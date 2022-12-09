ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the ten-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Made Significant Trade Offer

Amid a recent surge that has seen them go from 2-10 to 10-15, the Los Angeles Lakers look to be buyers rather than sellers at the February trade deadline. With that in mind, they're apparently already making offers. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Shaq wants to be 'heavily involved' in buying NBA team

Shaquille O'Neal appears serious about owning an NBA franchise. The Hall of Famer reiterated his interest in ownership this week when asked about the potential of him purchasing the Phoenix Suns during an appearance on the "TMZ Sports" show. "I haven't had any discussions with my partners, so I can't...
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Larsa Pippen addresses relationship with Michael Jordan’s son

It has seemed quite obvious for a while that Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus are dating, but Larsa continues to downplay the gossip. Pippen, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen on Monday night. Marcus Jordan was in the audience. Cohen asked Pippen about the “friendship” between the two and what Scottie thinks about it. Larsa said it has never been discussed. Cohen then asked Pippen if she understands why people think her being in a relationship with MJ’s son is “wild” given the history between Michael and Scottie.
Axios

NBA renames MVP trophy after Michael Jordan

The NBA announced Tuesday it will rename the league's Most Valuable Player award after six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP Michael Jordan. The big picture: The rebranding comes amid a new NBA campaign to freshen up its trophies. It added a new Clutch Player of the Year award and will...

