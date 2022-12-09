Jacksonville School District 117 saw a drop in designation on their financial audit for Fiscal Year 2022. A two-point drop in score from their financial audit was largely due to the district spending more this past fiscal year and the recent bond sale, according to Principal CPA Suzanne Steckel of accounting firm Zumbahlen, Eyth, Surratt, Foote & Flynn: “You guys have always been, as long as I’ve been coming in…and probably years before that, always coming in at recognition [status]. This year we dropped down to the review [level] at [a score] of 3.35. So in order to be at recognition, you have to be somewhere in between a 4.0 and a 3.54. A couple of things that changed was your expenditure-to-revenue ratio. I mean you guys had money that you were trying to spend, improvements you were trying to do. You had the bond. So, this year at June 30, 2022, you spent $1.15 for every dollar that you brought in, where the year before you were spending 94 cents for every dollar you brought in. In order to get back up to a 4 [rating], you have to spend less than a dollar…so you are spending less than you are receiving is the whole point. And then, the other one that changed is your percentage of long-term debt. You’ll see it’s [rated] at a 1. It was a 2 last year, and that’s just all due to the bond issue that you guys just did.”

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO