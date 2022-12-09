Read full article on original website
Albany Police Warn Anyone Using Facebook Marketplace
The Albany Police sent a message out warning residents about several scams people are reporting on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and here's what they want you to know. On their Facebook page, the Albany Police chronicled what appears to be an ongoing problem in the area, where people...
Can You Help Saratoga Co Sheriff’s? Woman Pulled from SUV & Assaulted
A scary incident occurred on a farm road in Halfmoon on Friday night (December 9th). The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone witnessed it or knows something about the altercation and can help identify a suspect. What Happened?. At 5:20 pm on Friday night, December 9th, the Saratoga County...
Man allegedly steals cigarettes, scratch-offs from Stewart’s
A Hagaman resident was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a "quantity" of cigarettes and scratch-off tickets from a Stewart's Shop before fleeing the scene.
Ballston Spa duo accused of animal abuse
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter on December 3, of a yellow Labrador retriever that had been turned into them under suspicious circumstances, according to a press release.
WNYT
Suspect in HVCC stabbing arraigned in Rensselaer County Court
The suspect in last month’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday. Zymeir Walton, 20, faces several charges – including attempted murder, assault, robbery, and weapons possession. He was previously arraigned in Troy City Court, before the case was moved to the county.
Amsterdam man faces criminally negligent homicide charge
An Amsterdam man was arrested on Friday following a more than six-month long homicide investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Christian Vega, 32, is charged with criminally negligent homicide.
Police investigating fatal Greene County plow accident
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal plow accident that occurred around midnight on Monday in Coxsackie. Lamont Jackson, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?
Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-87 in Wilton
A Nassau woman was arrested on Sunday after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-87 in Wilton. Ellissa Carmin, 30, faces a slew of charges.
‘Something Fishy’ Replacing Saratoga County Restaurant After 60 Years
Almost a year to the day, a beloved restaurant in Saratoga County announced it would close its doors forever. Hildreth's Restaurant had been a staple in Mechanicville for nearly sixty years. We now know what will be taking over the old Hildreth's space. Something's Fishy in Mechanicville. There had been...
Police: Glens Falls man hides pound of weed in car
A Glens Falls man was behind the wheel on Friday, police said, when a traffic stop in Brighton turned up over a pound of weed.
Robbers Hit 2 Banks In Albany, Police Seeking Tips
Police are asking for tips after robbers hit two different banks in the region on Friday, Dec. 9. Albany Police were first called at around 9:20 a.m. with reports of a robbery at the SEFCU located on Clinton Avenue. Employees told police that a man had approached the counter, passed...
Snow Plow Driver Dies In Crash At Coxsackie Business
A 50-year-old snow plow driver has died following a fiery crash at a business in the region. Emergency crews in Greene County were called shortly after midnight on Monday, Dec. 12, with reports of a crash in Coxsackie at the Essendant Distribution Center, located on State Route 9W, according to State Police.
NEWS10 ABC
North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
Police Seeking Tips After Burglar Hits Convenience Store In Capital Region
Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect seen on surveillance footage breaking into a convenience store in the Capital Region.The Saratoga County incident happened in Ballston Spa, at the Cumberland Farms on Milton Avenue, according to Ballston Spa Police.Police did not specify when the …
WNYT
Still no sign of missing Rensselaer County man
David Fearnley remains missing in Rensselaer County. He was last seen on Tamarack Road in Pittstown. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department says they’re searched land, air, and water, and have had K-9 units out. Anyone with information should call the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 270-5252.
Catskill drunk driver arrested after one car rollover
Saugerties police arrested Jamie S. Affronti, 62 on December 11. Affronti was allegedly involved in a one car rollover.
Traffic stop results in drug and gun possession arrest
An Albany man was arrested for alleged gun and drug possession following a traffic stop on Saturday night. Marshall Ayers, 44, faces a number of charges.
WNYT
Man faces unlawful trespassing charges
State police have arrested a Pittsfield man for trespassing on a property, and they say it’s not the first time. Police say 23-year-old Joshua Reed trespassed on a property on holiday drive in the town of Rutland last night around 7 p.m.
Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say
A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison. Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor ha…
