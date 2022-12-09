ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

247Sports

Stacking the 5-star quarterbacks in the updated 2023 Top247

Tuesday marked the latest edition of the 2023 Top247 rankings, highlighted by the expansion to a full 32-player, five-star field entering the stretch run of the senior cycle. This quarterback class established itself very early in the process as a special one, and a glance at today's five-star list reveals what most probably expected: A heavy dose of quarterbacks.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

CB Sanders Jr. is eighth SMU transfer commitment

The SMU football team continued to add on the defensive side of the ball as Fresno St. cornerback transfer Cale Sanders Jr. committed on Tuesday afternoon. Sanders is the fifth defensive pickup through the portal and the third in the secondary, joining West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods and Stanford safety Jonathan McGill. He's the second commitment of the day, announcing just after former Missouri and DeSoto offensive lineman Hyrin White.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
247Sports

Fired Up: Would Kansas State have won the Big 12 title with Adrian Martinez at quarterback?

The question: During the December 8, 2022, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked if Kansas State would have won the Big 12 title this season if quarterback Adrian Martinez had stayed healthy and Will Howard didn't play for the Wildcats. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald took the first crack at answering a question that made him uncomfortable. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Kansas State commit Avery Johnson earns postseason ratings boost

After another sensational high school season at Maize High School, quarterback Avery Johnson is rising yet again in the latest Top247 rankings release. Formerly graded as a 94 prospect, our national scouts have now upgraded the Kansas State pledge to a 96 grade and boosted the talent 35 spots in the national rankings to 41st overall among the 2023 class. It's the latest in what's been a year and a half surge for the signal caller, once sitting all the way down at 236th in May of 2021.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

College football loses a piece of its spirit with Mike Leach

It’s hard to put into words what the college football world lost when Mike Leach left us today. Leach was certainly polarizing, but his impact on the game and even on society cannot be understated. There has never been and will never be another Leach. He was certifiably brilliant, an innovator offensively and endlessly entertaining.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
WASHINGTON STATE
247Sports

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Cooper withdraws from transfer portal

Arizona State starting defensive end Anthonie Cooper has withdrawn from the transfer portal less than two weeks after announcing he would enter it. Cooper's return is a particularly big deal for the Sun Devils and their new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, and defensive line coach, Vince Amey, because of how much talent and experience they could lose from this year's team.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer

Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

BREAKING: BYU transfer Campbell Barrington commits to Baylor

Tuesday night the Baylor Bears picked up a key commitment from transfer offensive lineman Campbell Barrington out of BYU. The second year sophomore lineman entered the transfer portal earlier this month and took a visit to Baylor this past weekend. He also had strong interest from UCLA as well with Baylor going back out west to land a key offensive tackle for their 2023 roster.
WACO, TX
247Sports

Miami commits and targets in the new-look Top247

The new-look 247Sports Rankings Council spearheaded by freshly-minted Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins released an updated version of the Top247 with fall seasons wrapping up and all-star season just ahead. For the first time this cycle, there are 32 new five-stars, reflective of the first round of the NFL Draft.
MIAMI, FL
