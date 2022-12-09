Read full article on original website
Did Padres signing Xander Bogaerts turn Manny Machado into Yankees target?
Outside of the obvious benefits (Red Sox getting worse = Good!), the New York Yankees might’ve celebrated Xander Bogaerts’ 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres a little harder than most MLB franchises. While the Yankees’ budget will be a little more restricted after losing the...
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner has Offer on the Table from Another Team
The Miami Marlins are intersted in long-time Dodger
Yankees-Pirates blockbuster Bryan Reynolds trade seems unlikely
To dream the impossible dream. Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade after hitting a career-best 27 home runs in 2022. Among the teams still in need of an outfielder is the New York Yankees as Andrew Benintendi remains a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Veteran Yankees writer rips ‘dumb’ Hal Steinbrenner in wake of Aaron Judge signing
Behold! A take you would’ve expected from the Yankees media if Hal Steinbrenner had let Aaron Judge get away, published even after Steinbrenner reportedly closed the deal with Judge all the way from Italy. Didn’t expect our jaws to drop a second time after the Judge re-signing news arrived...
Rays designate ex-Yankees prospect as precursor to possible trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are making some moves. On Monday, they designated right-hander J.P. Feyereisen for assignment in order to make room for former Phillies starter Zach Eflin on the 40-man roster. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And it doesn’t look like Feyereisen will be sticking around...
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Swinging Big Deal For Promising Marlins All-Star
The Red Sox have plenty of work to do
Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as ‘possibility’ for All-Star in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason, only re-signing Clayton Kershaw while fellow World Series contenders land
Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit
Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
Yardbarker
Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing
The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
Red Sox Interested In Japanese Star With 101 MPH Fastball To Bolster Rotation
The Boston Red Sox lost out on the top Japanese pitcher on the market, but could still pursue a flamethrower from the NPB with genuine upside.
Radio host claiming Yankees chasing Fernando Tatis Jr. is ridiculous
One year ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. was the star shortstop of the San Diego Padres, as well as the reigning face of baseball. Now? After a motorcycle accident, a PED suspension, and — most importantly — a $340 million extension, people around the game are wondering whether he could be persona non grata in San Diego, as well as a possible candidate for the Yankees’ “big move” we heard so much about on Friday.
Daniel Vogelbach: Offseason additions show ‘Mets are all in’
As somebody who has spent most of his career playing for teams at the low end of the payroll spectrum, Daniel Vogelbach is appreciative of what has transpired with the Mets this winter. It’s an offseason in which team owner Steve Cohen has approved roughly $465 million in new contracts as the Mets attempt to compete for a World Series title next season. “It shows that the Mets are all in,” Vogelbach said Tuesday at a Target on Queens Boulevard, where he participated in the team’s Holiday Shopping Spree that benefited children of Women in Need. “When you sign up to play...
Reunion With All-Star Could Solve Red Sox Infield Issues After Losing Xander Bogaerts
A reunion could be necessary after losing out on Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox ‘very actively’ exploring trade market, 3 potential targets
The Boston Red Sox struck out on re-signing star shortstop Xander Bogaerts and with the top MLB free agents coming
Padres rumors: Could Xander Bogaerts help San Diego land Vazquez?
The San Diego Padres have already made a huge splash this offseason by inking shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million. With Bogaerts now in the fold, will the Padres look to sign the former Boston Red Sox All-Star’s teammate, catcher Christian Vazquez?. Rumors: Could the San Diego...
FOX Sports
New York Mets continue to go all-in for a World Series with their whirlwind offseason | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry discuss the New York Mets' whirlwind offseason as they continue to go all-in for a World Series. The Mets will go into the 2023 season with the highest payroll in MLB history. The Mets signed Edwin Diaz, Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Quintana, David Robertson, and they might not be done just yet.
Mets owner Steve Cohen goes on offseason spending spree for talent
When Steve Cohen bought the Mets in 2020 and became by far MLB's richest owner, everyone knew he would splurge on talent. But few could have predicted quite this level of spending. Why it matters: The Mets' 2023 payroll has already swollen to a record $345 million, plus an additional...
Yardbarker
Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades
Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
Dave Roberts’ quote about Padres in NLDS should motivate Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn’t exactly the most vocal of figureheads out there, so when he says something that could be perceived as a callout, perhaps the subjects should be listening intently. Roberts spoke to the media during the Winter Meetings and addressed a number of topics,...
