Herrling Clark Law Firm: Limiting accidents in the winter
(WFRV) – While December brings holiday fun, it also means we’re in the heart of winter and that means snow and ice which can create challenges. Partner and Personal Injury Attorney from Herrling Clark Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some ways to stay safe and limit accidents this winter, and what to do if you or someone you know does have an accident.
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
Micro-hospitals are the next big thing in health care
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - People in our area will soon have a few more options when it comes to their health care. Small, community-based hospitals are planned in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and just outside Green Bay. In the village of Bellevue, crews are laying the groundwork for one of...
Sausage World Cup kicks off at Old Germantown farmhouse restaurant
This article is presented in partnership with The Lowlands Group. For the lowdown on more upcoming Lowlands events, beers and more, click here. As FIFA’s soccer World Cup continues to captivate what seems to be the entire planet, Milwaukee quietly got a World Cup of its own. Last Friday,...
Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau works to bring tourism and industry to Portage County through various attractions and amenities in the area. One of their member communities, the village of Plover, is branching out on its own starting in January. When they found...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
12-13-22 fdl riverfront redevelopment
A consultant reviewing the Fond du Lac Riverfront district says he’s confident a plan can be developed that makes significant improvements that enhance the district. Don Williams, a senior landscape architect with the consulting firm MSA Professional Services , says he realizes it may be hard for many Fond du Lac residents to visualize the Fond du Lac River as anything more than a channel with overgrown vegetation. “I understand that because it’s been that way for a long time,” Williams told WFDL news. “Eventually over time through enhancements and looking at runoff coming to the river maybe there’s improvements that can be made to the water quality, as well as enhacements to the shoreline.” Williams admits one area that needs to be addressed is flooding, something Fond du Lac has experienced more than once, with heavy rain in the summer and ice floe dams in the spring. Williams says there are some areas along the riverfront where innovative stormwater management can occur to help reduce quick runoff during heavy rainfalll. Williams says he is confident that just like many other communities across the state the Fond du Lac riverfront can be transformed into an area where people live, work and recreate. The consulting firm is expected to report back to the city with a plan and recommendations sometime in the spring.
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to get ready for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Wisconsin.
Bar & grill in Green Bay hosts tree lighting ceremony to raise money for homeless shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A special tree lighting ceremony in Green Bay helped to share the warmth of the season with those less fortunate on Saturday. The Black Sheep Bar and Grill hosted a tree lighting ceremony to help benefit Green Bay’s Freedom House homeless shelter. There...
Man stole $100K in property from old employer, prosecutors say
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Campbellsport man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of scrap metal from his former employer, according to prosecutors. According to the criminal complaint, David Kramer, 56, has been charged with theft of moveable property from a Sheboygan business and selling scrap metal from the business to a scrap metal company in West Bend without permission and receiving cash personally.
Mihm’s Charcoal Grill set to open under new management with no plans for change
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – After closing its doors just six months ago, a historic Menasha restaurant will be opening once again. Ryan Bergner and Amber Hamilton are engaged and recently became owners of Mihm’s Charcoal Grill. Bergner grew up in Menasha, and he says that Mihm’s was a...
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
Former Lieutenant Governor and Green Bay Packers President Set to Speak at UW-Green Bay Fall Commencement
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay has announced a pair of prominent speakers for their fall commencement ceremony. Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton will speak at the 9:30 a.m. commencement ceremony, and current Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy will speak at the 2:00 p.m. ceremony. More than 550...
Officials provide more details on Chilton High School incident that prompted lockdown
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst has provided an update on the incident that occurred at Chilton High School Monday evening. According to a statement, officials with the high school were made aware of a possible threat during the evening hours of Monday. As...
Green Bay Woman Accused of Driving Off at Gas Stations 25 Times
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove away from gas stations without paying as many as 25 times. 32-year-old Ashley Goulder has been charged with ten counts of Theft of Movable Property, each as a repeater. The investigation into Goulder began in August when the Oneida...
17 Year Old Wisconsin Kid Has a ‘Large Amount’ of Ganja in Car and Guns
A 17 year old Wisconsin teen, was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to a whole bunch of the green stuff! Oh, and he had two guns. WIPROUD. This kid had some bad vehicle registration in the car, and the rest led officers to a whole bunch of weed. The arrested was 17 so no name was given, but he was driving around like an adult "wannabe" for sure!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm
With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Three were displaced from the home on University Ave. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire
MADISON, Wis. — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said.When police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were told that residents were still trapped inside the house, according to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames engulfing the home.Police confirmed that three people were killed in the blaze but did not provide the names or ages of the deceased or what caused the fire.Watertown Fire Chief Travis Teesch said personnel were still on the scene late Friday morning and that the incident was under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. Several emergency agencies from nearby counties and towns responded to assist with the fire.Watertown is a city of nearly 23,000 people about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.
