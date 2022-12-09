ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
eenews.net

What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
The Hill

Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024

The rising animosity between pro-Trump and anti-Trump forces is creating the prospect of something no Republican wants: a GOP civil war that could split the party in two and leave the path clear for Democrats to win big in 2024.  The fear is that two years of infighting won’t just put the White House at…
270towin.com

Virginia District 4 Special Election Set for February 21

On Monday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) set February 21 for a special election in the state's 4th congressional district. The seat has been vacant since Democrat Donald McEachin died late last month. This Richmond area seat is safely Democratic; McEachin had won reelection by 65% to 35% just weeks...
