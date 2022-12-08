ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

KYTV

6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
ARKANSAS STATE
outsidemagazine

A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
HARRISON, AR
arkadelphian.com

Author makes Arkadelphia part of statewide book tour

It starts with a simple quiz. The participant hears from a list of eight names of African-American Arkansans. If the participant recognizes at least half of them, they pass; if not, they fail. It’s a quiz doled out by author Phyllis Hodges, who’s been on a statewide tour promoting her...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
ktalnews.com

LIVE: Tornado watch for Arklatex until 10 p.m.

Updated 9:15 a.m. Tuesday: A Tornado Watch has been issued for east Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and much of southern Arkansas until 5 p.m. There will likely be an additional watch that covers the remainder of our counties and parishes later today. In addition to the tornado threat, large hail, and damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour will be possible with any thunderstorms in the watch area.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia native looks forward to life after law school

When future lawyer Johanna Baker Wade was an undergraduate student at Henderson State University, she recalls two events that shaped her life. First, this is where she met her husband, a student at Ouachita Baptist University at the time. “I was a Reddie, and he was an OBU Tiger,” she...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Kait 8

A new hunting season is open in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KAIT) - Starting Saturday, for the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas. While this is an exciting and new adventure for the Natural State, the Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks arriving in five days for Arkansas teachers

Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will be given a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in less than a week, just ahead of Christmas. The bonus check is intended to provide relief to veteran teachers who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be paid out of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief budget. The payments were approved in May by the school board and are set to be delivered by Dec. 15, according to Talk Business.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Week in Clark County History: Dec. 11

For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 15 and 20 years ago. Justices of the Peace voted to spend $10,000 toward purchasing the right-of-way for an old railroad linking Gurdon to Glenwood.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

ASU System trustees approve HSU Board of Visitors appointees

Four Henderson State University alumni and a current student have been appointed to the university’s Board of Visitors. The board serves the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees in an advisory role to aid in securing financial support, to make recommendations about the educational and service needs of the university’s service area, and to provide counsel and guidance.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Kait 8

Outgoing Arkansas governor hints announcement about future plans

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – As his time in office draws to a close, outgoing Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson continues to allude to a potential run for the White House. On Friday, Dec. 9, Hutchinson, along with several other state leaders, attended the groundbreaking for the first of four buildings for LifePlus’ manufacturing facility in Batesville.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas records flu surge in the past week

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Over 2,400 flu cases were reported to the Arkansas Department of Health for the week ending November 25, 2022. Despite the large number of cases reported, health officials say that this number only represents a portion of the actual flu case numbers in the state.“Locally we see a rise… It’s […]
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Democratic Party of Arkansas delays choosing a new chair during emotional meeting

The Democratic Party of Arkansas is opting to wait to choose its next chairman. Committee members had originally planned to be select one during a meeting over the weekend. At its quarterly meeting at the dimly lit Teamsters Union building in southwest Little Rock, Senate Minority Leader Tippi McCullough of Little Rock successfully moved to adjourn the meeting until January. She told KUAR News after the meeting the delay would give interested candidates “time for thoughtful, unhurried consideration.”
ARKANSAS STATE

