Former Spurs star Tony Parker has advice for the 18-year-old who's been dubbed a generational NBA prospect
Many think Victor Wembanyama will be an NBA star, but Tony Parker says it's more important that the 18-year-old French national set his own expectations.
Pelicans Land 76ers’ Joel Embiid In Bold Trade Scenario
Some NBA trades are like a whisper in the wind. Diehard fans of the teams involved will debate them, but otherwise, nobody really cares. Other NBA trades are like an earthquake. They change everything fo everyone. Those trades have a ripple effect that the entire Association feels. Those are the...
Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma "Wants Out" Of D.C., Interested In Big Market Teams
Could an L.A. reunion be in the 2020 champ's future?
Steph Curry Makes NBA History In Warriors-Bucks Game
Steph Curry has moved up on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo
Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the ten-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
"Y'all think y'all did something? I'm a six time champion! Take my shoes off" - When Michael Jordan scolded and dominated the whole Charlotte Hornets team in practice after a loss
Since he entered the league, Michael Jordan has always been known for his competitive spirit and hunger to win, which is why it isn't a shocker to know that he acts the same as an owner
Lakers Reportedly Made Significant Trade Offer
Amid a recent surge that has seen them go from 2-10 to 10-15, the Los Angeles Lakers look to be buyers rather than sellers at the February trade deadline. With that in mind, they're apparently already making offers. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have...
Videos emerge of Chris Paul taking cheap shots at Jose Alvarado
Chris Paul and Jose Alvarado do not like one another, and the two guards got into it once again late in Friday night’s game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans. We now know a bit more about what led to the latest spat. The Suns and Pelicans...
theScore
Shaq wants to be 'heavily involved' in buying NBA team
Shaquille O'Neal appears serious about owning an NBA franchise. The Hall of Famer reiterated his interest in ownership this week when asked about the potential of him purchasing the Phoenix Suns during an appearance on the "TMZ Sports" show. "I haven't had any discussions with my partners, so I can't...
Lakers News: LeBron James Makes Lake Show History With Prolific Game
Lakers forward breaks another record. What’s new?
Carmelo Anthony Talks About His Future In The NBA
Currently a free agent close to two months into the 2022-23 NBA season, ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony recently talked about his future while attending his son’s high school game.
Larsa Pippen addresses relationship with Michael Jordan’s son
It has seemed quite obvious for a while that Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus are dating, but Larsa continues to downplay the gossip. Pippen, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen on Monday night. Marcus Jordan was in the audience. Cohen asked Pippen about the “friendship” between the two and what Scottie thinks about it. Larsa said it has never been discussed. Cohen then asked Pippen if she understands why people think her being in a relationship with MJ’s son is “wild” given the history between Michael and Scottie.
Bucks, Suns And Rockets Reportedly Discussed A 3-Team Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns discussed a three-team trade.
NBA renames MVP trophy after Michael Jordan
The NBA announced Tuesday it will rename the league's Most Valuable Player award after six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP Michael Jordan. The big picture: The rebranding comes amid a new NBA campaign to freshen up its trophies. It added a new Clutch Player of the Year award and will...
