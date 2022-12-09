ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 Jack FM

One Pulaski Area Bonfire Victim to Undergo Another Surgery Wednesday

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has received a lot of support since he was one of several people injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County in mid-October. Officials say someone took a drum of diesel fuel and rolled into the fire,...
PULASKI, WI
94.3 Jack FM

College Isn’t The Only Path To A Good Career

GILLETT, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Hundreds of middle and high school students got a first hand look at some possible career options Tuesday. “Just like we take them on college tours and campus visits, I think it’s important that they see some exposure to the trades as well,” said Danyell Franti, Gillett Business Education Teacher.
GILLETT, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Break-Ins Spike In Green Bay Neighborhood

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. “If they see something that doesn’t look right or looks out of place to call us at the police...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

School Districts Battle Absentee Challenges

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s that time of year again where many students are staying home sick from school. Several school districts are seeing quite a few absences due to RSV, COVID-19 and influenza. “Although COVID-19 is not spread very well on contact or surfaces, influenza can spread...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Traffic Crash Blocks Intersection, Knocks out Power

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A crash on Green Bay’s northwest side has shut down a busy road and cut power to hundreds. The Green Bay Police Department says the area of the 1300 block of Velp Avenue is closed to traffic following the crash. A power pole was knocked down, with wires crossing the road.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Three People Displaced After Overnight Fire

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Three people were displaced after a fire in the 1100 block of University Ave. Green Bay Metro Fire crews were called to the home just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. The fire was put out within 20 minutes. One person was treated for injuries on...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Extra Police On Duty In Chilton

CHILTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – There will be an extra police presence at Chilton High School today after a possible threat. Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan Kaphingst says they were made aware of the information late in the day Monday. Calumet County Sheriff’s deputies and the Chilton Police Department searched...
CHILTON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Spreading The Word About Help For Domestic Violence Victims

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are looking for new ways to ensure those experiencing domestic violence know the resources available to them. The Green Bay Police Department is now adding magnets with the Be Safe hotline number to its squad cars. The Be Safe campaign, which launched in...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Man Approaches Child in Oshkosh; Police Consider Incident Suspicious

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man approaching a child is being investigated as a suspicious situation, Oshkosh police say. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Jackson Street. The child’s mother says the child was outside. The mother heard the man ask the child if they wanted a stuffed animal the man had. No physical contact occurred between the two.
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered for Man Charged in Oshkosh Murder

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The suspect in a murder at a Memorial Day family gathering pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on Monday. Joshua Johnson, 38, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the May 30 incident.
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Father Found Guilty In The Death Of His Children

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Fox Valley man has been found guilty of killing his two children and is facing back-to-back life sentences without parole. Matthew Beyer, 38, was convicted of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for killing his 5-year-old son William and 3-year-old daughter Danielle. According to the autopsies, the children suffered multiple “sharp force” injuries.
KAUKAUNA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Still No Determination Into The Accidental Discharge Of An Officer’s Gun

HOBART, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s still unclear why a police officer’s gun went off, injuring him during a traffic stop last week. Hobart-Lawrence police said Tuesday that police officer Samuel Schroeder is expected to make a full recovery after having surgery last Thursday. Schroeder was shot in...
HOBART, WI

