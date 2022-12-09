Miami Weather: Mostly sunny afternoon, gorgeous weekend ahead

MIAMI - It was slightly cooler Friday morning across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
The afternoon will be warm and mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
As we head into the weekend the humidity will decrease a bit and it will feel pleasant.
We'll enjoy cooler mornings with lows falling to the 60s Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be a little above average in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. The rain chance is low but there could be a stray shower.
MIAMI - It was a cool start Tuesday morning across South Florida as lows dropped to the upper 50s and low 60s in Broward and Miami-Dade. It was a comfortable start across the Keys with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. A beautiful day ahead with highs in the low 80s in the afternoon and mostly sunny skies. A few showers will be possible on the breeze. Tuesday night will not be as cool as lows will be a little milder in the upper 60s and low 70s overnight. Wednesday will be warm and breezy with spotty showers possible. Thursday will be even warmer and humid with highs close to the mid 80s. Thursday night storms likely develop with the potential for some strong storms ahead of the cold front. Showers will be possible on Friday and then we'll enjoy cooler weather this weekend. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with the potential for spotty showers through the weekend.
MIAMI - South Florida woke to some very dense fog in spots this Monday morning. The thick fog reduced visibility to a quarter of a mile or less for some neighborhoods. A dense fog advisory was issued through 9 a.m. We enjoyed a cool start with lows falling to the mid to upper 60s. Highs climb to the low 80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Mainly dry today and the rain chance stays low through midweek. We'll continue to enjoy comfortable mornings and highs will be seasonable around 80 degrees.By late week we'll be warmer with lows in the low 70s and highs in the mid-80s. The humidity and rain chance will rise ahead of our next cold front.Friday some showers and storms will be possible. Friday night into Saturday morning, the coldest air of the season arrives. This weekend we'll enjoy a taste of winter as lows will fall to the upper 50s. Saturday highs will only reach the low 70s. Sunday will be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s.
MIAMI - It is the richest honor for a South Florida high school football player.The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy is awarded to the player who stood a cut above the rest. The trophy is named after the former Miami Dolphins legend, who played 13 illustrious seasons with the team as a wide receiver.Moore, a Miami native, and University of Florida alumnus to add.But the award is not only based on success on the field but off it as well. The four finalists of the 2022 Nat Moore Trophy presentation rolled into Hard Rock Stadium Tuesday with eyes on the prize.With...
MIAMI - The Miami Hurricanes have added the top-ranked player from Miami-Dade County.Rueben Bain orally committed to "The U" during our Nat Moore Trophy ceremony on Tuesday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Bain, a defensive end out of Miami Central High School, recorded 19 sacks and 35 tackles this season.
MIAMI - A Miami Fire and Rescue Lieutenant spit on by a homeless man, then unleashes several punches on the man while he's on a stretcher and it was all caught on camera. CBS 4's Chelsea Jones was outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital, where it happened back in October.Arrest documents show that Antonio Cruz, the man who allegedly spit on that firefighter was on cocaine and heroin when he became irate.Surveillance video shows the early morning hours of October 15th. Arrest documents reveal Miami Fire Rescue was called to Northwest 22nd Court and Northwest 28th Street in Miami regarding a man on...
MIAMI - A southwest Miami-Dade family will have to find a place to live after an overnight fire left their house uninhabitable. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 2 a.m. more than 20 firefighters were sent to battle the flames at 15345 SW 178th Terrace. "On arrival we found flames coming out of the window on the front of the house. Heavy smoke, smoke banking down approximately halfway down from the ceiling. So there was a lot of fire and a lot of smoke upon arrival but we were able to put it under control in 20 minutes," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Maggie Castro. The family who lives there was able to get out unharmed. "I was just trying to save my birds, my dog, my kids," said homeowner Juan Forte. He said firefighters told him something electrical may have sparked the fire.
MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man who was taken into custody died in southwest Miami-Dade on Monday evening. It happened at the shopping center in the 9300 block of SW 56 Street. Here is what police said happened:"According to investigators, MDPD Kendall District officers responded to a disturbance where a male was being violent and throwing items inside a business. Upon arrival the subject was placed into custody and became unresponsive. Officers immediately began resuscitative efforts on the subject. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the subject to Baptist Hospital of Miami where he was pronounced deceased."The incident remains under investigation.No other details had been released by police.
MIAMI - Four people have been hospitalized after their vehicle plunged into Black Point Marina overnight Saturday.According to Miami-Dade PD, the call of a submerged car came in at around 3:45 a.m.Officers jumped into the canal before fire rescue arrived at the scene at 244 Street and SW 87 Avenue.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers were deployed into the water, eventually pulling out all four occupants.The four patients were rushed to Jackson South, but their conditions have not been released at this time.The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.One of the victims is as young as 15.
MIAMI – Four people were injured Sunday morning in a boat explosion at Pelican Harbor Marina.According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a 35-foot boat with six people on board caught fire. The vessel was said to be leaking fuel.A total of four people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, including two trauma alerts.The fire was already extinguished by the time Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reached the scene. The Coast Guard has since towed the boat back to the marina.
PLANTATION - Lights shine bright, bringing merriment to all within sight. Whether you're enjoying the view from the sky or dancing at the North Pole in the snow, everyone in attendance enjoys the annual Christmas lights in the Acres show in Plantation.Christmas isn't a season. It's a year-long passion for event organizer Joey Callahan, who starts preparing every June."I start listening to Christmas songs in June, so I get in the spirit to start working on this stuff," Callahan said with a smile.His parents inspired his joy for Christmas sparkle."When I was a kid, my mom and dad were always...
FORT LAUDERDALE - Two people suffered burns when a fire sparked in their Davie mobile home. Davie Fire Rescue said they got a call about the fire just before 3 a.m. from a resident of the mobile home park at 8600 SW 18th Court, which is south of I-595 near Pine Island Road. The fire engulfed the front half of the home. The two people inside, who were in a back bedroom, were able to get out but were burned in the process. They were taken to Broward Health in serious condition. Ring video captured the moments the desperate woman ran to a neighbor for help. Neighbors are seen running to try to put the fire out. "(I) Came outside and there were flames just shooting outside of these two windows right here," said Mark Wajer. Fire crews arrived quickly, but the fire moved fast. The home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
FORT LAUDERDALE - Nearly 30 years ago, a Pompano Beach woman died in a violent attack at her home. Her murder went unsolved until recently when the Broward Sheriff's Office cracked the case and brought some closure to her family. On a Saturday in April 1994, Lillian DeCloe was at home waiting for a visit later that day from a niece who helped care for her. That visit would never happen. "In 1994, we had one of our residents in Pompano Beach, an 89-year-old woman named Lillian DeCloe, and she was brutally beaten and killed in her residence....
MIRAMAR -- Police said Monday that they have found the body of a man who was reported missing late last week.In a social media post, police said Marquis Brisson, 32, appears to have died from an accidental drowning and that no foul play was suspected.Officials did not elaborate on where Brisson's body was found or the circumstances that led up to his drowning."Our hearts go out to the Brisson family," police tweeted Monday.Brisson's mother had told CBS 4 previously that they worried that he may have been suffering from a medical episode.He was last seen Thursday near Miramar Parkway and SW 32 Street on Thursday.
MIAMI - On Friday evening, Florida International University hosted the author of a controversial new book that explores Cuban advantages in U.S. immigration law.The event was held at FIU's Modesto Maidique campus.Miami-Dade commissioner Kevin Moreno says the book is "anti-Cuban" and promotes hate. CBS4's Ivan Taylor spoke to the commissioner and reached out to the author of the book. FIU is reiterating they are not promoting the book called, "Cuban Privilege: The making of immigrant inequality in America," but their hosting the author is prompting controversy."I think the Cuban Research Institute should not be hosting an event of this sort," said Commissioner...
MIAMI -- Police were searching for for two men who opened fire Monday morning on a vehicle with four women inside, leaving two of them hurt, authorities said.The two unidentified victims were rushed for treatment to a local hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said.The two other women who were inside the vehicle were not hurt, officials said.Police were called around 11:45 a.m. to the area of 14044 NE 2nd Ave. for a report of gunfire. Witnesses told police that the four women were in the car when they were approached by two men on foot who began firing. The suspects ran from the scene before investigators arrived.It was not clear if the suspects knew the victims or what led to the gunfire.
MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched an investigation after a man died while in police custody. It happened Monday night at SW 56th Street and 94th Avenue. According to Miami-Dade police, the man was inside a store when he became violent. When officers arrived, they took him into custody and that's when he became unresponsive. "The guy was walking around, he went in AutoZone taking drugs, he had a tantrum and he threw everything inside the store on the floor. And then he passed out," said Logan Rios who saw what happened. The 42-year-old man was taken to Baptist Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said there is no evidence of any use of force.
FORT LAUDERDALE – A break in the case following the shooting death of a woman at a Fort Lauderdale bus stop.It happened last month near NW 1 Avenue and Brickell Avenue. Police say 22-year-old Daril Matthews got into an altercation with another man and pulled out his gun. He reportedly intended to hit the other man with the weapon but ended up firing the gun. Dawn Unruh, 59, was shot and killed. Another man was also hurt. He survived. Matthews is being charged with manslaughter and aggravated battery.
MIAMI - Alexander Fuentes can't forget the day that changed his life forever.January 25, 2018, the Miami child is seen being led in handcuffs from a Miami Dade school police car into Miami Children's Hospital.The video which was posted on social media caused a firestorm of controversy.Fuentes was seven years old and a first grader at Coral Way K - 8 Center in Miami.He spoke publicly for the first time about what happened to CBS Miami."Some bullies came up to me in the cafeteria and told me to mix rice with milk and the cafeteria lady said she would tell...
MIAMI - A judge has denied a request for a new trial for Mexican soap opera actor Pablo Lyle who was convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 road rage death of Juan Hernandez. In March 2019, Lyle, 35, was a passenger in a car driven by his brother-in-law when he cut off Hernandez at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and 14th Street. At a stoplight, Hernandez ran up to the SUV Lyle was in and banged on the window. Lyle was captured on surveillance video getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle. His brother-in-law also got out...
FORT LAUDERDALE - A South Florida jury sided Monday with a white Fort Lauderdale police officer accused of shoving a kneeling Black woman to the ground during a protest more than two years ago. Broward County jurors acquitted officer Steven Pohorence, 31, of a battery charge. The jury was made up of three men, two of whom were Black, and three women. The misdemeanor was punishable by up to a year in jail. Prosecutors said Pohorence shoved a then-19-year-old protester who was kneeling during one of the demonstrations that occurred across the U.S. following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Prosecutor Chris Killoran said Pohorence was frustrated during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in downtown Fort Lauderdale when he pushed the woman, which was an unnecessary and criminal overreaction. Defense lawyer Michael Dutko said the woman's raised arms were at the level of the officer's gun, and video evidence was unclear whether the officer and the woman ever actually made contract. Pohorence had been placed on administrative leave without pay after being charged. It was not immediately clear if or when he would return to work.
