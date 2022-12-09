Hennepin County Board censures Sheriff David Hutchinson

Hennepin Co. board votes to suspend Sheriff Hutchinson's pay 00:30

Minneapolis, Minn – The Hennepin County Board has unanimously decided to publicly censure sheriff David Hutchinson.

According to the board's action request, this comes after an investigation revealed that Hutchinson engaged in a pattern of harassment and workplace bullying in violation of Hennepin County's non-discrimination and respectful workplace policy.

The investigation was conducted after the Hennepin County Administration received a report that Hutchinson had been behaving hostile towards Sheriff's Office personnel.

This is the latest in a string of offenses for Hutchinson. Late last year, the sheriff pleaded guilty to DWI following a high-speed rollover crash near Alexandria. His peace officer license was suspended following this incident . The board voted to suspend Hutchinson's pay during that time.

Hutchinson did not run for reelection in November. His position was won by Major Dawanna Witt , who will become Hennepin Country's first black sheriff, and first female sheriff, too.