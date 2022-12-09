ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi targets place in history after inspiring Argentina to Qatar final

Lionel Messi beamed with pride after his magical display inspired Argentina to a resounding victory against Croatia and secured their place in the World Cup final.One of the greatest players in football history, the 35-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s Lusail Stadium semi-final against the 2018 runners-up.Messi converted a first-half spot-kick and watched Julian Alvarez end a strong solo run with a cool finish, before the skipper showed incredible nous and skill to tee up the Manchester City forward to wrap up a 3-0 win. Argentina will return to Lusail to face France or Morocco on Sunday,...
The Associated Press

Weather Forecasting Set to Enter a New Era With Tonight’s Launch of Next-generation Satellite

DARMSTADT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Tonight’s launch of a highly advanced meteorological satellite from, Kourou, French Guiana, heralds the start of a new era for weather forecasting in Europe, EUMETSAT Director-General Phil Evans said. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005463/en/ MTG-I1 is successfully launched on an Ariane-5 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana (Photo: EUMETSAT)

