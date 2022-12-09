Nova Twins have done a killer, heavy remix of one of the biggest pop songs of 2022

Alt-rock duo Nova Twins have unleashed a riotous remix of one of the biggest pop songs of 2022. Unholy , the chart-smashing collaboration between Sam Smith and Kim Petras, was released on September 22, going to the top of the UK single charts and racking up 5.9 million streams in its first week in the UK alone. It did well in the US, too, landing at Number 3 in the Billboard Hot 100 before eventually climbing to the Number 1 spot. The track has since done over half a billion streams on Spotify, making it one of the single biggest songs to be released this year.

Now, Nova Twins have decided to give Unholy a decidedly heavier upgrade, remixing the song by throwing in fuzzy riffs, throbbing bass and some fresh vocals from the twosome - comprised of guitarist Amy Love and bassist Georgina South.

“When we heard Unholy we thought it’s such a banger we have to remix it!” Nova Twins explain. “It’s a dark, sexy tune, reminiscent of the ’00s R&B sound that we all know and love. The beat and percussion on the original is so killer, it drives the track and was asking for some big riffs and screams Nova style!”

Listen to the Nova Twins remix of Unholy below. This release caps off a stellar year for Nova Twins, who released their critically acclaimed second album, Supernova , earlier this year, before picking up a nomination in the first ever Best Alternative category at the 2022 MOBO awards . The duo also made their debut at Glastonbury earlier this year, playing three separate sets at the festival across the weekend.