California State

Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
New York Post

‘Merchant of Death’ Bout tells ex-spy of Brittney Griner swap: ‘We don’t leave our people behind’

Notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout gave his first interview to a Russian state news outlet just hours after touching down in Moscow, saying that he does not believe he was exchanged for Brittney Griner because he’s especially valuable to the Kremlin — noting, ‘We just don’t leave our people behind.” Speaking to Russian spy-turned-RT News correspondent Maria Butina, Bout sought to downplay the significance of the high-profile prisoner swap, which saw the WNBA star returned to the US Thursday after spending 10 months in a Russian prison for a drug conviction. “To consider why they exchanged me now — it’s unhelpful,” Bout...
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox Host Swipes at Brittney Griner While Announcing Her Release

Maria Bartiromo just couldn’t help but get in a dig at Brittney Griner’s patriotism while announcing her release from a Russian prison camp after close to a year in custody for carrying a minuscule amount of cannabis oil through the Moscow airport back in February.After interviewing a former FBI agent who questioned the “political motive” behind the Biden administration’s decision to swap Griner for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Bartiromo shared her own prediction about how the WNBA star’s character might be affected by her harrowing experience.“I wonder if her stance on American freedom and liberty changes after...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Reuters

Iran likely to be ousted from U.N. women's body

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Iran appears set to be ousted from a U.N. women's body on Wednesday for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, but several countries are expected to abstain from the vote requested by the United States, diplomats said.

