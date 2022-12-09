ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit

Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing

The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Radio host claiming Yankees chasing Fernando Tatis Jr. is ridiculous

One year ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. was the star shortstop of the San Diego Padres, as well as the reigning face of baseball. Now? After a motorcycle accident, a PED suspension, and — most importantly — a $340 million extension, people around the game are wondering whether he could be persona non grata in San Diego, as well as a possible candidate for the Yankees’ “big move” we heard so much about on Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Daniel Vogelbach: Offseason additions show ‘Mets are all in’

As somebody who has spent most of his career playing for teams at the low end of the payroll spectrum, Daniel Vogelbach is appreciative of what has transpired with the Mets this winter. It’s an offseason in which team owner Steve Cohen has approved roughly $465 million in new contracts as the Mets attempt to compete for a World Series title next season. “It shows that the Mets are all in,” Vogelbach said Tuesday at a Target on Queens Boulevard, where he participated in the team’s Holiday Shopping Spree that benefited children of Women in Need. “When you sign up to play...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades

Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

