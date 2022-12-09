ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WLOS.com

Traffic charge against Congressman Madison Cawthorn dismissed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A charge of driving with a revoked license against 11th District Congressman Madison Cawthorn has been dropped. Dashcam video showed a North Carolina state trooper pulling Cawthorn over in Cleveland County on March 3. The trooper reportedly pulled Cawthorn over for driving left of the center line. The traffic stop resulted in the Republican congressman being issued a violation for driving with a revoked license.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Suspect faces numerous charges after victim was 'beaten and partially scalped,' police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Georgia faces several charges in connection with a brutal assault in Asheville and a separate burglary. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to an area of Kenilworth Road around 4:18 p.m. on Dec. 9 for reports of an assault that had occurred nearby. Once they arrived, police found a man who was "beaten and partially scalped," a press release from the department says. The man had been severely beaten with a blunt instrument and robbed, APD says.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Overdoses rise during the holiday season, DHEC steps in to help

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Health departments in every South Carolina county now have Overdose Safety Kits, thanks to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC says they decided to provide these kits now because the number of drug overdoses typically increases around the holidays. “As another...

