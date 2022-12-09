Read full article on original website
Related
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff
In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
Washington Examiner
Ruben Gallego reaffirms interest in challenging Sinema in 2024 with party switch broadside
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), in a scathing critique of Kyrsten Sinema, said the Arizona senator’s decision to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent has not altered his interest in challenging her in 2024. “Whether in the Marine Corps or in Congress, I have never backed down...
It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds
It is, we are told, a “bombshell”. A stunning piece of political skullduggery that has shaken our fair state to its very core. Luckily, the Arizona Republican Party is on the job. ...
Roger Stone claims he personally saw a literal "demonic portal" over Biden White House
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Roger Stone is now spinning a bizarre claim about the existence of a so-called "demonic portal" that opened above the White House after President Joe Biden took office. Stone even appears to believe the portal is visible to those who are searching for it....
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Why I'm registering as an independent
There’s a disconnect between what everyday Americans want and deserve from our politics, and what political parties are offering. I am privileged to represent Arizonans of all backgrounds and beliefs in the U.S. Senate and am honored to travel to every corner of our state, listening to your concerns and ideas. While Arizonans don’t...
eenews.net
What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024
The rising animosity between pro-Trump and anti-Trump forces is creating the prospect of something no Republican wants: a GOP civil war that could split the party in two and leave the path clear for Democrats to win big in 2024. The fear is that two years of infighting won’t just put the White House at…
Kyrsten Sinema's Party Switch Might Not Matter Much in Congress—But It Could Help Her Win in Arizona
Her becoming an independent will force some of her potential Democratic challengers from the left to recalibrate their calculus.
White House, Senate Dem leader: Our relationship with Sinema won't change
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized in a statement that the Arizona senator's move to become an independent would not impact the Democratic majority.
Fijians vote in election between 2 former coup leaders
Fijians voted Wednesday in an election that pitted two former military coup leaders against each other at a time the nation is trying to recover from a severe economic downturn
270towin.com
Virginia District 4 Special Election Set for February 21
On Monday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) set February 21 for a special election in the state's 4th congressional district. The seat has been vacant since Democrat Donald McEachin died late last month. This Richmond area seat is safely Democratic; McEachin had won reelection by 65% to 35% just weeks...
Comments / 1