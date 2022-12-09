ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Hot 99.1

Albany Police Warn Anyone Using Facebook Marketplace

The Albany Police sent a message out warning residents about several scams people are reporting on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and here's what they want you to know. On their Facebook page, the Albany Police chronicled what appears to be an ongoing problem in the area, where people...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Suspect in HVCC stabbing arraigned in Rensselaer County Court

The suspect in last month’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday. Zymeir Walton, 20, faces several charges – including attempted murder, assault, robbery, and weapons possession. He was previously arraigned in Troy City Court, before the case was moved to the county.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?

Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Robbers Hit 2 Banks In Albany, Police Seeking Tips

Police are asking for tips after robbers hit two different banks in the region on Friday, Dec. 9. Albany Police were first called at around 9:20 a.m. with reports of a robbery at the SEFCU located on Clinton Avenue. Employees told police that a man had approached the counter, passed...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Snow Plow Driver Dies In Crash At Coxsackie Business

A 50-year-old snow plow driver has died following a fiery crash at a business in the region. Emergency crews in Greene County were called shortly after midnight on Monday, Dec. 12, with reports of a crash in Coxsackie at the Essendant Distribution Center, located on State Route 9W, according to State Police.
COXSACKIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Still no sign of missing Rensselaer County man

David Fearnley remains missing in Rensselaer County. He was last seen on Tamarack Road in Pittstown. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department says they’re searched land, air, and water, and have had K-9 units out. Anyone with information should call the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 270-5252.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man faces unlawful trespassing charges

State police have arrested a Pittsfield man for trespassing on a property, and they say it’s not the first time. Police say 23-year-old Joshua Reed trespassed on a property on holiday drive in the town of Rutland last night around 7 p.m.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say

A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison. Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor ha…
COXSACKIE, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

