World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi called best player ever as pundits react to Argentine's masterclass
Lionel Messi was dubbed the greatest player of all time as he led Argentina into the...
World Cup 2022: 'Qatar 2022 on the brink of becoming Lionel Messi's World Cup'
Lionel Messi's last dance will continue until the music stops in Qatar on Sunday as he...
Twenty-seven bodies dumped by the roadside in Zambia
The bodies of 27 people, believed to be migrants from Ethiopia, have been "dumped" by the roadside in Ngwerere area north of Zambia's capital Lusaka. They are likely to have suffocated to death while in transit, Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale told the BBC. One survivor found "gasping for air" has...
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
Baby loss: Campaigners call for official certificates
Women who lose their babies before 24 weeks in Wales should get certificates to formally recognise their pregnancy, campaigners have said. In July, it was announced that women experiencing miscarriage, ectopic or molar pregnancies in England could get a certificate at any stage. Now, people want Wales to follow suit,...
Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle quits as job becomes 'too great a burden'
The Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle has quit after three years saying the role had become "too great a burden". The Right Reverend Robert Byrne said he had resigned "with great sorrow" and a "heavy heart" in a letter read out to diocese parishioners on Sunday. He said he was...
