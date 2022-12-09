Read full article on original website
Stacking the 5-star quarterbacks in the updated 2023 Top247
Tuesday marked the latest edition of the 2023 Top247 rankings, highlighted by the expansion to a full 32-player, five-star field entering the stretch run of the senior cycle. This quarterback class established itself very early in the process as a special one, and a glance at today's five-star list reveals what most probably expected: A heavy dose of quarterbacks.
CB Sanders Jr. is eighth SMU transfer commitment
The SMU football team continued to add on the defensive side of the ball as Fresno St. cornerback transfer Cale Sanders Jr. committed on Tuesday afternoon. Sanders is the fifth defensive pickup through the portal and the third in the secondary, joining West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods and Stanford safety Jonathan McGill. He's the second commitment of the day, announcing just after former Missouri and DeSoto offensive lineman Hyrin White.
Fired Up: Would Kansas State have won the Big 12 title with Adrian Martinez at quarterback?
The question: During the December 8, 2022, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked if Kansas State would have won the Big 12 title this season if quarterback Adrian Martinez had stayed healthy and Will Howard didn't play for the Wildcats. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald took the first crack at answering a question that made him uncomfortable. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson earns postseason ratings boost
After another sensational high school season at Maize High School, quarterback Avery Johnson is rising yet again in the latest Top247 rankings release. Formerly graded as a 94 prospect, our national scouts have now upgraded the Kansas State pledge to a 96 grade and boosted the talent 35 spots in the national rankings to 41st overall among the 2023 class. It's the latest in what's been a year and a half surge for the signal caller, once sitting all the way down at 236th in May of 2021.
College football loses a piece of its spirit with Mike Leach
It’s hard to put into words what the college football world lost when Mike Leach left us today. Leach was certainly polarizing, but his impact on the game and even on society cannot be understated. There has never been and will never be another Leach. He was certifiably brilliant, an innovator offensively and endlessly entertaining.
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
USC EDGE commit Braylan Shelby moves into Top 100, fellow commits rise in updated Top247 rankings
The Trojans saw several jumps for their 2023 commitments and remaining targets in the updated Top247 rankings on Tuesday, headlined by Friendswood (TX) EDGE prospect Braylan Shelby. Shelby, who committed to USC over Texas, saw another massive rise of 85 spots into the Top 100 at No. 61 overall. The...
Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame
West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
Cooper withdraws from transfer portal
Arizona State starting defensive end Anthonie Cooper has withdrawn from the transfer portal less than two weeks after announcing he would enter it. Cooper's return is a particularly big deal for the Sun Devils and their new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, and defensive line coach, Vince Amey, because of how much talent and experience they could lose from this year's team.
Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer
Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
The top uncommitted 2023 prospect OT Samson Okunlola will decide between Florida and Miami | Colleg
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports' Andrew Ivins joins to discuss OT Samson Okunlola's rise from No. 16 to No. 14 overall in the newest rankings for the class of 2023.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shares heartfelt message following death of Mike Leach
The college football world suffered a tremendous loss this week with the news that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at 61 years old. Coaches and personalities across the sport’s landscape issued their thoughts on Leach’s death, including Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Smart...
Huskers land commitment from 2023 DB: 'I had to trust the process and keep grinding'
Nebraska added another commitment on Monday, picking up a pledge from 2023 IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. "The coaches were talking about how I fit in the scheme and it matched up," said Saeefullah, who noted that Husker coaches like him as a boundary corner. Safeeullah announced his commitment on...
Louisville QB commit Pierce Clarkson will be back on campus this weekend
Last weekend, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback and Louisville commit Pierce Clarkson led the Braves to a State and National Championship. This weekend, he’ll be back on the Cardinals campus for an official visit. Clarkson has been to Louisville several times and already took one official visit. NCAA...
BREAKING: BYU transfer Campbell Barrington commits to Baylor
Tuesday night the Baylor Bears picked up a key commitment from transfer offensive lineman Campbell Barrington out of BYU. The second year sophomore lineman entered the transfer portal earlier this month and took a visit to Baylor this past weekend. He also had strong interest from UCLA as well with Baylor going back out west to land a key offensive tackle for their 2023 roster.
Miami commits and targets in the new-look Top247
The new-look 247Sports Rankings Council spearheaded by freshly-minted Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins released an updated version of the Top247 with fall seasons wrapping up and all-star season just ahead. For the first time this cycle, there are 32 new five-stars, reflective of the first round of the NFL Draft.
Insider Interview: SJSU transfer CB commit Jay'Vion Cole
Listen to or read InsideTheSpartans.com's full-length interview with new cornerback commit Jay'Vion Cole, a transfer from Cal Poly.
Todd McShay releases first 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Texas RB Bijan Robinson goes top 5
Todd McShay revealed his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft this week with several surprising selection in the first round, including a running back inside the top 10 and a handful of quarterbacks coming off the board. McShay came under fire earlier this month after suggesting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon...
Celtics win wild one in OT after blowing 20-pt. lead to Lakers
The Celtics won the latest dramatic chapter in their storied rivalry with the Lakers, despite blowing a 20-point, third-quarter lead Tuesday night.
