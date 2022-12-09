Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
EV Maker Faraday Future Soars Higher on Rising Volumes
EV maker Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) continues to soar higher on elevated volumes. FFIE shares have seen an average trading volume of nearly 40 million shares in the last 10 days even as short interest in the stock remains high at nearly 21% at present. This rise in volumes...
tipranks.com
SVB Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Berens from SVB Securities maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed yesterday at $41.97. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BeiGene, AVEO Pharma, and Mirati Therapeutics. According to TipRanks, Berens...
tipranks.com
Mobileye Jumps Thanks to JPMorgan Analysis
Much like Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree, sometimes all a stock needs to jump in the market is a little love. That’s what happened to Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) today, which is up substantially in today’s trading after JPMorgan started analyst coverage on the company. JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee started...
via.news
Li Auto Stock Up Momentum With A 27% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) rose by a staggering 27.01% in 10 sessions from $16.81 at 2022-11-25, to $21.35 at 14:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.01% to $11,082.64, following the last session’s upward trend. Li Auto’s...
parktelegraph.com
Analyst Expects NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) To Make Big Moves
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.0085, or -2.18%, to $0.381. The NanoVibronix Inc. has recorded 32,373 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that NanoVibronix Announces Closing of $2.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.
Zacks.com
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
msn.com
The S&P 500 is on the cusp of breaking through a level that might spell the end of the bear market
The stock market has sputtered at times over the past three weeks, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements Wednesday prompted the S&P 500 to jump above a technical resistance level at 4030 points. The benchmark index is now challenging the declining 200-day moving average (MA) and the trend...
NASDAQ
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
tipranks.com
Analysts Recommend These 2 Stocks — One Has a 15% Dividend
Wall Street’s top analysts have been recommending Granite Point and Mobileye recently. Let’s take a look at why analysts arrived at their bullish convictions. Seasoned investors know that a downturn can be turned into an opportunity to strengthen portfolios. However, buying the right stocks that will survive the downturn and emerge stronger is the key to long-term wealth creation. TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool helps investors build good portfolios by offering a comprehensive view of the stocks that top Wall Street analysts are recommending right now. Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) are two stocks that have been recommended by the best-performing Wall Street analysts over the past two days.
Americans' wealth slips further after massive loss in the spring
Americans' wealth continued to slide in the third quarter as stock prices plunged over the summer — but many Americans still have a healthy financial cushion, compared to pre-pandemic times.
tipranks.com
Can Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Beat Q4 Estimates Despite a Tough Housing Market?
Leading homebuilder Lennar’s upcoming fiscal Q4 results will give investors more clarity about the company’s ability to navigate a challenging housing backdrop as buyers’ affordability continues to be impacted by high mortgage rates and inflation. Leading homebuilder Lenner (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to announce its results for the...
tipranks.com
Notable open interest changes for December 12th
Friday’s total option volume of 39.0 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 3.87 million calls and 4.06 million puts. Credit Suisse (CS), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 87k Credit Suisse (CS) Jan-23 9.9 calls, 58k Credit Suisse (CS) Dec-22 1.9 puts, 38k Nikola (NKLA) Jan-23 5 calls, 38k Nikola (NKLA) Jan-23 5 puts and 37k Credit Suisse (CS) Jan-24 9.9 calls.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Tanked 14% Yesterday
Fate Therapeutics shares traded lower on Monday after the company provided an update on its multiple myeloma and B-cell lymphoma drug trials along with an acute myeloid leukemia treatment approach. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) dropped more than 14% in yesterday’s trading session and also hit a new 52-week low of $14.84...
tipranks.com
Telsey Advisory Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Holley (HLLY)
In a report released today, Joe Feldman from Telsey Advisory maintained a Buy rating on Holley (HLLY – Research Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $2.69. According to TipRanks, Feldman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and...
tipranks.com
3 Reasons Why Scotiabank Stock (TSE:BNS) Can Outperform the Market
Bank of Nova Scotia stock is well off its highs. As a result, it now has a 6% dividend yield and solid upside potential. At current levels, it looks like a good stock to consider. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS), also known as Scotiabank, is one of the largest...
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
tipranks.com
Horizon Therapeutics downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargpo
Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila downgraded Horizon Therapeutics to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $116.50, down from $118, after the company reached deal to be acquired by Amgen (AMGN) for $116.50 per share. See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
