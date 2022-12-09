Read full article on original website
Related
Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations
Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
Schools facing disruption as teachers take two days of strike action
Schools across Scotland will be hit by teachers’ strikes with members of two trade unions taking action on Wednesday and Thursday.The strikes, being staged by the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the NASUWT union, come just two weeks after a similar protest by the EIS – Scotland’s largest teaching union.That action, on November 24, closed almost all schools across Scotland – but the latest strikes seem unlikely to have the same impact. Instead, many schools will be partially closed, with secondaries open to senior school students.The strike will have a varying impact on schools across the country with Glasgow...
More than 1,000 rail cleaning staff to strike over pay
RMT boss, Mick Lynch, hails ‘historic result’ after cleaner members of the union vote in favour of action
Teachers warn of further strikes without ‘significantly improved’ pay offer
Teachers’ leaders have insisted they are “very sorry” for the disruption caused by strike action, as they warned there could be more walkouts to come without a “significantly improved” offer on pay.Unions are demanding a 10% pay rise for teaching staff, with the dispute already having seen members of the EIS union – the largest body representing teachers in Scotland – go on strike last month.Now two more unions are taking action, with members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the NASUWT union striking on Wednesday and Thursday.Union members in 17 local authorities boycotted classes on Wednesday, with...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
UK government could bring in military to ease strikes, Conservative chairman says
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is looking at bringing in the military to help keep public services running if key workers, including in the state-run National Health Service, take strike action, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said on Sunday.
BBC
RMT's London Underground workers vote to continue strike action
The RMT union's London Underground workers have voted to renew their mandate for industrial action for another six months. Some 94% of members voted in favour, based on a turnout of 52%, in the dispute over jobs and pensions. The union said it would now consider its options and had...
Prospect union backs civil servants over strike action
The prospect of more civil servants going on strike over pay, jobs and conditions has increased after members of another union indicated support for industrial action.Members of the Prospect union across government departments and other areas including the Health and Safety Executive and the Met Office said they would back action.Another ballot will have to be held before strikes can go ahead.Members of the Public and Commercial Services union are already involved in a campaign of strikes in the same dispute.Prospect said it was the first time it has held such a ballot on industrial action across a range of...
Roads ‘could come to a standstill’ as National Highways workers go on strike
Union members working on England’s roads have announced 12 days of strike action over Christmas and the new year.Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at National Highways, who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the country’s roads, will take part in a series of staggered strikes from December 16 to January 7.The union said the action risks bringing roads to a standstill.We know our members’ action could inconvenience travellers who plan to visit their relatives over the festive period, but our members have been placed in this situation by a government that won’t listen to its own...
BBC
SSTA teaching union announces new strike date
Secondary teachers in Scotland have announced plans for further strike action early next year. Members of the SSTA union will walk out on 11 January - the same day as the EIS union is also due to strike in secondary schools. It comes after a strike by the EIS last...
‘Millions missing out on GP appointments’ – Labour
Millions of people are struggling to get GP appointments and as a result some patients will not have serious medical conditions diagnosed until it is “too late”, Labour has warned.The party has made new estimates based on the latest GP appointment figures for England with the GP Patient Survey data.According to the survey, some 13.8% of patients did not get an appointment the last time they tried to book one.I’m really worried that among those millions of patients unable to get an appointment, there could be serious conditions going undiagnosed until it’s too lateWes StreetingWith almost 32 million GP appointments...
BBC
December train strikes: Union told not to hold country 'to ransom'
A rail union has been told not to "hold the country to ransom" by a government minister after it announced plans for new strikes from Christmas Eve. Workers at the UK's biggest rail union, the RMT, will walk out from 6pm on 24 December until 27 December as the row over pay and conditions escalates.
Teachers on second day of strike action in pay dispute
Teachers across Scotland will hold a second day of strike action this week in a dispute over pay.NASUWT Scotland and the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association (SSTA) have downed tools over what they say was a “divisive and inadequate” pay offer.Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) members working in schools went on strike last week, closing the majority of schools across Scotland.Most secondary schools affected are partially closed this week, with many asking senior pupils to attend as normal.The SSTA says the Scottish Government has failed to make contact since November 22 to avert further strikes this week.SSTA members are to go...
BBC
Ambulance staff to strike on 21 December
Ambulance staff across most of England and Wales will go on strike on 21 December in a dispute over pay. The coordinated walkout by the three main ambulance unions - Unison, GMB and Unite - will affect non-life threatening calls only. But it could mean people who have had trips...
Thousands of Royal Mail workers rally outside parliament on day of strike action
Royal Mail workers have gathered to rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas.Thousands of employees from the Communication Workers Union were seen dressed in fluorescent jackets, with as many as 15,000 Royal Mail workers expected to attend the demonstration.“No one wants to be on strike... these big companies need to wake up and appreciate their workers,” one protester said.The next will take place on Sunday 11 December, while action is also planned for Christmas Eve.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fight breaks out in Turkish parliament, leaving opposition MP in intensive carePrisoners could be held in police cells to tackle overcrowding, justice minister saysPope Francis cries for Ukraine war victims during address in Rome
About 4,000 trains to be cancelled daily over Christmas, even after strikes
About 4,000 trains will be cancelled daily even after next week’s strikes, with services on some routes cut for almost a month, as operators wrestle with the full impact of the RMT overtime ban. Passengers had already been warned that the railway would grind to a halt next week...
BBC
Rail strikes: RMT boss calls for meeting with Sunak
The boss of the biggest rail workers' union has called on the prime minister to meet him in an attempt to resolve the long-running strike action. Rail workers in Britain have been locked in a dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions since the summer. In a letter to Rishi...
Rail union leaders accuse government of ‘blocking’ deal to end Christmas strikes
Rail union leaders have continued to blame the Government for “blocking” a deal to end the long running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions which threatens more travel chaos in the run up to Christmas.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said the strikes “come gift wrapped from Rishi Sunak”, claiming the Government was preventing rail employers from making any improvements to offers for workers in train operating companies.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) made the same claim on Wednesday evening, warning that a resolution is now further away.Rail workers and the industry have been put in an impossible position...
Sturgeon should intervene in teacher pay row, say unions
Teachers need a “peacemaker” to prevent further strike action with Nicola Sturgeon urged to intervene to facilitate an improved pay offer, trade unions have said.A pay offer which prioritises salary increases of up to 6.85% for the lowest paid teachers and a 5% rise for the highest paid, was rejected by unions.NASUWT Scotland and the Secondary Teachers Association (SSTA) continued their second day of strike action on Thursday, following mass school closures on November 24 when the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) went on strike over pay.Speaking during a rally organised by the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) on Thursday,...
