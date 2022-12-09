Read full article on original website
Related
18 Sports Commentary – Chris Eames
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another 18 Sports Commentary. On this edition, we dive into the career of Horseheads wrestling standout Chris Eames. On Monday, 18 Sports reported Eames’ collegiate career had come to a close after an injury. The three-time Section IV Champion at Horseheads High School went on to a successful […]
Kingsport Times-News
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champ, longtime coach, dies at 79
Basketball taught Paul Silas how to be patient. As a player, he waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.
Sand Creek vs. Vista Ridge
On Tuesday night the Vista Ridge boys basketball team defeated Sand Creek 47-37. The post Sand Creek vs. Vista Ridge appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 0