Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
James McAvoy Says Female ‘Cyrano’ Co-Stars Were ‘Racially Abused’ on Glasgow Stage Production
James McAvoy is grappling with his Glasglow roots. The Scottish actor revealed that during a two-week stint of the West End play “Cyrano de Bergerac” in Glasglow, his female co-stars were “racially abused” on a daily basis. “The cast were amazing, it was brilliant. But I was really saddened, to be honest with you, because most of the women of color in the cast got racially abused pretty much on a daily basis when we were there,” McAvoy told British GQ. “I was just really saddened. I was absolutely shocked and dismayed and to use a Scottish word, scunnered.” The abuse was “sexually...
Richard Curtis finally reveals the occupation of Keira Knightley’s character in ‘Love Actually’
Richard Curtis has finally revealed the profession of Juliette, played by Keira Knightley, in the 2003 Christmas classic Love Actually.Curtis’s daughter, Scarlett Curtis, posted a poll on social media, asking her followers whether they knew about Juliette’s occupation. 96 per cent of her followers said they didn’t, while only four per cent said they did.In a later video posted on Instagram, Curtis is asked by his daughter what Juliette’s job was intended to be.Curtis explained that he thought it was obvious, considering the set design of Juliette’s apartment."I’m hurt that you don’t know,” Curtis told his daughter.“I think it’s...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Margot Robbie Had A Great Reaction After Babylon’s Director Called Her Out For Working In Brad Pitt Kiss Scene
Margot Robbie worked in a kiss scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon, and she shared her reaction after director Damien Chazelle called her out on it.
The Great British Bake Off: Six presenters who could replace Matt Lucas as host
Matt Lucas’ time in the tent is over.The Little Britain star announced Tuesday (6 December) that he was stepping down as one half of the hosting team on Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off.While fans have expressed their sadness at the comedian’s decision to move on, it does mean the door is open for another presenter to take on one of the most coveted jobs in television.Whoever is chosen will join The Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding – who has hosted the show since it moved to Channel 4 in 2017 – succeeding his past co-presenters Sandi Toksvig...
Bake Off fans predict Matt Lucas replacement could lead to fun Noel Fielding reunion
Great British Bake Off fans are throwing one particular name in the ring as Matt Lucas’ replacement. On Tuesday (6 December), the Little Britain actor announced he was stepping away from the baking competition, which is known as The Great British Baking Show in the US.Noel Fielding reacted to the news in a touching “farewell” post on Instagram, revealing what he will “miss” about his co-host.In response to Fielding’s post about Lucas, his followers shared the celebrity they think should join the comedian on the series: Julia Barratt.Should Barratt be announced as the new host, it would mark a...
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
digitalspy.com
A Spy Among Friends director explains why the show is deliberately confusing
A Spy Among Friends director Nick Murphy has has explained his reason for the show's confusing narrative, saying it was a deliberate choice to "discombobulate" viewers. Throughout the series, the show jumps between several locations across 30 years as it tells the story of Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis) and KGB double agent Kim Philby (Guy Pearce). Murphy explained that it was a conscious decision from the beginning not to explicitly label each location and year, in order to focus on the show's emotional storyline.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Charlie Brooks reveals if Janine will return after exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. Charlie Brooks has played Janine Butcher on EastEnders since 1999, making a number of exits from and returns to the show over the years. Most recently, Brooks has revealed that Janine is due to leave Walford again, with her final episode to come on Boxing Day. With...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa admits being "terrified" of June Brown
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has reflected on her years working alongside the late June Brown. The BBC soap have planned an emotional tribute to June in next week's episodes, after she passed away in April this year at the age of 95. Jacqueline, who is known for...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Shane Richie addresses Alfie Moon story backlash
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Shane Richie has responded to backlash against Alfie Moon's current storyline. Alfie recently returned to Albert Square as Kat Slater was planning to marry Phil Mitchell, and has been pursuing her to try and revive their relationship. Some people online have painted Alfie as a 'stalker' for his dogged behaviour, and now the actor has talked about why he thinks that is.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Cain faces new prison shock, and 7 more big soap moments next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Kyle's behaviour concerns Cain. (Tuesday at 7.30pm on ITV1) Desperate to end the cover-up over Al's...
Ringo Starr Had a Classic Reaction and Joked About His Record Label When His Solo Album Flopped: ‘You Had to Be a Member to Hear It’
Ringo Starr had a typically classic Ringo reaction when one of his solo albums flopped.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Jennifer Lawrence clarifies female-led action movie remark after she was roasted: ‘It came out wrong’
She’s testifying in the court of JLaw. Following a firestorm of criticism, actress Jennifer Lawrence is clarifying false remarks she made earlier concerning woman-led action movies. The Oscar-winning actress issued the alleged correction Thursday while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was my blunder and it came out wrong,” Lawrence, 32, admitted in the interview regarding her alleged slip of the tongue. The controversy was initially sparked a day earlier after “American Hustle” star declared herself the first ever female action lead during an interview for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series with Viola Davis. “I remember when I was doing ‘Hunger Games,’ nobody had ever put...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher upsets David Metcalfe in Christmas storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale teen Jacob Gallagher upsets his dad David Metcalfe in an upcoming Christmas storyline. Jacob delivers another knock to David's self-esteem when he makes it very clear that he's embarrassed by him. David has been on a downward spiral in recent weeks while trying to keep his...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Gary Hailes reveals why he was nervous over Barry Clark return
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Gary Hailes has admitted he was "terrified" about reprising his role as Barry Clark. A handful of familiar faces will head back to Walford next week as the local community gathers to pay its respects to Dot following her sad death. In October, EastEnders announced...
Comments / 0