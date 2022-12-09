Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
2022 Best EV: Ford F-150 Lightning Wins InsideEVs.com Star Award
The electric vehicle market continues to transform at a break-neck pace, with automakers from across the globe engaged in a proverbial gold rush for the hearts and minds of not-so-early adopters. As more and more OEMs dive in, the market for battery-electrics is growing more and more diverse. Look no further than this year’s crop of contenders for Best EV.
conceptcarz.com
Classic Car Auction trends of 2022 have a Japanese & Fast Fords emphasis plus four new world records
We're often asked: 'How is the car market doing at the moment?' A simple answer is that changing trends and economic fluctuations mean some things naturally plateau or come down in value, whereas others will rise. It has been an interesting year for classic cars with significant changes in the market place. One key trend is the continued rise of the Japanese Domestic Market cars.
conceptcarz.com
Ford Pro scoops six at the What Van? Awards 2023; Mandy Dean inducted to the Hall of Fame
• Ford E-Transit named Van of the Year and Large Van of the Year. •Transit Custom named Medium Van of the Year and Used Van of the Year. •Editor's Choice award for 'Make it Visible' – a suicide prevention campaign for construction workers, in partnership with the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity and Balfour Beatty.
Mercedes Opens First Electric-Only Showroom As EQ Lineup Expands
The Mercedes-Benz electric revolution is moving faster than anyone thought possible, and the German luxury brand has now opened its first EV-only showroom in the world, based in Japan. Mercedes-Benz has been hard at work getting its EQ range of electric vehicles ready, with several like the EQS Sedan and EQB SUV already on sale in the USA.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
conceptcarz.com
Europe's Best-Selling Pickup Goes Platinum; New Ford Ranger Model Lifts Luxury to New Levels
• Range-topping new Ranger Platinum version of the region's market-leading pickup sets a new standard for luxury in the segment. •Ranger Platinum's premium interior, advanced connectivity, and powerful new Ford 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel deliver comfort with refined performance and towing ability. •Commanding and contemporary Ranger Platinum is available to order...
conceptcarz.com
Citroën UK introduces new online reservation platform and trim levels for its LCV range
• Citroën UK introduces new online platform that allows customers to reserve the LCV of their choice with a fully refundable £199 reservation fee, plus the option of home or office delivery. •New platform also allows buyers to choose their most convenient Citroën Business Centre to supply the...
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance lands with 791 hp
Mercedes-Benz AMG late on Monday revealed the newest generation of its S 63 super sedan for the 2023 model year. This time around the car's full title is S 63 E Performance, with the new appendage indicating the car features electrified performance, specifically a plug-in hybrid setup. Instead of the...
conceptcarz.com
McLaren Automotive and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® announce technical collaboration to explore futuristic design methods
Luxury supercar and hypercar maker McLaren Automotive is collaborating with Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to assess a futuristic design methodology. The project will focus on deploying a new Skunk Works' design system, developed for the world of aviation, into the realms of high-performance, cutting-edge automotive supercar design. The pioneering...
conceptcarz.com
Stellantis to supply all-electric vehicle production at Ellesmere Port with new maritime logistics service
• New maritime shipping route to supply Ellesmere Port plant with parts will take 14,700 lorry journeys annually off Europe's roads. •Annual CO2 emissions reduced by 30% and energy consumption reduced by 37% compared to road travel. •Stellantis has partnered with Suardíaz to provide the end-to-end logistical service. •Peel...
conceptcarz.com
Nissan Formula E Team to debut Gen3 car at pre-season testing
Squad set for maiden outing with Season 9 car and drivers in Valencia. Nissan Formula E Team is set to debut its Gen3 car this week at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's Season 9 pre-season test at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. The squad, racing as one entity...
conceptcarz.com
Bentley Flying Bees reach new milestone at Crewe's Excellence Centre for Honey Production
Extraordinary Bentley bees reflect the company's outstanding successes this year with record honey harvest of an estimated 1,000 jars. •The colony, now over 600,000 strong - across ten active bee hives - produces exceptional honey. •Produced at Bentley's Excellence Centre for Honey Production, the precious liquid gold will be shared...
conceptcarz.com
2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture
The ultimate collectible: Mercedes-Maybach releases the limited edition series Haute Voiture. • Built using finest materials with the most craftsmanship and perfectly showcasing Mercedes- Maybach's aura, the S-Class Haute Voiture is an evolution of the concept model of the same name presented in May. •The Haute Couture-inspired model is available...
conceptcarz.com
2023 Donkervoort F22
Únder the direction of second-generation Managing Director Denis Donkervoort, the family-owned Dutch boutique brand has created a supercar that breaks new ground in every area, from construction to design. With 500 horsepower from its five-cylinder turbo motor and weighing just 750kg, the innovative F22 combines stunning design, sheer speed,...
conceptcarz.com
Doubly safe: five stars each from Euro NCAP for the ID. Buzz and the new Amarok
• Two Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles models get top marks in tests on vehicle safety. •Robust vehicle structures and a high number of assistance systems fitted as standard give two different vehicle concepts excellent ratings. European testing organisation Euro NCAP published its latest vehicle safety test results. With the ID. Buzz1...
conceptcarz.com
Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition – inspired by the W16 Mistral roadster
A limited-edition carbon-inspired new Bugatti Baby II has been created exclusively for W16 Mistral owners. Developed in partnership with The Little Car Company and hand built to each customer's specifications, the Baby II Carbon Edition follows the exterior and interior detailing of the W16 Mistral, making it the ideal addition to Bugatti's ultimate roadster.
How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum?
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum is loaded with great standard features. Here's how much it costs. The post How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
Subaru announces recall on 2019-2022 model year ascent
Subaru of America, Inc. announced a safety recall on certain 2019-2022 model year (MY) Subaru Ascent vehicles. Subaru is announcing this recall to encourage owners of affected vehicles to contact an authorized Subaru retailer as soon as they receive notification of this recall from Subaru of America. The ground bolt...
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai Motor Group Robots Get Rolling with Pilot Programs to Advance Last-mile Delivery
•New pilot programs demonstrate Hyundai Motor Group's new Plug & Drive (PnD)-based robots with integrated autonomous driving technology and Group insights. •Pilot service at Rolling Hills Hotel uses PnD-based robot to deliver amenities and food and drinks directly to customers' rooms. •Deep-learning technology enables PnD-based robot to recognize customers; autonomous...
