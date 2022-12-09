ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 8

RYAN LOGAN
4d ago

So, is New York state going to foot the bill for damages to the vehicles especially when damages to the engines can be significant during the cold winter months where the vehicle has to idle for at least 10 minutes so that engine fluids can circulate properly throughout the engine. Last time I checked a replacement for an engine is not cheap.

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 104.1

Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

188 Inches Of Snow For Parts Of New York State

15 million people are going to be impacted by heavy snow and blizzard conditions across the plains of the United States. NBC is reporting that a crazy amount of snow will fall and travel will be nearly impossible for some areas. Sound familiar? We know how to deal with snow here in the Empire State and you better get ready for more.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State

It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
KISS 104.1

New York State Offers These 6 Programs For Low-Income Residents

As many people and families are struggling to make ends meet thanks to inflation, New York State offers several programs for low-income households. Every time I walk into a store I get sticker shock. It seems like prices have almost doubled in just this year alone. It's crazy because wages aren't increasing at the same rate.
GEORGIA STATE
Hot 99.1

Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?

Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
ALBANY, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors last week authorized the start of the toll adjustments on its roadways, including the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, starting in 2024. The increase would be the first system-wide for NY E-ZPass customers in 14 years. “We have not seen a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?

What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
NEW YORK STATE
CNY News

Brown Bags Will Soon Be No More at All New York Walmart Stores

Attention Walmart customers. Say goodbye to brown bags. First, it was plastic. Now it's paper. Walmart will be removing all bags from New York stores. Plastic bags are long gone in New York after legislation was signed in 2019 banning single-use plastic bags in the state. Now paper bags will soon follow suit, at least at all Walmart stores.
NEW YORK STATE
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy