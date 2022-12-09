Read full article on original website
Traffic charge against Congressman Madison Cawthorn dismissed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A charge of driving with a revoked license against 11th District Congressman Madison Cawthorn has been dropped. Dashcam video showed a North Carolina state trooper pulling Cawthorn over in Cleveland County on March 3. The trooper reportedly pulled Cawthorn over for driving left of the center line. The traffic stop resulted in the Republican congressman being issued a violation for driving with a revoked license.
Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
Opioid settlement funding to make 'real difference' in life of North Carolinians, AG says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina will receive more than $1 billion from litigation against the pharmaceutical industry after agreements were reached with CVS and Walgreens. “This is real money that’s going to make a real difference in the lives of a lot of people,” North Carolina Attorney General...
NC Attorney General Josh Stein pushes FCC to help stop robotexts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is joining a coalition of 51 attorneys general pushing for action from the FCC to cut down on robotexts. “Robotexts are becoming almost as big as a nuisance as robocalls,” Stein said. According to the Stein, $86 million...
Suspect faces numerous charges after victim was 'beaten and partially scalped,' police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Georgia faces several charges in connection with a brutal assault in Asheville and a separate burglary. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to an area of Kenilworth Road around 4:18 p.m. on Dec. 9 for reports of an assault that had occurred nearby. Once they arrived, police found a man who was "beaten and partially scalped," a press release from the department says. The man had been severely beaten with a blunt instrument and robbed, APD says.
WNC first responders get training on handling emotional, psychological challenges of job
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina law enforcement and emergency responders are participating in a one-week training program on how to best handle mental health issues in the community and within their own ranks. The crisis intervention training, provided by Vaya Health, is designed to help first responders...
Heavy rain coming to the mountains midweek, followed by blast of cold air
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system bringing heavy snow to the west and the chance of severe weather to the central and southern plains will impact Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina beginning early Wednesday. The major impact will be heavy rain and the possibility of...
Overdoses rise during the holiday season, DHEC steps in to help
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Health departments in every South Carolina county now have Overdose Safety Kits, thanks to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC says they decided to provide these kits now because the number of drug overdoses typically increases around the holidays. “As another...
Weathering the Winter: Everything you need to know about this season's storms
WLOS — Feeling frosty?. Winter is a beautiful time in the western North Carolina mountains but with it comes snow, ice and those freezing cold temperatures. News 13's Weathering the Winter special takes a look at how you can stay safe and warm this winter while enjoying the season and all the fun that comes with it.
Mark Meadows voter fraud investigation turned over to state Attorney General's Office
WLOS — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says it has turned over its investigation into former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office for review. In March, the SBI announced it was investigating allegations of voter fraud after Meadows...
