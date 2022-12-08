Read full article on original website
Arkansas stimulus checks: How to be eligible for $1,500 before Christmas?
This Thursday, December 20, the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will issue one-time bonus checks to eligible teachers in the amount of $1,500 in time for the holidays. This Thursday, December 20, the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will issue one-time bonus stimulus checks to eligible teachers $1,500 in time for the holidays.
KYTV
6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
arkadelphian.com
Author makes Arkadelphia part of statewide book tour
It starts with a simple quiz. The participant hears from a list of eight names of African-American Arkansans. If the participant recognizes at least half of them, they pass; if not, they fail. It’s a quiz doled out by author Phyllis Hodges, who’s been on a statewide tour promoting her...
KATV
Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders intends to reappoint Arkansas' secretary of agriculture
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday her intent to reappoint the state's secretary of the Department of Agriculture. In a news release, Sanders said her intention was to reappoint Secretary Wes Ward to his position as the agriculture head and called agriculture the "backbone of Arkansas' economy."
ktalnews.com
LIVE: Tornado watch for Arklatex until 10 p.m.
Updated 9:15 a.m. Tuesday: A Tornado Watch has been issued for east Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and much of southern Arkansas until 5 p.m. There will likely be an additional watch that covers the remainder of our counties and parishes later today. In addition to the tornado threat, large hail, and damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour will be possible with any thunderstorms in the watch area.
KHBS
What are the odds Northwest Arkansas & the River Valley will see a white Christmas this year?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — White Christmases are very rare in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley – but not entirely unheard of.Watch the video above to learn more. They have happened 14 times in Northwest Arkansas over the past 120 years and eight times in the River Valley.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia native looks forward to life after law school
When future lawyer Johanna Baker Wade was an undergraduate student at Henderson State University, she recalls two events that shaped her life. First, this is where she met her husband, a student at Ouachita Baptist University at the time. “I was a Reddie, and he was an OBU Tiger,” she...
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife-beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16 months, and 40 months, for running from law […]
Have You Heard? Arkansas Has A Brand New Hunting Season, Now You Can Hunt This!
We all know about hunting seasons, there's deer season, squirrel season, duck season and more. Now there is something new for Arkansans to hunt. Get ready Arkansas now there is a bear hunting season. Black bears to be specific but only for a short time and only in certain regions in Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
On first day of season, 16 of 25 bears in limited South Arkansas season have been harvested
South Arkansas’ first bear-hunting season in modern times looks like it will be brief. Saturday was the first day of the season, which technically runs through Friday, December 16. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission set a quote of 25 bears in Bear Zone 4 – which includes Columbia...
Kait 8
A new hunting season is open in Arkansas
ARKANSAS (KAIT) - Starting Saturday, for the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas. While this is an exciting and new adventure for the Natural State, the Arkansas...
Arkansas has experienced multiple cloudy days, but how does it affect the body and mind?
A few more days of no sunshine for Arkansas, and already this month, we have only seen the sun peak out a few times.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks arriving in five days for Arkansas teachers
Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will be given a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in less than a week, just ahead of Christmas. The bonus check is intended to provide relief to veteran teachers who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be paid out of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief budget. The payments were approved in May by the school board and are set to be delivered by Dec. 15, according to Talk Business.
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Dec. 11
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 15 and 20 years ago. Justices of the Peace voted to spend $10,000 toward purchasing the right-of-way for an old railroad linking Gurdon to Glenwood.
arkadelphian.com
ASU System trustees approve HSU Board of Visitors appointees
Four Henderson State University alumni and a current student have been appointed to the university’s Board of Visitors. The board serves the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees in an advisory role to aid in securing financial support, to make recommendations about the educational and service needs of the university’s service area, and to provide counsel and guidance.
Kait 8
Outgoing Arkansas governor hints announcement about future plans
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – As his time in office draws to a close, outgoing Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson continues to allude to a potential run for the White House. On Friday, Dec. 9, Hutchinson, along with several other state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for the first of four buildings for LifePlus’ manufacturing facility in Batesville.
Arkansas records flu surge in the past week
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Over 2,400 flu cases were reported to the Arkansas Department of Health for the week ending November 25, 2022. Despite the large number of cases reported, health officials say that this number only represents a portion of the actual flu case numbers in the state.“Locally we see a rise… It’s […]
whiterivernow.com
Batesville native to be part of Arkansas Attorney General’s senior staff next year
A Batesville native will be part of Lt. Governor and Attorney General-elect Tim Griffin’s senior staff when he takes over the Arkansas AG’s office next year. Alexandra Chunn Benton will be Assistant Attorney General and Director, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Benton, who currently serves as Counselor and Deputy...
ualrpublicradio.org
Democratic Party of Arkansas delays choosing a new chair during emotional meeting
The Democratic Party of Arkansas is opting to wait to choose its next chairman. Committee members had originally planned to be select one during a meeting over the weekend. At its quarterly meeting at the dimly lit Teamsters Union building in southwest Little Rock, Senate Minority Leader Tippi McCullough of Little Rock successfully moved to adjourn the meeting until January. She told KUAR News after the meeting the delay would give interested candidates “time for thoughtful, unhurried consideration.”
