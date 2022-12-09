Common Retirement Questions: Should I Convert IRA Assets into a Roth IRA?

Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement.

In today’s episode, Anspach discusses the next most common retirement question: Should I convert IRA assets into a Roth IRA? And if so, how much and when?

Anspach says that she looks at this as a long term strategic tax planning decision. The ideal time to make the switch is between the ages of 55 and 72 because many people may have a lower tax rate. “If you've been a great saver your whole life, you may have a ton of money in these tax deferred accounts, your 401(k)s and so on. That can create what we sometimes call a deferred tax bomb,” Anspach says. “As you take them out of the traditional pre-tax accounts, put them into a Roth where they will now grow tax free. You can often level out your tax rate and it can actually, when done correctly in many household cases, help your savings last longer.”

This conversion doesn’t need to be a full conversion. You can also do partial conversions. It’s important to look at how much you can convert to fill up a certain tax rate, according to Anspach. You can convert from $10,000 to $120,000, but the specific amount to convert depends on your estimated tax rate and the tax tables, which show lower tax rates from now until the increase in 2026. However, if you were to do a large Roth IRA conversion, it can impact your Medicare premiums, because your tax return from two years prior and your modified adjusted gross income number will determine that amount. Additionally, more taxable income can also sometimes push some of your capital gains into a higher tax rate, so Anspach advises people to be careful with conversions.

For those who are still working, some 401(k) plans will allow in-plan conversions of pre-tax assets to a Roth option, but the decision to do so depends on where you are in your career. If you’re working part time or are starting a new career, it may be a great time to convert. On the other hand, for those in their highest income earning years with a high tax rate, it wouldn’t be a good time to convert.

Once people do make the conversion, Anspach suggests that people set aside some cash outside of the account to pay the taxes for the conversion. “Sometimes with high net worth households where we know they're never going to spend all their retirement assets, in those cases, it can still make sense to do a Roth conversion and perhaps pay the tax with those pre-tax assets,” she says. “But for the typical household, it makes sense to make sure you have the cash available outside.”

Stay tuned for the next most common retirement question, where Anspach discusses if it’s smart to guarantee retirement income by putting a portion of it into an income annuity.

