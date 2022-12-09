Read full article on original website
CNBC
Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Germany — burned by overrelying on Russian gas — now vows to end dependence on trade with China
China has been Germany's largest trading partner for six straight years, according to Berlin's statistics office.
Kremlin rejects EU oil price cap: 'Europe will live without Russian oil'
The Kremlin on Saturday rejected EU efforts to hit Russia's top earner by placing a price cap on its oil and said 'Europe will live without Russian oil.'
India signals it will continue to buy oil from Russia
NEW DELHI (AP) — India will prioritize its own energy needs and continue to buy oil from Russia, its foreign minister signaled Monday, as Western governments press Moscow with a price cap to squeeze its earnings from oil exports. Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar made the comments after...
Germany expects decision on Schwedt refinery oil supply next week - ministry
BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany expects to reach a decision next week on how the Schwedt refinery will be supplied as a ban on Russian oil takes effect, the Economy Ministry said late on Thursday.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
International Business Times
Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country
Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Poland reverses course, accepts German air defense system
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister said Tuesday that his country will accept a Patriot missile defense system which Germany offered to deploy to Poland last month. The German offer was made after an errant missile fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two Polish...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Russia says U.S. withdrawal from INF treaty 'created vacuum'
MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that the United States' withdrawal from a treaty banning intermediate-range nuclear missiles was a destructive act that had created a vacuum and stoked additional security risks.
US needs to keep France and Germany in line on Ukraine
“Boy, the food at this place is terrible — and such small portions.” As in Woody Allen’s famous joke about a Catskills resort, the problem with Europe’s security and defense policy is not simply that there is not enough of it — as the former President Donald Trump was always eager to point out — but also that it is often wrongheaded. Just a few hours from the glamour and the seeming warmth that characterized President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States last week, the French leader suggested that any future peace agreement over Ukraine will have to involve...
Germany, Netherlands set out red lines on EU gas price cap
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Six European Union countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have warned that they cannot accept other member states' attempts to lower further the level at which the bloc will cap gas prices, according to an email seen by Reuters.
China to allow German expats to use German COVID-19 vaccines
BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said China and Germany had reached an agreement on providing "German vaccines" to German nationals in China, after the German Chancellor recently said that BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine would be used by German expatriates.
Russia demanded that a spy held in Germany be freed in exchange for Paul Whelan
Russia refused to release Paul Whelan alongside Brittney Griner unless a former colonel from Russia's domestic spy organization currently in German custody was also released as part of any prisoner swap, US officials told CNN, even as the US offered up the names of several other Russian prisoners in US custody that they would be willing to trade.
CNBC
Russian oil sanctions are about to kick in. And they could disrupt markets in a big way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of Russian crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
Russia considers setting oil price floor in response to G7 - Bloomberg News
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia is considering setting a price floor for its international oil sales as a response to a cap imposed by G7 nations, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Moscow is considering either imposing a fixed price for the nation's barrels, or stipulating maximum discounts to international benchmarks at which they can be sold, the report added, citing two officials familiar with the plan.
Russian State TV Host Names Western Countries It Would Be 'Easy' To Bomb
Vladimir Solovoyov referred to several major nations in Europe which have helped Ukraine fight Russia.
Ukraine Situation Report: More German Gepard Air Defense Gun Systems On The Way
Surplus German Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft vehicles top the wish lists of Ukrainian defense officials.
