Timeline: Heavy rain in Bay Area this weekend, massive snow dump in Tahoe

Level 2 storm (moderate in strength) with an atmospheric river will come this weekend.

Heavy rain will likely come in two waves on Saturday. There will be a break midday as the first wave comes between 4 a.m. and Noon and the second wave will be between 4 and 11 p.m.

The strongest winds will be in the morning with gusts 35 - 50 mph. There will be a Wind Advisory in effect for the entire Bay Area Saturday.

Our highest storm concerns will be for hazardous travel and minor flooding on our area roads. Downed trees and isolated powers outages are possible with our gusty winds are also possible.

Cities will see anywhere from around 1-2 inches of rain.

There will be a major winter storm in the Sierra with a Winter Storm Warning beginning at 10 p.m. Friday.

Travel is ok Friday, but Saturday and Sunday it will be impossible. Up to 6 feet of snow is possible above 5,000 feet.