2023 Kia EV6 earns 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award
• 2023 Kia EV6 earns 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) award. •2023 EV6 is the 10th Kia vehicle in 2022 to earn a TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ designation. The 2023 Kia EV6 has been awarded the 2022 Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating1.
Ford Pro scoops six at the What Van? Awards 2023; Mandy Dean inducted to the Hall of Fame
• Ford E-Transit named Van of the Year and Large Van of the Year. •Transit Custom named Medium Van of the Year and Used Van of the Year. •Editor's Choice award for 'Make it Visible' – a suicide prevention campaign for construction workers, in partnership with the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity and Balfour Beatty.
Top Speed
Check Out Harley-Davidson's One And Only Scooter Ever Made
Every motorcycle manufacturer has a niche and Harley-Davidson’s is brawny cruisers. Finding a niche, though, takes plenty of experimenting, and the MoCo did a lot in its early days. The Harley-Davidson Topper from the 1960s is a fitting example of this, as it was the first and last time HD forayed into the scooter segment. It also marked Harley’s attempt to focus on the small-capacity market after it acquired a 50 percent stake in Aermacchi.
40 years young: Vauxhall reveals the life goals Brits think should be achieved by 40
• Learning to drive, buying a house, and starting a family all seen as goals more than half of Brits think should be accomplished by the time they turn 40, finds Vauxhall. •Celebrating Vauxhall Corsa's 40th birthday, Vauxhall consulted 2,000 UK adults to find the goals and achievements they'd like to have done at 40.
Top Speed
2023 Toyota Crown: Performance, Price, And Photos
As one of the very first Toyota models in the United States, the Toyota Crown is making a comeback for 2023 after over 50 years of absence. The Crown is now less of a sedan and more of a coupe-SUV-type vehicle. It's also back as a hybrid-only model, featuring two Toyota Hybrid Synergy Drive hybrid powertrains. As the replacement for the now-defunct Avalon, the Crown has some pretty big shoes to fill. However, with established Crown models sold in its home country of Japan and other countries, the Crown hasn't gone anywhere over the past 50+ years, but it's simply making a classy and fashionably late showing to the American market.
The pickup truck goes luxury with Ford's new Ranger Platinum
Ford Ranger Platinum is a new top-of-the-range line offering a different class of pickup truck
Industry-First V10 Outboard Boat Motors Make Up to 400 HP
Mercury MarineMercury's new V10 outboard offers more power than a V8 while being smaller than a V12.
Subaru announces recall on 2019-2022 model year ascent
Subaru of America, Inc. announced a safety recall on certain 2019-2022 model year (MY) Subaru Ascent vehicles. Subaru is announcing this recall to encourage owners of affected vehicles to contact an authorized Subaru retailer as soon as they receive notification of this recall from Subaru of America. The ground bolt...
Maserati MC20 named evo Car of The Year 2022
Evo, one of the world's leading publications for car enthusiasts, has awarded the Maserati MC20 its prestigious Car of The Year 2022 honour. Chosen by evo's highly experienced road test judging panel, the Maserati MC20 fought off tough competition. Stuart Gallagher, editor of evo, commented, 'In a year that delivered...
Off-Road Video: Honda Engineers Show Off Rugged Capability of All-New 2023 Pilot TrailSport
A new video goes out on the trail with the development team of the all-new 2023 Pilot TrailSport, sharing what inspired them to create the ultimate family adventure SUV. The engineers showcase the Pilot TrailSport's rugged capability and provide insight into the exclusive off-road hardware that gets it even farther off the beaten path.
Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition – inspired by the W16 Mistral roadster
A limited-edition carbon-inspired new Bugatti Baby II has been created exclusively for W16 Mistral owners. Developed in partnership with The Little Car Company and hand built to each customer's specifications, the Baby II Carbon Edition follows the exterior and interior detailing of the W16 Mistral, making it the ideal addition to Bugatti's ultimate roadster.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Nissan Formula E Team to debut Gen3 car at pre-season testing
Squad set for maiden outing with Season 9 car and drivers in Valencia. Nissan Formula E Team is set to debut its Gen3 car this week at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's Season 9 pre-season test at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. The squad, racing as one entity...
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Bentley Flying Bees reach new milestone at Crewe's Excellence Centre for Honey Production
Extraordinary Bentley bees reflect the company's outstanding successes this year with record honey harvest of an estimated 1,000 jars. •The colony, now over 600,000 strong - across ten active bee hives - produces exceptional honey. •Produced at Bentley's Excellence Centre for Honey Production, the precious liquid gold will be shared...
notebookcheck.net
Scott Lumen eRide electric bike series launches with top model weighing 15.5 kg
The Scott Lumen eRide Bike series has been launched. Three new models are available: the Scott Lumen eRide 910, the Scott Lumen eRide 900 and the Scott Lumen eRide 900 SL. Each model has a TQ HPR50 mid-motor drive, providing a top assistance speed of 20 mph (~25 kph) and up to 50 Nm of torque. The e-bikes come with a 360 Wh internal battery, and the 900 SL has a 160 Wh range extender providing over 80 km (~50 miles) of assistance range.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Top Speed
Ram Might Be Late To The EV Party, But The 2024 Ram Revolution Will Stir The Market Like No Other
Get ready, Ram fanboys; the Ram Revolution is upon us, and the all-new 2024 1500 electric pickup truck promises to shake up the EV market and set a new standard for full-size trucks. The truck was unveiled at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, inviting fans to contribute their feedback to create an even better model by 2024. The full-scale clay model has been teased over the past year, and honestly, the Ram diehards are exhausted with the waiting game. The one-minute teaser video showed the new take on the EV truck which comes complete with bold daylight LED lamps. There are also perimeter headlights illuminating that iconic Ram badge. The company also announced its official debut date for January 5th at CES in Las Vegas. The Rams CEO offers an ambiguous prediction that hints at this electric Ram 1500 EV surpassing its close rivals, such as the Ford F-150 Lighting, Chevrolet Silverado EVs, and Rivian R1T. And with the GMC Hummer EV joining the 2024 Ram Electric on its mission of work-play balance, we're sure that things will only get more exciting over time!
Carscoops
Eysing PF40 Is A Pininfarina-Designed E-Moped Priced From $14.5k
If someone told you about a new PF40 designed by Italian design house Pininfarina you might think it’s about a new take on the iconic Ferrari F40. In reality, things couldn’t be more different though as the PF40 is a fully electric moped sold by a Duch company called Eysing.
Carscoops
Very Rare Low Mileage Ford Mustang Cobra R Offered At Auction
The very first Ford Mustang to ever feature independent rear suspension was the SVT Cobra R. It laid the groundwork for every high-performance pony car that came after it. Now, one of the 300, built for the year 2000, is up for sale and has less than 33,000 miles. This...
