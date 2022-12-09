OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man approaching a child is being investigated as a suspicious situation, Oshkosh police say. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Jackson Street. The child’s mother says the child was outside. The mother heard the man ask the child if they wanted a stuffed animal the man had. No physical contact occurred between the two.

