Timeline: Heavy rain in Bay Area this weekend, massive snow dump in Tahoe

 2 days ago
A Level 2 storm (moderate in strength) with an atmospheric river will come this weekend.

LIVE: Track real-time weather conditions in the Bay Area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7Dt5_0jcxwfww00

Heavy rain will likely come in two waves on Saturday. There will be a break midday as the first wave comes between 4 a.m. and Noon and the second wave will be between 4 and 11 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKoyF_0jcxwfww00

The strongest winds will be in the morning with gusts 35 - 50 mph. There will be a Wind Advisory in effect for the entire Bay Area Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6xYK_0jcxwfww00

RELATED: Major winter storm could make Tahoe travel 'difficult to impossible' Saturday

Our highest storm concerns will be for hazardous travel and minor flooding on our area roads. Downed trees and isolated powers outages are possible with our gusty winds are also possible.

Cities will see anywhere from around 1-2 inches of rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KG47w_0jcxwfww00

There will be a major winter storm in the Sierra with a Winter Storm Warning beginning at 10 p.m. Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRgCb_0jcxwfww00

Travel is ok Friday, but Saturday and Sunday it will be impossible. Up to 6 feet of snow is possible above 5,000 feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vA1Kl_0jcxwfww00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0jcxwfww00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

