have to be somewhere in between a 4.0 and a 3.54. A couple of things that changed was your expenditure-to-revenue ratio. I mean you guys had money that you were trying to spend, improvements you were trying to do. You had the bond. So, this year at June 30, 2022, you spent $1.15 for every dollar that you brought in, where the year before you were spending 94 cents for every dollar you brought in. In order to get back up to a 4 [rating], you have to spend less than a dollar…so you are spending less than you are receiving is the whole point. And then, the other one that changed is your percentage of long-term debt. You’ll see it’s [rated] at a 1. It was a 2 last year, and that’s just all due to the bond issue that you guys just did.”
Trinity Lutheran Church In Taylorville Says Goodbye To One And Hello To Another
TLC Child Care Plus held a reception last Friday honoring Marilyn Summers for her many years of service towards Child Care at the center’s baby room. The Child Care Plus is located at 1010 North Webster and has been in operation for 20 years. Trinity Lutheran Church is also...
Proposed Pekin sports complex could become new Rivermen home
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Ice could soon stick around in Pekin all year long. A proposed new sports complex would offer an indoor ice rink and multi-purpose space to attract more people to the Marigold City. With the initial steps already completed, it’s also coming with a potentially bigger purpose in mind.
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
Springfield Police encourage residents to register video doorbells for "Project Safe Neighborhoods"
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –Springfield Police are encouraging residents and businesses to register the locations of their outdoor video surveillance systems with the Springfield Police Department as part of their "Project Safe Neighborhoods." The program allows residents and businesses to work with the department when an incident occurs; police can...
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Missing Person in Petersburg Found in Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman missing since early Friday morning has been found deceased in the Sangamon River. At 7:40PM Sunday night, Menard County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Hollis reports that at approximately 4:06PM Sunday personnel in a rescue boat reported that they had located what could possibly be a person in the river, north of the of Illinois Route 123 bridge east of Petersburg. Additional units arrived at that location and it was confirmed that a person was indeed in the water. The individual was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
Body of Springfield woman recovered from Sangamon River Sunday identified
Menard County authorities have identified the body of a Springfield woman found in the Sangamon River in Petersburg Sunday. Linda Christensen, 76, formerly lived in Petersburg, said Ben Hollis, the Menard County chief deputy sheriff and coroner. While final autopsy results were pending, foul play was not suspected, he said.
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly
(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
Auburn, Ill., man arrested after six-week investigation into theft from farm implement dealer in Pike County
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A six-week criminal investigation of the theft of equipment from a local farm implement dealer resulted in the Nov. 25 arrest of an Auburn, Ill., man who had committed other crimes in three other states. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted Oct. 11 about the...
Pair of Local Law Enforcement Officers Recognized for Recent Actions on the Job
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Suttles and Jacksonville Police Officer Andrew Haas were presented with Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) awards on Saturday, December 10 in Springfield for recent incidents in the Jacksonville area, one in which a motorist’s life was saved, as well as two unrelated incidents involving major drug-related seizures.
