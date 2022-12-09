ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

insideevs.com

2022 Best EV: Ford F-150 Lightning Wins InsideEVs.com Star Award

The electric vehicle market continues to transform at a break-neck pace, with automakers from across the globe engaged in a proverbial gold rush for the hearts and minds of not-so-early adopters. As more and more OEMs dive in, the market for battery-electrics is growing more and more diverse. Look no further than this year’s crop of contenders for Best EV.
conceptcarz.com

Classic Car Auction trends of 2022 have a Japanese & Fast Fords emphasis plus four new world records

We're often asked: 'How is the car market doing at the moment?' A simple answer is that changing trends and economic fluctuations mean some things naturally plateau or come down in value, whereas others will rise. It has been an interesting year for classic cars with significant changes in the market place. One key trend is the continued rise of the Japanese Domestic Market cars.
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Opens First Electric-Only Showroom As EQ Lineup Expands

The Mercedes-Benz electric revolution is moving faster than anyone thought possible, and the German luxury brand has now opened its first EV-only showroom in the world, based in Japan. Mercedes-Benz has been hard at work getting its EQ range of electric vehicles ready, with several like the EQS Sedan and EQB SUV already on sale in the USA.
conceptcarz.com

Europe's Best-Selling Pickup Goes Platinum; New Ford Ranger Model Lifts Luxury to New Levels

• Range-topping new Ranger Platinum version of the region's market-leading pickup sets a new standard for luxury in the segment. •Ranger Platinum's premium interior, advanced connectivity, and powerful new Ford 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel deliver comfort with refined performance and towing ability. •Commanding and contemporary Ranger Platinum is available to order...
MotorAuthority

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance lands with 791 hp

Mercedes-Benz AMG late on Monday revealed the newest generation of its S 63 super sedan for the 2023 model year. This time around the car's full title is S 63 E Performance, with the new appendage indicating the car features electrified performance, specifically a plug-in hybrid setup. Instead of the...
conceptcarz.com

McLaren Automotive and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® announce technical collaboration to explore futuristic design methods

Luxury supercar and hypercar maker McLaren Automotive is collaborating with Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to assess a futuristic design methodology. The project will focus on deploying a new Skunk Works' design system, developed for the world of aviation, into the realms of high-performance, cutting-edge automotive supercar design. The pioneering...
conceptcarz.com

Nissan Formula E Team to debut Gen3 car at pre-season testing

Squad set for maiden outing with Season 9 car and drivers in Valencia. Nissan Formula E Team is set to debut its Gen3 car this week at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's Season 9 pre-season test at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. The squad, racing as one entity...
conceptcarz.com

Bentley Flying Bees reach new milestone at Crewe's Excellence Centre for Honey Production

Extraordinary Bentley bees reflect the company's outstanding successes this year with record honey harvest of an estimated 1,000 jars. •The colony, now over 600,000 strong - across ten active bee hives - produces exceptional honey. •Produced at Bentley's Excellence Centre for Honey Production, the precious liquid gold will be shared...
conceptcarz.com

2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture

The ultimate collectible: Mercedes-Maybach releases the limited edition series Haute Voiture. • Built using finest materials with the most craftsmanship and perfectly showcasing Mercedes- Maybach's aura, the S-Class Haute Voiture is an evolution of the concept model of the same name presented in May. •The Haute Couture-inspired model is available...
conceptcarz.com

2023 Donkervoort F22

Únder the direction of second-generation Managing Director Denis Donkervoort, the family-owned Dutch boutique brand has created a supercar that breaks new ground in every area, from construction to design. With 500 horsepower from its five-cylinder turbo motor and weighing just 750kg, the innovative F22 combines stunning design, sheer speed,...
conceptcarz.com

Doubly safe: five stars each from Euro NCAP for the ID. Buzz and the new Amarok

• Two Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles models get top marks in tests on vehicle safety. •Robust vehicle structures and a high number of assistance systems fitted as standard give two different vehicle concepts excellent ratings. European testing organisation Euro NCAP published its latest vehicle safety test results. With the ID. Buzz1...
conceptcarz.com

Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition – inspired by the W16 Mistral roadster

A limited-edition carbon-inspired new Bugatti Baby II has been created exclusively for W16 Mistral owners. Developed in partnership with The Little Car Company and hand built to each customer's specifications, the Baby II Carbon Edition follows the exterior and interior detailing of the W16 Mistral, making it the ideal addition to Bugatti's ultimate roadster.
conceptcarz.com

Subaru announces recall on 2019-2022 model year ascent

Subaru of America, Inc. announced a safety recall on certain 2019-2022 model year (MY) Subaru Ascent vehicles. Subaru is announcing this recall to encourage owners of affected vehicles to contact an authorized Subaru retailer as soon as they receive notification of this recall from Subaru of America. The ground bolt...
conceptcarz.com

Hyundai Motor Group Robots Get Rolling with Pilot Programs to Advance Last-mile Delivery

•New pilot programs demonstrate Hyundai Motor Group's new Plug & Drive (PnD)-based robots with integrated autonomous driving technology and Group insights. •Pilot service at Rolling Hills Hotel uses PnD-based robot to deliver amenities and food and drinks directly to customers' rooms. •Deep-learning technology enables PnD-based robot to recognize customers; autonomous...

