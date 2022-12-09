Read full article on original website
conceptcarz.com
Andreas Bareis appointed Regional President of Aston Martin Europe
• Experienced high-performance product expert to lead Aston Martin's operations across continental Europe. •Luxury automotive specialist to build on Aston Martin's customer experience and operational structure, as it targets growth across key European markets. Aston Martin Lagonda is delighted to announce the appointment of luxury automotive leader and high-performance product...
AdWeek
Assembly Names Bria Bryant Its New Global CMO
On the heels of a significant rebrand in 2022, Stagwell media agency Assembly has hired Bria Bryant as its new CMO. Bryant, who has already begun the new role, succeeds Mary Beth Keelty, who will take an elevated leadership role within Stagwell’s Brand Performance Network, of which Assembly is a subsidiary.
United Airlines makes big Boeing order, includes 100 Dreamliners
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C./CHICAGO Dec 13 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said Tuesday it is ordering 100 Boeing (BA.N) 787 Dreamliners and 100 737 MAXs as it pushes for post-pandemic growth and replaces older, less-efficient aircraft.
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai Motor Brings Hydrogen-powered Commercial Trucking to Israel with XCIENT Fuel Cell
•XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks to be part of a partnership between Hyundai Motor agency Colmobil, hydrogen producer Bazan and hydrogen refueling station operator Sonol. •Hyundai Motor plans to accelerate the establishment of a hydrogen value chain in line with Israel's commitment to reduce its carbon emissions. •XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks...
theindustry.fashion
FitFlop appoints new Creative Director and Chief Marketing Officer to drive global expansion
Wellness footwear brand FitFlop has announced the appointment of Jude Whyte as Creative Director and Phil Borthwick as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Whyte, who joins FitFlop from MADE where she was Brand Creative Director, starts her role this month and will head-up the brand’s Creative Studio. She will help to drive the brand’s global expansion by leading creative direction and “transforming the customer experience at all touchpoints” - from in-store to digital.
CoinDesk
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
conceptcarz.com
Stellantis to supply all-electric vehicle production at Ellesmere Port with new maritime logistics service
• New maritime shipping route to supply Ellesmere Port plant with parts will take 14,700 lorry journeys annually off Europe's roads. •Annual CO2 emissions reduced by 30% and energy consumption reduced by 37% compared to road travel. •Stellantis has partnered with Suardíaz to provide the end-to-end logistical service. •Peel...
Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
CNBC
Grocery delivery firm Getir acquires embattled rival Gorillas as industry consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
conceptcarz.com
Citroën UK introduces new online reservation platform and trim levels for its LCV range
• Citroën UK introduces new online platform that allows customers to reserve the LCV of their choice with a fully refundable £199 reservation fee, plus the option of home or office delivery. •New platform also allows buyers to choose their most convenient Citroën Business Centre to supply the...
gcaptain.com
Nor-Shipping targets renewable potential with first Norwegian Offshore Wind pavilion
Nor-Shipping has announced that its 2023 event, taking place in Oslo and Lillestrøm, 6-9 June, will feature a dedicated offshore wind pavilion for the very first time. Hosted by specialist cluster organisation Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW), the area aims to showcase national expertise to a global audience, opening up business opportunity for stakeholders throughout the maritime and ocean industries. Floating offshore wind will be a key focus, highlighting the potential of an energy niche set for “explosive growth”.
Flying Magazine
Brazilian Startup FlyBIS Inks Deal for 40 Eve eVTOLs
Eve and FlyBIS plan to develop eVTOL service in South America, starting with Brazil. [Courtesy: Eve Air Mobility]. Embraer’s Eve Air Mobility eVTOL operation (NYSE: EVEX) said it signed a letter of intent with Brazilian air mobility startup FlyBIS to develop eVTOL services in Brazil and elsewhere in South America.
Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
mhwmag.com
First Financial Equipment Leasing expands operations in Canada following acquisition of NorFund Capital
First Financial Equipment Leasing (FFEL), a provider of equipment financing solutions and a member company of JA Mitsui Leasing Ltd (JAML), announces a strategic expansion into Canada with the acquisition of NorFund Capital. Based in Toronto, Canada, NorFund Capital is an independent leasing company specializing in capital equipment, solar and alternative energy, and vendor finance programs.
PV Tech
European Solar PV Industry Alliance launched, targets 30GW of manufacturing capacity by 2025
The European Commission has today launched the European Solar PV Industry Alliance to promote investment in EU solar manufacturing. Launched alongside industrial actors, research institutes, associations and other relevant parties, the alliance has endorsed the objective of reaching 30GW of European manufacturing capacity by 2025 across the entire value chain.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Collins Aerospace inaugurates new engineering and international operations center in India
The new Collins Aerospace GETC is built with an aim to optimize cooperation and innovation while offering customers cutting-edge solutions and expanding STEM-based employment opportunities. Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has formally opened its new Global Engineering and Technology Center (GETC) and Collins India Operations Center in...
globalspec.com
Significant investment and expansion at Heraeus Noblelight UK to meet customer demand
Following significant investment from their German parent company, Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. will re-locate their production and research facilities to larger, purpose-designed premises in Northstowe, North Cambridge, U.K., This will expand production capacity to reduce lead times for their world-renowned, high technology flashlamps and flash systems. Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. managing director,...
